Sporting CP vs Tottenham: How to watch live, updates, team news

By Sep 12, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Sporting vs Tottenham live: Spurs will try to make it two wins from two games in UEFA Champions League Group D, when they visit last season’s Portuguese runners-up on Tuesday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

Antonio Conte’s side began their UCL quest with a belabored and belated 2-0 victory over Marseille last week, as Richarlison scored his first (and second) goal since joining Tottenham for $73 million this summer. Spurs were due to play defending Premier League champions Manchester City over the weekend, prior to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is everything you need to know for Sporting CP vs Tottenham.

Premier League news

Premier League
Premier League games to resume following pause as mark of respect for Queen...
Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
Liverpool vs Ajax
Liverpool vs Ajax: How to watch, team news, updates

How to watch Sporting vs Tottenham live and start time

Date: Tuesday, September 13
Kick off time: 12:45 pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Despite remaining unbeaten after seven games (six in the PL), there’s a sense that Tottenham haven’t yet played anything close to their full potential. Aside from their opening-day thrashing of Southampton, it’s been a similar story: slow out of the gates (also happened against Saints), better but not great after the half and then, eventually, the goal they needed. The flip side, of course, is that Spurs have given up just five goals in six games (2nd-fewest in the PL) and have been the better side in all but one game (the draw away to Chelsea). In hindsight, it was misguided to expect anything else in Conte’s first full season at t

e helm. Tottenham were more free-flowing and expansive at times last season (particularly down the stretch), but that was out of necessity as they came from behind to finish 4th. Now, though, with a full preseason of intense tactical drilling behind them, it’s clear that Conte intends to do what he always does: narrowly win games in which they dictated how the game would be played, in order to be ahead of the pack come the business end of the season.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Moura (achilles)

Latest USMNT news

USMNT
Top 25 players in the USMNT player pool right now
USMNT
USMNT, European review: Pepi stars on debut; great weekend for Belgian contingent
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...

Premier League games to resume following pause as mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II

By Sep 12, 2022, 12:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

After Premier League games were postponed in Matchweek 7 in a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the league has confirmed that play will resume in Matchweek 8.

Seven of the 10 games scheduled to take place this weekend will go ahead, with Brighton vs Crystal Palace on Saturday, plus Manchester United vs Leeds United and Chelsea vs Liverpool on Sunday postponed “due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.”

The Premier League said that “during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums” as the English Football Association have suggested that a minute’s silence should be held and players should wear black armbands.

[ MORE: Updated Premier League fixture list ]

The longest-serving monarch in the history of the United Kingdom died on Thursday, aged 96, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will now observe 10 days of national mourning to honor the Queen and her 70-year reign.

All Premier League games on Saturday, Sept. 10, Sunday, Sept. 11 and Monday, Sept. 12 were postponed, with Matchweek 7 of the 2022-23 season postponed. All soccer fixtures across the men’s and women’s game in England, plus in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, were also postponed over last weekend as a mark of respect.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
Liverpool vs Ajax
Liverpool vs Ajax: How to watch, team news, updates
Diego Costa
Diego Costa signs for Wolves as free agent

Statement from Premier League on games resuming for Matchweek 8

Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.  Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.

In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches. Matches postponed on Sunday 18 September are Chelsea’s matches against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match v Leeds United. Brighton & Hove Albion’s fixture against Crystal Palace, that was due to be played at 15:00 BST on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed.

Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures. The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums.  New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course.

This weekend’s match schedule is:

Friday 16 September (all times ET)

3pm: Aston Villa v Southampton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Fulham

Saturday 17 September

7:30am: Wolves v Man City
10am: Newcastle  v AFC Bournemouth
12:30: Spurs v Leicester City
Postponed – Brighton v Crystal Palace

Sunday 18 September

7am: Brentford v Arsenal
9:15am: Everton v West Ham
Postponed – Chelsea v Liverpool
Postponed – Man Utd v Leeds

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Sep 12, 2022, 12:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League
Premier League games to resume following pause as mark of respect for Queen...
Liverpool vs Ajax
Liverpool vs Ajax: How to watch, team news, updates
Diego Costa
Diego Costa signs for Wolves as free agent

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

What day does the 2022-23 Premier League season start?

August 6, 2022 is the opening Saturday of the 2022-23 season. The Premier League is starting earlier than usual due to the break in November/December for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions for the upcoming Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

3pm: Aston Villa v Southampton – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Fulham – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Saturday 17 September

7:30am: Wolves v Man City – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
12:30pm: Spurs v Leicester – NBC – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 18 September

7am: Brentford v Arsenal – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
9:15am: Everton v West Ham – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – – POSTPONED

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

7:30am: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
10am: AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
12:30pm: Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

9am: Leicester 2-2 Brentford –WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
11:30am: West Ham 0-2 Man City – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Arsenal 4-2 LeicesterWATCH FULL REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 NewcastleWATCH FULL REPLAY
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Southampton 2-2 LeedsWATCH FULL REPLAY
Wolves 0-0 FulhamWATCH FULL REPLAY
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston VillaWATCH FULL REPLAY
Everton 1-1 Nottingham ForestWATCH FULL REPLAY
Fulham 3-2 BrentfordWATCH FULL REPLAY
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
West Ham 0-2 BrightonWATCH FULL REPLAY
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 LiverpoolWATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Brentford 1-1 EvertonWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Chelsea 2-1 LeicesterWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 9-0 AFC BournemouthWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Man City 4-2 Crystal PalaceWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 28 August

RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves 1-1 NewcastleWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAY RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

3pm: Aston Villa v Southampton – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Fulham – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Saturday 17 September

7:30am: Wolves v Man City – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
12:30pm: Spurs v Leicester – NBC – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 18 September

7am: Brentford v Arsenal – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
9:15am: Everton v West Ham – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

7:30am: Arsenal v Spurs
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle
Liverpool v Brighton
Southampton v Everton
12:30pm: West Ham v Wolves

Sunday 2 October

9am: Man City v Man Utd
11:30am: Leeds v Aston Villa

Monday 3 October

3pm: Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester
Chelsea v Wolves
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle v Brentford
12:30pm: Brighton v Spurs

Sunday October 9

9am: Crystal Palace v Leeds
9am: West Ham v Fulham
11:30am: Arsenal v Liverpool
2pm: Everton v Man Utd

Monday October 10

3pm: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

3pm: Brentford v Brighton

Saturday 15 October

7:30am: Leicester v Crystal Palace
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Spurs v Everton

Sunday 16 October

9am: Aston Villa v Chelsea
9am: Leeds v Arsenal
9am: Man Utd v Newcastle
9am: Southampton v West Ham
11:30am: Liverpool v Man City

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton v Nottingham Forest
3:15pm: Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wednesday 19 October

2:30pm: Liverpool v West Ham
2:30pm: Newcastle v Everton
2:30pm: Arsenal v Man City
2:30pm: Brentford v Chelsea
3:15pm: Man Utd v Spurs
3:15pm: AFC Bournemouth v Southampton

Thursday 20 October

2:30pm: Fulham v Aston Villa
3:15pm: Leicester v Leeds

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

7:30am: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Man City v Brighton
12:30pm: Spurs v Newcastle
TBC: Chelsea v Man Utd

Sunday 23 October

9am: Aston Villa v Brentford
9am: Leeds v Fulham

9am: Southampton v Arsenal
9am: Wolves v Leicester

Monday 24 October

3pm: West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

7:30am: Leicester v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Fulham v Everton
TBC: Liverpool v Leeds

Sunday October 30

9am: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
11:30am: Man Utd v West Ham

Saturday 5 November

Aston Villa v Man Utd
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leicester
Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Southampton v Newcastle
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 12 November

AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Brighton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Man Utd
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Brentford
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
Wolves v Arsenal

Monday 26 December

Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton

Saturday 31 December

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd

Monday 2 January

Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 14 January

Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 21 January

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton

Saturday 4 February

Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 February

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 25 February

AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

 

UEFA Champions League: How to watch live, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Sep 12, 2022, 11:15 AM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is here and we are ready to roll between now and November.

With a congested schedule due to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November, we will have midweek Champions League action every week between now and early November (aside from the international break in late September).

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Can Real Madrid win back-to-back Champions League titles? Or will the Premier League giants continue to reach the final (at least one PL team has reached four of the last five finals with two all-English finals in the last four) and go one better this season?

Notably, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan were drawn together in what will likely be seen as the “group of death,” while Tottenham were handed a (relatively) easy draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille in Group D.

Manchester City will face perennial European noise-makers in Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in Group G, while PSG and Juventus were paired up in Group H.

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years.

Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi made it through the playoffs, while this is the first time the Bundesliga has had five teams in the group stage after Frankfurt won the Europa League last season to qualify.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League group stage.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League group stage fixtures (all kick off times ET)

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen vs Inter (12:45)
Sporting CP vs Tottenham (12:45) – PREVIEW
Liverpool vs Ajax (3:00) – PREVIEW
Porto vs Club Brugge (3:00)
Leverkusen vs Atletico (3:00)
Bayern vs Barcelona (3:00)
Marseille vs Frankfurt (3:00)

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb (12:45)
Shakhtar vs Celtic (12:45)
Chelsea vs Salzburg (3:00) – PREVIEW
Rangers vs Napoli (3:00)
Real Madrid vs Leipzig (3:00)
Man City vs Dortmund (3:00) – PREVIEW
Copenhagen vs Sevilla (3:00)
Juventus vs Benfica (3:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Paris (3:00)

JPW’s Champions League predictions – Matchday 2

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 1-3 Inter
Sporting CP 1-1 Tottenham
Liverpool 3-2 Ajax
Porto 2-1 Club Brugge
Leverkusen 1-2 Atletico
Bayern 2-2 Barcelona
Marseille 2-1 Frankfurt

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-2 Celtic
Chelsea 2-0 Salzburg
Rangers 1-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-1 Leipzig
Man City 3-2 Dortmund
Copenhagen 1-2 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 0-4 Paris

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern vs Plzen (12:45)
Marseille vs Sporting CP (12:45)
Liverpool vs Rangers (3:00)
Ajax vs Napoli (3:00)
Porto vs Leverkusen (3:00)
Club Brugge vs Atletico (3:00)
Inter vs Barcelona (3:00)
Frankfurt vs Tottenham (3:00)

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb (12:45)
Leipzig vs Celtic (12:45)
Chelsea vs AC Milan (3:00)
Real Madrid vs Shakhtar (3:00)
Man City vs Copenhagen (3:00)
Sevilla vs Dortmund (3:00)
Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)
Benfica vs Paris (3:00)

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen vs Man City (12:45)
Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg (3:00)
AC Milan vs Chelsea (3:00)
Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Celtic vs Leipzig (3:00)
Dortmund vs Sevilla (3:00)
Paris vs Benfica (3:00)

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli vs Ajax (12:45)
Atletico vs Club Brugge (12:45)
Rangers vs Liverpool (3:00)
Leverkusen vs Porto (3:00)
Barcelona vs Inter (3:00)
Plzen vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Frankfurt (3:00)
Sporting CP vs Marseille (3:00)

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg vs Chelsea (12:45)
Sevilla vs Copenhagen (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (3:00)
Celtic vs Shakhtar (3:00)
Leipzig vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Dortmund vs Man City (3:00)
Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)
Benfica vs Juventus (3:00)

Wednesday, 26 October
Club Brugge vs Porto (12:45)
Inter vs Plzen (12:45)
Napoli vs Rangers (3:00)
Ajax vs Liverpool (3:00)
Atletico vs Leverkusen (3:00)
Barcelona vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Sporting CP (3:00)
Frankfurt vs Marseille (3:00)

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto vs Atletico (18:45)
Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (18:45)
Liverpool vs Napoli (21:00)
Rangers vs Ajax (21:00)
Bayern vs Inter (21:00)
Plzen vs Barcelona (21:00)
Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (21:00)
Marseille vs Tottenham (21:00)

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid vs Celtic (12:45)
Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:45)
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (3:00)
AC Milan vs Salzburg (3:00)
Man City vs Sevilla (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Dortmund (3:00)
Juventus vs Paris (3:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (3:00)

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

Champions League group stage draw

Group A
Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B
Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

Group C
Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen

Group D
Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP, Marseille

Group E
AC Milan, Chelsea, Red Bull Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F
Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G
Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen

Group H
Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

Liverpool vs Ajax: How to watch, team news, updates

By Sep 12, 2022, 11:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool host Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday, as the Reds aim to get their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign back on track.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

After Premier League games were postponed at the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Liverpool still aren’t sure if this game will go ahead as talks continue with UEFA about hosting the clash at Anfield versus Ajax.

As long as the game does go ahead as planned, Liverpool have confirmed they will hold a minute’s silence before and players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be fully-focused on getting their first points of the Champions League group stage after being smashed 4-1 at Napoli in their Group A opener last time out. As for Ajax, well, they’re playing with house money after they demolished Glasgow Rangers 4-0 at home in their Group A opener.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Ajax.

Latest UEFA Champions League news

Man City v RB Leipzig
Man City vs RB Leipzig final score: Grealish outdoes visitors
Klopp
Klopp: Liverpool loss to Chelsea ‘massive blow’ to Champions...
UEFA postpones all June international matches amid coronavirus

How to watch Liverpool vs Ajax live, updates and start time

Date: Tuesday, September 13
Kick off time: 3pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Liverpool’s defensive issues were laid bare at Napoli last week, as they were 4-0 down and it could have been worse for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Their high defensive line just isn’t working as Virgil van Dijk isn’t playing anywhere near his best and a huge number of injuries, especially to midfielders, is making matters worse for the Reds. Liverpool have won just two of their seven games in all competitions to start the season and with Mohamed Salah also scoring just twice so far, plus Darwin Nunez taking time to settle, there is concern that Liverpool may get stuck in this rut. Klopp’s reaction to the heavy defeat at Napoli was telling, as he suggested Liverpool may need to ‘reinvent themselves’ to snap themselves out of this. He has also revealed that Liverpool’s staff and players have spent hours dissecting the loss to Napoli and have been honest with how they can rectify their recent mistakes.

Ajax will look to take full advantage of Liverpool’s current malaise as Dusan Tadic continues to captain the side and create problems galore with his clever flicks and passes. Add in their brilliant display of forward running and high-pressing against Rangers and this is exactly the type of team Liverpool don’t want to face right now. The reigning Dutch champions have made a habit of causing upsets in the Champions League and going on deep runs in the competition in recent seasons. Despite being drawn into a very tough group, it feels like another run is brewing.

Liverpool vs Ajax head to head record

Liverpool faced Ajax in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage and won both games 1-0. The only other time they’ve played each other in European competition was in this competition in 1966, as Johann Cruyff inspired a 5-1 win in Amsterdam in the first leg, as a 2-2 draw at Anfield in the second leg led to a 7-3 aggregate win for Ajax over Liverpool. Ajax would go on to lose 3-2 to Dukla Prague in the quarterfinals of the 1966-67 European Cup, who then lost to eventual winners Celtic at the semifinal stage.

The lowdown on Ajax

Focusing on Ajax, well, they’ve sold so many star players (mostly to Manchester United) once again, and lost their manager Erik ten Hag to United, but they just keep on trucking. This summer new Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder saw his squad lose center back Lisandro Martinez and his best winger, Anthony, to United, plus Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui left for Bayern Munich, Andre Onana went to Inter Milan, Nicolas Tagliafico to Lyon and Sebastian Haller to Borussia Dortmund. And after generating close to $220 million in player sales, Ajax seem to have done some brilliant business in the transfer window.

Calvin Bassey has been a revelation in defense, while Steven Bergwijn adds class in attack, the dangerous Brian Brobbey has returned from Leipzig and Lucas Ocampos is a fine addition from Sevilla. This Ajax side has a great blend of youth and experience and they will press Liverpool high up the pitch and force plenty of mistakes. Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez will perhaps be the next star to leave Ajax and Liverpool would love to have the midfield solidity he brings. Ajax have a perfect record of six wins from six in the Eredivisie and sit top of the table.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Before their home game against Wolves was postponed, below is the list of injuries Liverpool had. It seems like Carvalho could return to fitness for this clash, while it will be intriguing to see who Klopp starts in attack with Salah, Nunez and Diaz perhaps worth a try from the start. Andy Robertson is out with a knee injury for a few weeks, so Kostas Tsimikas will start at left back.

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Jordan Henderson (thigh), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Curtis Jones (calf), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Caoimhin Kelleher (groin)