Sporting vs Tottenham live: Spurs will try to make it two wins from two games in UEFA Champions League Group D, when they visit last season’s Portuguese runners-up on Tuesday.

Antonio Conte’s side began their UCL quest with a belabored and belated 2-0 victory over Marseille last week, as Richarlison scored his first (and second) goal since joining Tottenham for $73 million this summer. Spurs were due to play defending Premier League champions Manchester City over the weekend, prior to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Below is everything you need to know for Sporting CP vs Tottenham.

How to watch Sporting vs Tottenham live and start time

Date: Tuesday, September 13

Kick off time: 12:45 pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Despite remaining unbeaten after seven games (six in the PL), there’s a sense that Tottenham haven’t yet played anything close to their full potential. Aside from their opening-day thrashing of Southampton, it’s been a similar story: slow out of the gates (also happened against Saints), better but not great after the half and then, eventually, the goal they needed. The flip side, of course, is that Spurs have given up just five goals in six games (2nd-fewest in the PL) and have been the better side in all but one game (the draw away to Chelsea). In hindsight, it was misguided to expect anything else in Conte’s first full season at t

e helm. Tottenham were more free-flowing and expansive at times last season (particularly down the stretch), but that was out of necessity as they came from behind to finish 4th. Now, though, with a full preseason of intense tactical drilling behind them, it’s clear that Conte intends to do what he always does: narrowly win games in which they dictated how the game would be played, in order to be ahead of the pack come the business end of the season.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Moura (achilles)

