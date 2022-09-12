Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Sep 12, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 7 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Thomas Partey (quad), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Reiss Nelson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Cedric Soares (knock)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Matty Cash (hamstring)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Junior Stanislas (groin)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Christian Norgaard (ahilles), Ethan Pinnock (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Sergi Canos (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Lallana (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Sarmiento (knee)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot)

Everton injuries

OUT: Jordan Pickford (thigh), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Antonee Robinson (ankle), Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Rodrigo (shoulder), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Rasmus Kristensen (knock), Junior Firpo (knee)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Andrew Robertson (knee), Ibrahima Konate (knee), Jordan Henderson (thigh), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Curtis Jones (calf), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Caoimhin Kelleher (groin)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: John Stone (undisclosed), Kyle Walker (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Anthony Martial (achilles), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Donny van de Beek (knock)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Bruno Guimaraes (undisclosed), Callum Wilson (thigh)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Orel Mangala (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Duje Caleta-Car (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Moura (achilles)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Benjamin Johnson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Gianluca Scamacca (illness), Tomas Soucek (foot), Aaron Cresswell (groin)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

Liverpool vs Ajax: How to watch, team news, updates

By Sep 12, 2022, 5:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool host Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday, as the Reds aim to get their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign back on track.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

After Premier League games were postponed at the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Liverpool still aren’t sure if this game will go ahead as talks continue with UEFA about hosting the clash at Anfield versus Ajax.

As long as the game does go ahead as planned, Liverpool have confirmed they will hold a minute’s silence before and players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be fully-focused on getting their first points of the Champions League group stage after being smashed 4-1 at Napoli in their Group A opener last time out. As for Ajax, well, they’re playing with house money after they demolished Glasgow Rangers 4-0 at home in their Group A opener.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Ajax.

How to watch Liverpool vs Ajax live, updates and start time

Date: Tuesday, September 13
Kick off time: 3pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Liverpool’s defensive issues were laid bare at Napoli last week, as they were 4-0 down and it could have been worse for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Their high defensive line just isn’t working as Virgil van Dijk isn’t playing anywhere near his best and a huge number of injuries, especially to midfielders, is making matters worse for the Reds. Liverpool have won just two of their seven games in all competitions to start the season and with Mohamed Salah also scoring just twice so far, plus Darwin Nunez taking time to settle, there is concern that Liverpool may get stuck in this rut. Klopp’s reaction to the heavy defeat at Napoli was telling, as he suggested Liverpool may need to ‘reinvent themselves’ to snap themselves out of this. He has also revealed that Liverpool’s staff and players have spent hours dissecting the loss to Napoli and have been honest with how they can rectify their recent mistakes.

Ajax will look to take full advantage of Liverpool’s current malaise as Dusan Tadic continues to captain the side and create problems galore with his clever flicks and passes. Add in their brilliant display of forward running and high-pressing against Rangers and this is exactly the type of team Liverpool don’t want to face right now. The reigning Dutch champions have made a habit of causing upsets in the Champions League and going on deep runs in the competition in recent seasons. Despite being drawn into a very tough group, it feels like another run is brewing.

Liverpool vs Ajax head to head record

Liverpool faced Ajax in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage and won both games 1-0. The only other time they’ve played each other in European competition was in this competition in 1966, as Johann Cruyff inspired a 5-1 win in Amsterdam in the first leg, as a 2-2 draw at Anfield in the second leg led to a 7-3 aggregate win for Ajax over Liverpool. Ajax would go on to lose 3-2 to Dukla Prague in the quarterfinals of the 1966-67 European Cup, who then lost to eventual winners Celtic at the semifinal stage.

The lowdown on Ajax

Focusing on Ajax, well, they’ve sold so many star players (mostly to Manchester United) once again, and lost their manager Erik ten Hag to United, but they just keep on trucking. This summer new Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder saw his squad lose center back Lisandro Martinez and his best winger, Anthony, to United, plus Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui left for Bayern Munich, Andre Onana went to Inter Milan, Nicolas Tagliafico to Lyon and Sebastian Haller to Borussia Dortmund. And after generating close to $220 million in player sales, Ajax seem to have done some brilliant business in the transfer window.

Calvin Bassey has been a revelation in defense, while Steven Bergwijn adds class in attack, the dangerous Brian Brobbey has returned from Leipzig and Lucas Ocampos is a fine addition from Sevilla. This Ajax side has a great blend of youth and experience and they will press Liverpool high up the pitch and force plenty of mistakes. Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez will perhaps be the next star to leave Ajax and Liverpool would love to have the midfield solidity he brings. Ajax have a perfect record of six wins from six in the Eredivisie and sit top of the table.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Before their home game against Wolves was postponed, below is the list of injuries Liverpool had. It seems like Carvalho could return to fitness for this clash, while it will be intriguing to see who Klopp starts in attack with Salah, Nunez and Diaz perhaps worth a try from the start. Andy Robertson is out with a knee injury for a few weeks, so Kostas Tsimikas will start at left back.

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Jordan Henderson (thigh), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Curtis Jones (calf), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Caoimhin Kelleher (groin)

Sporting CP vs Tottenham: How to watch live, updates, team news

By Sep 12, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Sporting vs Tottenham live: Spurs will try to make it two wins from two games in UEFA Champions League Group D, when they visit last season’s Portuguese runners-up on Tuesday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

Antonio Conte’s side began their UCL quest with a belabored and belated 2-0 victory over Marseille last week, as Richarlison scored his first (and second) goal since joining Tottenham for $73 million this summer. Spurs were due to play defending Premier League champions Manchester City over the weekend, prior to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is everything you need to know for Sporting CP vs Tottenham.

How to watch Sporting vs Tottenham live and start time

Date: Tuesday, September 13
Kick off time: 12:45 pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Despite remaining unbeaten after seven games (six in the PL), there’s a sense that Tottenham haven’t yet played anything close to their full potential. Aside from their opening-day thrashing of Southampton, it’s been a similar story: slow out of the gates (also happened against Saints), better but not great after the half and then, eventually, the goal they needed. The flip side, of course, is that Spurs have given up just five goals in six games (2nd-fewest in the PL) and have been the better side in all but one game (the draw away to Chelsea). In hindsight, it was misguided to expect anything else in Conte’s first full season at t

e helm. Tottenham were more free-flowing and expansive at times last season (particularly down the stretch), but that was out of necessity as they came from behind to finish 4th. Now, though, with a full preseason of intense tactical drilling behind them, it’s clear that Conte intends to do what he always does: narrowly win games in which they dictated how the game would be played, in order to be ahead of the pack come the business end of the season.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Moura (achilles)

Transfer news: Pulisic, McKennie offered to Manchester United – Report

By Sep 12, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United were offered the chance to buy both Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie late in the summer transfer window, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

The transfer guru revealed on his own YouTube channel that Man United were offered a plethora of players late in the transfer window as a deal for Antony was looking increasingly difficult to push over the line, meanwhile their moves for Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot stalled.

Per the report, Christian Pulisic was offered to Manchester United but they only wanted to sign the USMNT star on loan. Chelsea were only interested in a permanent move for Pulisic, 23, and nothing happened.

As for McKennie, well, apparently Juve offered the USMNT central midfielder to United but Erik ten Hag’s side were ‘looking for a different kind of player for midfield’ and passed on the chance to sign the 24-year-old.

Intriguing.

What does this mean?

Look, dozens of players (including Memphis Depay, Leandro Paredes and Yannick Carrasco) were offered to Manchester United late in the transfer window.

The fact that two of the USMNT’s star players were reportedly offered to them too is intriguing, as it tells us a lot about their futures at Chelsea and Juventus.

Both have spent plenty of time in and out of the starting lineup as both have struggled with injuries and McKennie has done better than Pulisic in recent months when it comes to locking down a starting spot at a European heavyweight in the Champions League. With both McKennie and Pulisic set for a breakout World Cup in November/December, it will be intriguing to see what happens with them in January and the summer, especially as Pulisic has less than two years to run on his current contract at Chelsea.

This also suggests that Manchester United are keeping tabs on both players, particularly Pulisic, and maybe we will see a move to Old Trafford for one of them in the future.

Another interesting Manchester United and USMNT note is that according to Romano, Sergino Dest was not offered to the Red Devils. However, given his rather hasty loan move to AC Milan may see him behind both Davide Calabria and Theo Hernandez in the pecking order at the full back positions, perhaps Dest will link-up with Erik ten Hag once again in the near future?

Premier League games to resume following pause as mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II

By Sep 12, 2022, 12:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

After Premier League games were postponed in Matchweek 7 in a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the league has confirmed that play will resume in Matchweek 8.

Seven of the 10 games scheduled to take place this weekend will go ahead, with Brighton vs Crystal Palace on Saturday, plus Manchester United vs Leeds United and Chelsea vs Liverpool on Sunday postponed “due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.”

The Premier League said that “during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums” as the English Football Association have suggested that a minute’s silence should be held and players should wear black armbands.

[ MORE: Updated Premier League fixture list ]

The longest-serving monarch in the history of the United Kingdom died on Thursday, aged 96, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will now observe 10 days of national mourning to honor the Queen and her 70-year reign.

All Premier League games on Saturday, Sept. 10, Sunday, Sept. 11 and Monday, Sept. 12 were postponed, with Matchweek 7 of the 2022-23 season postponed. All soccer fixtures across the men’s and women’s game in England, plus in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, were also postponed over last weekend as a mark of respect.

Statement from Premier League on games resuming for Matchweek 8

Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.  Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.

In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches. Matches postponed on Sunday 18 September are Chelsea’s matches against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match v Leeds United. Brighton & Hove Albion’s fixture against Crystal Palace, that was due to be played at 15:00 BST on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed.

Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures. The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums.  New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.

This weekend’s match schedule is:

Friday 16 September (all times ET)

3pm: Aston Villa v Southampton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Saturday 17 September

7:30am: Wolves v Man City
10am: Newcastle  v AFC Bournemouth
12:30: Spurs v Leicester City
Postponed – Brighton v Crystal Palace

Sunday 18 September

7am: Brentford v Arsenal
9:15am: Everton v West Ham
Postponed – Chelsea v Liverpool
Postponed – Man Utd v Leeds