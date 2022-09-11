Chelsea vs Salzburg live: Graham Potter will make his debut as the Blues’ new manager when the nine-time defending Austrian champions visit Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League opener last Tuesday may have been the final straw for Thomas Tuchel, but it’s clear the German was on thin ice with new owner Todd Boehly from day one. Now, Potter, who very slowly over the course of four years molded Brighton & Hove Albion into a brilliantly expansive passing side, will try to do the same (on the fly) at Chelsea (seven games into the season, with games every three or four days between now and the World Cup in November).

Below is everything you need to know for Chelsea vs Salzburg.

How to watch Chelsea vs Salzburg live and start time

Date: Wednesday, September 14

Kick off time: 3 pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

It’ll be a whole new world for Potter, who managed EFL Championship side Swansea City prior to taking the Brighton job in 2019. The finances of Chelsea will afford him an entirely different caliber of player (the current squad as well), but it will be most interesting to see which players do (and don’t) fit into Potter’s plans and ideas.

Brighton often played with three defenders at the back (not entirely dissimilar to Tuchel) and relied heavily upon the full backs (a particular strength in Chelsea’s squad, including Marc Cucurella, who was signed from Brighton this summer) to create overloads in both wide and central areas. But it’s the midfield and forward line, where Chelsea are perhaps a bit thin (numbers-wise, not so much quality), which will be key. In Potter’s time at Brighton, the Seagulls never found a reliable goal-scorer to finish the chances they created with all that pretty possession, and that experience could serve him well at Chelsea, where Potter will need to find a consistent source of goals from the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Kavertz, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Edouard Mendy (knee)

