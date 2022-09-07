Tottenham vs Marseille: How to watch live, stream, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur returns to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2019-20 season when it hosts high-flying Ligue 1 side Marseille on Wednesday.

There will be a taste of old North London derbies in this one, as Marseille’s contingent includes Matteo Guendouzi, Alexis Sanchez, Sead Kolasinac, and Nuno Tavares, the last of whom is on loan from Arsenal.

The match kicks off at 3pm ET Wednesday, just over 2 hours after Group D action kicks off in Germany between Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt and Portugal’s Sporting Lisbon.

Tuesday’s games saw Pep Guardiola very pleased with Man City’s demolition of Sevilla in Spain and what turned out to be the final game for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, as the Blues were punished 1-0 away to Dinamo Zagreb.

How to watch Tottenham vs Marseille live and start time

Date: Wednesday, September 7

Kick off time: 3pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

This will be Tottenham’s first UCL match since bowing out to RB Leipzig in the 2019-20 tournament. Since then, Spurs went to the Europa League Round of 16 and bowed out of the Europa Conference League in the group stage.

🔥 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗗𝗔𝗬 🔥 𝗢𝗠s return in the 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 ⭐️ 🕘 21:00#TOTOM pic.twitter.com/CVmR4FYQSz — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) September 7, 2022

The lowdown on Marseille

Marseille qualified via a second-place finish in Ligue 1, 15 points behind Paris Saint-Germain and two clear of third-place AS Monaco. Les Phocéens are off to a brilliant start this season, with five wins and a draw to match PSG. The club is owner by former Los Angeles Dodgers boss Frank McCourt and is loaded with names familiar to the Premier League: Eric Bailly, Alexis Sanchez, Nuno Tavares, Dimitri Payet, and Matteo Guendouzi amongst others. Marseille will likely play a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Tottenham Hotspur team news, injuries, lineup

Spurs’ lone injury concerns are Lucas Moura, who is out, and Bryan Gil, who is training again.

