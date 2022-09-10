USMNT players are in action across Europe this weekend as the likes of Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah all aim to continue on an upward trajectory.

With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching (just over two months to go, everyone), the scramble for spots in Gregg Berhalter’s squad is well and truly on and that is leading to some really good performance from USMNT youngsters all across Europe.

From Germany to Italy and Spain to Turkey, there is a lot going on with these American talents.

Below is a look at how things are going for the USMNT players in Europe, plus a general roundup up of the top-flight leagues they’re playing in.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022

Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

Location: Qatar

TV channel in English: Fox

TV channel in Spanish: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Yunus Musah plays 90 but Valencia stumble

After grabbing two assists in the win against Getafe last week, U.S. midfielder Yunus Musah started but couldn’t stop Valencia losing 2-1 at Rayo Vallecano. Musah was his typical self, buzzing around and making forward runs to try and help get Valencia back in the game. His cross led to a huge chance early in the second half but Nico Gonzalez couldn’t convert and moments later scored an own goal to seal the win for Rayo. Musah, still just 19, was booked in the second half and played the full 90 minutes. Valencia have lost three of their first five games in La Liga and Musah has started all five and played the full 90 in four games.

Gio Reyna, Dortmund lose at Leipzig; Bayern’s record-breaker

Marco Rose got off to the perfect start as RB Leipzig’s new manager, as he saw his new side thump his former side Borussia Dortmund 3-0. Two first half goals from Willi Orban and a stunner from Dominik Szoboszlai put Leipzig in a commanding position as substitute Amadou Haidara scored a late goal to clinch it. USMNT attacking midfielder Gio Reyna, 19, came on in the second half as he continues his recovery from long-term injury issues. Reyna (who grabbed two assists in their midweek Champions League win) was subbed on in the 59th minute and had a shot blocked and tried to get his side going, but they finished the day with zero shots on goal. Not great.

What a finish from outside the box!🔥 🎥: @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/751IyTHv9Y — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 10, 2022

Elsewhere in Germany’s top-flight, Mathys Tel made Bayern history as the 17-year-old made his first Bundesliga start against Stuttgart and became their youngest-ever goalscorer in the Bundesliga. He also became the fourth-youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history. What a moment. Bayern did cough up a stoppage time equlalizer, though, as Matthijs de Ligt gave away a penalty kick and Stuttgart snatched the 2-2 draw. Bayern have won three and drawn three of their opening six games this season.

Still to play in Europe this weekend…

Saturday

Sergino Dest – AC Milan at Sampdoria, 2:45pm ET

Luca de la Torre – Celta Vigo at Atletico Madrid, 3pm ET

Sunday

Bryan Reynolds – Westerlo vs Anderlecht, 7:30am ET

Ricardo Pepi – Groningen at Camburr, 8:30am ET

Jordan Pefok – Union Berlin at FC Cologne, 9:30am ET

Sam Vines – Royal Antwerp at Cercle Brugge, 10am ET

Konrad de la Fuente – Olympiacos vs Volos, 11:30am ET

Joe Scally – Borussia Monchengladbach at SC Freiburg, 11:30am ET

Haji Wright – Antalyaspor at Kayserispor, 12pm ET

Mark McKenzia – Genk at Union Saint-Gilloise, 12:30pm ET

Reggie Cannon – Boavista at Arouca, 1pm ET

Weston McKennie – Juventus vs Salernitana, 2:45pm ET

