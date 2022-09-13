Paulinho — not that one — finally solved Hugo Lloris with a 92nd-minute flicked header as Sporting Lisbon scored twice in stoppage time to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in UEFA Champions League Group D action on Tuesday.
Arthur Gomes added a goal in the 93rd minute to give Sporting Lisbon a perfect 2-0 start to group play, dropping Spurs record to a win and a loss.
Former Spurs man Marcus Edwards and Barcelona loanee Francisco Trincao impressed for the hosts but Lloris was wise to their best chances over 90 minutes and looked set to give Tottenham a steady but unspectacular point from Portugal.
Sporting goalkeeper Antonio Adan collected five saves for the home side, and manager Ruben Amorim got more than a point from a 55% possession performance and six of the game’s 11 shots on target (12-12 in attempts).
Antonio Conte’s side began their UCL quest with a belabored and belated 2-0 victory over Marseille last week, as Richarlison scored his first (and second) goal since joining Tottenham for $73 million this summer. Spurs were due to play defending Premier League champions Manchester City over the weekend, prior to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Antonio Conte reaction: We didn’t deserve to win nor lose
“In the second half we felt the opportunity to get the three points and had the chance but in the end we are talking about a loss. We can do a lot better in those last few minutes. We conceded a counterattack. Hugo made a really good save and then after the corner we conceded a goal. I always say to my players that the details move the final result. Maybe we didn’t deserve to win but at the same time we didn’t deserve to lose tonight. … We have to know that we must fight if we want to go to the next round.”
Arthur Gomes goal video: Super sub slices up Spurs
The run. The nutmeg. The finish. 🔥
