After Premier League games were postponed in Matchweek 7 in a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the league has confirmed that play will resume in Matchweek 8.

Seven of the 10 games scheduled to take place this weekend will go ahead, with Brighton vs Crystal Palace on Saturday, plus Manchester United vs Leeds United and Chelsea vs Liverpool on Sunday postponed “due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.”

The Premier League said that “during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums” as the English Football Association have suggested that a minute’s silence should be held and players should wear black armbands.

[ MORE: Updated Premier League fixture list ]

The longest-serving monarch in the history of the United Kingdom died on Thursday, aged 96, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will now observe 10 days of national mourning to honor the Queen and her 70-year reign.

All Premier League games on Saturday, Sept. 10, Sunday, Sept. 11 and Monday, Sept. 12 were postponed, with Matchweek 7 of the 2022-23 season postponed. All soccer fixtures across the men’s and women’s game in England, plus in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, were also postponed over last weekend as a mark of respect.

Statement from Premier League on games resuming for Matchweek 8

Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.

In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches. Matches postponed on Sunday 18 September are Chelsea’s matches against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match v Leeds United. Brighton & Hove Albion’s fixture against Crystal Palace, that was due to be played at 15:00 BST on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed.

Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures. The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums. New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.

This weekend’s match schedule is:

Friday 16 September (all times ET)

3pm: Aston Villa v Southampton

3pm: Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Saturday 17 September

7:30am: Wolves v Man City

10am: Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth

12:30: Spurs v Leicester City

Postponed – Brighton v Crystal Palace

Sunday 18 September

7am: Brentford v Arsenal

9:15am: Everton v West Ham

Postponed – Chelsea v Liverpool

Postponed – Man Utd v Leeds

Follow @JPW_NBCSports