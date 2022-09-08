Graham Potter reaches ‘verbal agreement’ to take charge of Chelsea

Graham Potter is set to be named the new Chelsea manager as multiple reports state he has reached a ‘verbal agreement’ to take charge of the Premier League giants.

Less than 24 hours after firing Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea are acting fast to snap up one of the best young managers in the game.

Per a report from out partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Potter has reached the agreement verbally following a ‘positive’ meeting with Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly in London on Wednesday.

The Athletic report that the formalities are being sorted out and Potter should take charge of Chelsea at Fulham on Saturday (watch live, 7:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Potter was seen arriving at Brighton’s training ground on Thursday before leaving with his assistant coach Billy Reid two hours later and it is believed he said goodbye to the players and staff at Brighton and did not take training.

Is Potter a good fit for Chelsea?

Graham Potter, 47, has done a sensational job at Brighton over the last three and a bit seasons and Chelsea are adamant he is the right man to take them forward.

Chelsea’s new ownership group have acted swiftly to make a managerial change just over 100 days into their time in charge but the timing of this change is surprising after they have just spent $300 million on new players and Tuchel played a big part in getting those players to the club.

From a tactical and playing philosophy point of view, Potter has excelled wherever he’s gone. From Ostersunds in Sweden to Swansea City in the Championship and then Brighton in the Premier League, he’s worked wonders on a shoestring budget and, perhaps most importantly, his teams are wonderful to watch.

His Brighton side regularly create huge numbers of chances and if Potter can help Chelsea do that, he has world-class forwards who should be able to put a higher percentage of those chances away. In theory, this should work.

Right club at right time for impressive coach?

However, in practice this is a big step up for Potter who will be coaching in the UEFA Champions League group stage for the first time and the pressure to have an instant impact will be huge.

He is capable of managing in the Premier League and was destined for a top six team. But can he stamp his philosophy on Chelsea as a club with a playing squad full of huge characters and international superstars who may not be willing to change their style of play and positions? Will he focus purely on coaching the first team? Or is he expected to implement a new playing philosophy and identity throughout the entire club?

We will find out all of those answers soon but Potter is an impressive coach and man manager and he was always going to land at a top Premier League team.

Chelsea’s volatility in hiring and firing managers is well known and Potter knows this is a results business but if he’s given team to develop this team, his track record shows they will not only be good to watch but that they will also overachieve.

