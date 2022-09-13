2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

By Sep 13, 2022, 7:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.

[ MORE: Ranking which U.S. cities should host 2026 World Cup games ]

11 American venues were selected, with five located in the eastern third (despite FIFA’s interpretation of Atlanta), three in the central part of the country and three more out west. Two Canadian cities (Toronto and Vancouver) will host World Cup games for the first time. A pair of Mexican cities (Mexico City and Guadalajara) are set to host the World Cup for the third time (1970 and 1986) while Monterrey was chosen for the second time.

[ MORE: 2022 World Cup schedule, how to watch, start time, dates ]

Below is the full list of cities selected as host venues for the 2026 World Cup in the Unites States, Canada and Mexico…

Which 16 venues were selected as host cities for the 2026 World Cup?

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field
Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

Latest 2022 World Cup news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
2022 World Cup
FIFA moves World Cup start in Qatar up one day to Nov. 20
United States men's national team
Top 25 players in the USMNT player pool right now

With 23 venues vying for 16 spots, a number of notable cities (and venues) were snubbed. Washington D.C., the nation’s capital (in a joint-bid with Baltimore, where games would have been played), was not chosen.

The Rose Bowl, where the 1994 World Cup final was played, was also not selected with Los Angeles presenting two stadiums as options; SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers, was selected. Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville and Orlando were the other American cities to miss out as 2026 World Cup venues, alongside Canada’s Edmonton.

2026 World Cup format and qualification

Now that we know the host cities, stadiums and venues for the 2026 World Cup, let’s talk about the tournament itself…

First and foremost, as host nations, it is believed (but not confirmed) that the USA, Canada and Mexico will all automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners ]

The 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament featuring 48 teams split in 16 groups of three. Each team will play two group stage games (down one from three), with the 1st- and 2nd-place finishers advancing to the round of 32. It will also be the first World Cup played across three different host nations.

The idea behind adding 16 teams is that one round of group stage games is eliminated and replaced by an additional round of win-or-go-home games in the knockout rounds.

Given that the final round of group games can carry very little, or even no, weight pending earlier results, the new format will guarantee that nearly every game at the 2026 World Cup is hugely consequential.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites? ]

Yes, FIFA will make a lot more money by changing the format, but fans will also be treated to a better quality product, from beginning to end, with even more global superstars from “lesser” national teams than ever before.

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Sporting vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch

By Sep 13, 2022, 11:38 AM EDT
0 Comments

Sporting vs Tottenham live: Spurs will try to make it two wins from two games in UEFA Champions League Group D, when they visit last season’s Portuguese runners-up on Tuesday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

Antonio Conte’s side began their UCL quest with a belabored and belated 2-0 victory over Marseille last week, as Richarlison scored his first (and second) goal since joining Tottenham for $73 million this summer. Spurs were due to play defending Premier League champions Manchester City over the weekend, prior to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is everything you need to know for Sporting CP vs Tottenham.

Premier League news

Christian Pulisic
Transfer news: Pulisic, McKennie offered to Manchester United – Report
Liverpool vs Ajax
Liverpool vs Ajax: How to watch live, team news, updates
Graham Potter
Philosophical Potter impresses during Chelsea unveiling

How to watch Sporting vs Tottenham live and start time

Date: Tuesday, September 13
Kick off time: 12:45 pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Despite remaining unbeaten after seven games (six in the PL), there’s a sense that Tottenham haven’t yet played anything close to their full potential. Aside from their opening-day thrashing of Southampton, it’s been a similar story: slow out of the gates (also happened against Saints), better but not great after the half and then, eventually, the goal they needed. The flip side, of course, is that Spurs have given up just five goals in six games (2nd-fewest in the PL) and have been the better side in all but one game (the draw away to Chelsea). In hindsight, it was misguided to expect anything else in Conte’s first full season at the helm.

Tottenham were more free-flowing and expansive at times last season (particularly down the stretch), but that was out of necessity as they came from behind to finish 4th. Now, though, with a full preseason of intense tactical drilling behind them, it’s clear that Conte intends to do what he always does: narrowly win games in which they dictated how the game would be played, in order to be ahead of the pack come the business end of the season.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Lucas Moura (achilles)

Latest USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Transfer news: Pulisic, McKennie offered to Manchester United – Report
USMNT
Top 25 players in the USMNT player pool right now
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...

UEFA Champions League, live! How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Sep 13, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is here and we are ready to roll between now and November.

With a congested schedule due to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November, we will have midweek Champions League action every week between now and early November (aside from the international break in late September).

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Can Real Madrid win back-to-back Champions League titles? Or will the Premier League giants continue to reach the final (at least one PL team has reached four of the last five finals with two all-English finals in the last four) and go one better this season?

Notably, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan were drawn together in what will likely be seen as the “group of death,” while Tottenham were handed a (relatively) easy draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille in Group D.

Manchester City will face perennial European noise-makers in Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in Group G, while PSG and Juventus were paired up in Group H.

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years.

Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi made it through the playoffs, while this is the first time the Bundesliga has had five teams in the group stage after Frankfurt won the Europa League last season to qualify.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League group stage.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League group stage fixtures (all kick off times ET)

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen vs Inter (12:45)
Sporting CP vs Tottenham (12:45) – PREVIEW
Liverpool vs Ajax (3:00) – PREVIEW
Porto vs Club Brugge (3:00)
Leverkusen vs Atletico (3:00)
Bayern vs Barcelona (3:00)
Marseille vs Frankfurt (3:00)

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb (12:45)
Shakhtar vs Celtic (12:45)
Chelsea vs Salzburg (3:00) – PREVIEW
Rangers vs Napoli (3:00)
Real Madrid vs Leipzig (3:00)
Man City vs Dortmund (3:00) – PREVIEW
Copenhagen vs Sevilla (3:00)
Juventus vs Benfica (3:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Paris (3:00)

JPW’s Champions League predictions – Matchday 2

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 1-3 Inter
Sporting CP 1-1 Tottenham
Liverpool 3-2 Ajax
Porto 2-1 Club Brugge
Leverkusen 1-2 Atletico
Bayern 2-2 Barcelona
Marseille 2-1 Frankfurt

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-2 Celtic
Chelsea 2-0 Salzburg
Rangers 1-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-1 Leipzig
Man City 3-2 Dortmund
Copenhagen 1-2 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 0-4 Paris

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern vs Plzen (12:45)
Marseille vs Sporting CP (12:45)
Liverpool vs Rangers (3:00)
Ajax vs Napoli (3:00)
Porto vs Leverkusen (3:00)
Club Brugge vs Atletico (3:00)
Inter vs Barcelona (3:00)
Frankfurt vs Tottenham (3:00)

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb (12:45)
Leipzig vs Celtic (12:45)
Chelsea vs AC Milan (3:00)
Real Madrid vs Shakhtar (3:00)
Man City vs Copenhagen (3:00)
Sevilla vs Dortmund (3:00)
Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)
Benfica vs Paris (3:00)

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen vs Man City (12:45)
Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg (3:00)
AC Milan vs Chelsea (3:00)
Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Celtic vs Leipzig (3:00)
Dortmund vs Sevilla (3:00)
Paris vs Benfica (3:00)

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli vs Ajax (12:45)
Atletico vs Club Brugge (12:45)
Rangers vs Liverpool (3:00)
Leverkusen vs Porto (3:00)
Barcelona vs Inter (3:00)
Plzen vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Frankfurt (3:00)
Sporting CP vs Marseille (3:00)

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg vs Chelsea (12:45)
Sevilla vs Copenhagen (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (3:00)
Celtic vs Shakhtar (3:00)
Leipzig vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Dortmund vs Man City (3:00)
Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)
Benfica vs Juventus (3:00)

Wednesday, 26 October
Club Brugge vs Porto (12:45)
Inter vs Plzen (12:45)
Napoli vs Rangers (3:00)
Ajax vs Liverpool (3:00)
Atletico vs Leverkusen (3:00)
Barcelona vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Sporting CP (3:00)
Frankfurt vs Marseille (3:00)

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto vs Atletico (18:45)
Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (18:45)
Liverpool vs Napoli (21:00)
Rangers vs Ajax (21:00)
Bayern vs Inter (21:00)
Plzen vs Barcelona (21:00)
Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (21:00)
Marseille vs Tottenham (21:00)

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid vs Celtic (12:45)
Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:45)
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (3:00)
AC Milan vs Salzburg (3:00)
Man City vs Sevilla (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Dortmund (3:00)
Juventus vs Paris (3:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (3:00)

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

Champions League group stage draw

Group A
Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B
Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

Group C
Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen

Group D
Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP, Marseille

Group E
AC Milan, Chelsea, Red Bull Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F
Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G
Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen

Group H
Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

Transfer news: Pulisic, McKennie offered to Manchester United – Report

By Sep 13, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United were offered the chance to buy both Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie late in the summer transfer window, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

The transfer guru revealed on his own YouTube channel that Man United were offered a plethora of players late in the transfer window as a deal for Antony was looking increasingly difficult to push over the line, meanwhile their moves for Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot stalled.

Per the report, Christian Pulisic was offered to Manchester United but they only wanted to sign the USMNT star on loan. Chelsea were only interested in a permanent move for Pulisic, 23, and nothing happened.

As for McKennie, well, apparently Juve offered the USMNT central midfielder to United but Erik ten Hag’s side were ‘looking for a different kind of player for midfield’ and passed on the chance to sign the 24-year-old.

Intriguing.

Latest USMNT news

USMNT
Top 25 players in the USMNT player pool right now
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

What does this mean?

Look, dozens of players (including Memphis Depay, Leandro Paredes and Yannick Carrasco) were offered to Manchester United late in the transfer window.

The fact that two of the USMNT’s star players were reportedly offered to them too is intriguing, as it tells us a lot about their futures at Chelsea and Juventus.

Both have spent plenty of time in and out of the starting lineup as both have struggled with injuries and McKennie has done better than Pulisic in recent months when it comes to locking down a starting spot at a European heavyweight in the Champions League. With both McKennie and Pulisic set for a breakout World Cup in November/December, it will be intriguing to see what happens with them in January and the summer, especially as Pulisic has less than two years to run on his current contract at Chelsea.

This also suggests that Manchester United are keeping tabs on both players, particularly Pulisic, and maybe we will see a move to Old Trafford for one of them in the future.

Another interesting Manchester United and USMNT note is that according to Romano, Sergino Dest was not offered to the Red Devils. However, given his rather hasty loan move to AC Milan may see him behind both Davide Calabria and Theo Hernandez in the pecking order at the full back positions, perhaps Dest will link-up with Erik ten Hag once again in the near future?

Top 25 players in the USMNT player pool right now

By Sep 13, 2022, 11:24 AM EDT
0 Comments

About one month into the new European season and under three months away from the World Cup, there’s a changed dynamic when it comes to rating the statuses of the Top 25 players in the USMNT player pool.

Injuries now shift how we rate these players because a knee problem that would’ve normally left us saying, “Yeah but he’ll be fine come Qatar” no longer carries as many pages on the calendar.

Transfers have also changed how we view player status and there’s even a big early-season coaching change to consider in the case of Christian Pulisic at Chelsea (Graham Potter does like him a versatile attacker, CP).

[ MORE: Latest USMNT transfer news ]

And there’s another question as MLS reaches the end of its season with players looking better on U.S. soil than they did abroad. Are we fully embracing Matt Miazga’s fine performances back on U.S. soil with FC Cincinnati? Should those showings matter as much, more, or less than Chris Richards’ lesser playing time at Crystal Palace?

Is Cristian Roldan’s fine MLS season enough to cast a wary eye on Luca de la Torre’s small amount of minutes since moving to La Liga?

And what about the keepers? Matt Turner’s not playing for Arsenal but he’s training with one of the deepest attacks in the Premier League while Zack Steffen and Matt Turner are playing week-in, week-out in the Championship.

Are Jesus Ferreira’s 18 goals in MLS that much tastier than Josh Sargent’s hot start in the Championship? Jordan Pefok missed a penalty on Sunday but has otherwise been monstrous for Union Berlin, as has Haji Wright for Antalyaspor. How much should that matter compared to injured Timothy Weah’s inaction for Lille, or Ricardo Pepi getting minutes in attack-favoring Eredivisie?

Below you’ll find the rankings, changes from last time, and the protocol for slotting our 25.

USMNT news

Christian Pulisic
Transfer news: Pulisic, McKennie offered to Manchester United – Report
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

Top 25 players in the USMNT player pool right now

Before we go any further with this list, here’s a reminder of how we sort the talent with some ground rules:

  • The ranking is meant to illustrate who would be most likely to positively affect a USMNT match, regardless of manager or teammates, right now.
  • Health doesn’t matter to our rankings if a current injury isn’t one that could drastically alter the player’s skill set moving forward at the World Cup.
  • Age/potential/experience doesn’t matter either, at least not much; It’s how likely you are to contribute to the team if put on the field right now. Obviously, Paxton Aaronson is a better long-term prospect than Jordan Morris, but the Seattle Sounders forward is currently better prepared for the stage than the Philadelphia Union youngster.
  • Finally, if you’re breaking a tie between players… ask which you’d be more upset to hear was unavailable for a USMNT camp.

Here we go:

  1. Weston McKennie, Juventus (2)
  2. Tyler Adams, Leeds United (3)
  3. Yunus Musah, Valencia (4)
  4. Christian Pulisic, Chelsea (1)
  5. Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United (9)
  6. Jordan Pefok, Union Berlin (18)
  7. Antonee Robinson, Fulham (10)
  8. Giovanni Reyna, Borussia Dortmund (11)
  9. Walker Zimmerman, Nashville SC (7)
  10. Sergino Dest, AC Milan (6)
  11. Chris Richards, Crystal Palace (8)
  12. Josh Sargent, Norwich City (NR)
  13. Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas (NR)
  14. Timothy Weah, Lille (5)
  15. Erik Palmer-Brown, Troyes (NR)
  16. Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic (19)
  17. Tim Ream, Fulham (NR)
  18. Joe Scally, Borussia Monchengladbach (23)
  19. Haji Wright, Antalyaspor (20)
  20. Zack Steffen, Middlesbrough (14)
  21. Matt Turner, Arsenal (15)
  22. Luca de la Torre, Celta Vigo (12)
  23. Djordje Mihailovic, Montreal Impact (NR)
  24. Matt Miazga, FC Cincinnati (NR)
  25. Kellyn Acosta, LAFC (17)

Dropped out since last ranking: John Brooks, Benfica (13); Miles Robinson, Atlanta United (16); Gianluca Busio (21); Paul Arriola, FC Dallas (22); Ethan Horvath, Luton Town (24); Gaga Slonina, Chicago Fire (25).