Manchester City host Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday in a massive clash between the reigning champions and a title hopeful.

Pep Guardiola’s side sit second in the Premier League table after four wins and two draws from their opening six games of the season. They’ve scored 20 goals so far as Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne continue to demolish defenses.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham sit in third place, also on 14 points, and they’ve had a pretty relaxed start to the new season. In a word: efficient. Spurs have yet to hit top gear but their new signings are chipping in with goals and assists and Harry Kane is starting to run the show.

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Tottenham.

How to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Live analysis: From Joe Prince-Wright in the press box at the Etihad Stadium

Key storylines

City have looked very good so far this season but defensively they have shown a few cracks as draws away at Newcastle and Aston Villa have shown. Going forward Erling Haaland has scored 10 goals in his first six PL games, including back-to-back hat tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest in his last two home games. Haaland’s battle with Cristian Romero will be fascinating, while City have so many other attacking weapons who can hurt Spurs.

That said, Spurs have been very good against Manchester City in recent seasons as they won both encounters last season (including a stunning 3-2 win at City) and Harry Kane usually shows up against the club who tried to buy him. Conte’s side have been defensively solid but did struggle against Chelsea in the biggest test they’ve faced so far this season. This is another step up and it will be intriguing to see how deep they defend as they’ll look to hit City on the counter. A win here and Spurs could become genuine title contenders…

In-form players to keep an eye on

Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne have been in majestic form and it’s tough to look past that duo as the danger men. Also, Phil Foden looked back to his best in City’s demolition of Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek.

Richarlison scored twice on his Champions League debut to grab Spurs a 2-0 win against Marseille and he is pushing hard for a starting spot given his recent impressive cameos. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is having a fine season in midfield.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Aymeric Laporte remains out injured, while Kyle Walker and John Stones continue to work their way back to full fitness. It will be intriguing to see if new center back Manuel Akanji starts.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Lucas Moura is Spurs’ only injury concern as he has just returned to training. Conte has plenty of options in defense and attack as Dejan Kulusevski and Ben Davies may come back in to the starting lineup.

