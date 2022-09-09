Premier League games postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League games have been postponed in a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The longest-serving monarch in the history of the United Kingdom died on Thursday, aged 96, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will now observe 10 days of national mourning to honor the Queen and her 70-year reign.

Various sporting events across the UK were postponed on Friday and that will extend to this weekend, as all Premier League games on Saturday, Sept. 10, Sunday, Sept. 11 and Monday, Sept. 12 have been postponed, with Matchweek 7 of the 2022-23 season postponed.

All soccer fixtures across the men’s and women’s game in England, plus in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, have also been postponed this weekend as a mark of respect.

Following a meeting on Friday between the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) and several major sporting bodies in the UK, guidance was given as to the protocols put in place by Buckingham Palace as several factors were discussed regarding the continuation of sport.

The Premier League then held a meeting with its clubs to and released the following statement confirming its plans.

Statement from Premier League on postponements

This weekend’s match round to be postponed as a mark of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication. This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.

