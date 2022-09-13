Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham: Spurs shocked x2 in stoppage time

1 Comment

Paulinho — not that one —  finally solved Hugo Lloris with a 92nd-minute flicked header as Sporting Lisbon scored twice in stoppage time to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in UEFA Champions League Group D action on Tuesday.

Arthur Gomes added a goal in the 93rd minute to give Sporting Lisbon a perfect 2-0 start to group play, dropping Spurs record to a win and a loss.

Former Spurs man Marcus Edwards and Barcelona loanee Francisco Trincao impressed for the hosts but Lloris was wise to their best chances over 90 minutes and looked set to give Tottenham a steady but unspectacular point from Portugal.

Sporting goalkeeper Antonio Adan collected five saves for the home side, and manager Ruben Amorim got more than a point from a 55% possession performance and six of the game’s 11 shots on target (12-12 in attempts).

Antonio Conte’s side began their UCL quest with a belabored and belated 2-0 victory over Marseille last week, as Richarlison scored his first (and second) goal since joining Tottenham for $73 million this summer. Spurs were due to play defending Premier League champions Manchester City over the weekend, prior to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Antonio Conte reaction: We didn’t deserve to win nor lose

“In the second half we felt the opportunity to get the three points and had the chance but in the end we are talking about a loss. We can do a lot better in those last few minutes. We conceded a counterattack. Hugo made a really good save and then after the corner we conceded a goal. I always say to my players that the details move the final result. Maybe we didn’t deserve to win but at the same time we didn’t deserve to lose tonight. … We have to know that we must fight if we want to go to the next round.”

Arthur Gomes goal video: Super sub slices up Spurs

Key storylines

Despite remaining unbeaten after seven games (six in the PL), there’s a sense that Tottenham haven’t yet played anything close to their full potential. Aside from their opening-day thrashing of Southampton, it’s been a similar story: slow out of the gates (also happened against Saints), better but not great after the half and then, eventually, the goal they needed. The flip side, of course, is that Spurs have given up just five goals in six games (2nd-fewest in the PL) and have been the better side in all but one game (the draw away to Chelsea). In hindsight, it was misguided to expect anything else in Conte’s first full season at the helm.

Tottenham were more free-flowing and expansive at times last season (particularly down the stretch), but that was out of necessity as they came from behind to finish 4th. Now, though, with a full preseason of intense tactical drilling behind them, it’s clear that Conte intends to do what he always does: narrowly win games in which they dictated how the game would be played, in order to be ahead of the pack come the business end of the season.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Lucas Moura (achilles)

Liverpool vs Ajax: Matip plays Anfield hero in 89th minute

By and Sep 13, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT
0 Comments

Joel Matip’s 89th-minute goal saved Jurgen Klopp blushes as Liverpool rebounded from a brutal start to the UEFA Champions League group stage to beat Ajax 2-1 at Anfield on Tuesday.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead but Mohammed Kadus leveled the line and both sides missed several chances to claim an advantage until Matip’s header crossed the goal line and was recognized by the Goal Decision System.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were in danger of starting the UEFA Champions League group stage in very poor fashion after being smashed 4-1 at Napoli in their Group A opener last time out, while Ajax had smashed Glasgow Rangers.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

After Premier League games were postponed at the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Liverpool held talks with UEFA about hosting the clash at Anfield versus Ajax and it has been given the green light.

Liverpool held a minute’s silence before and players wore black armbands as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II. Their game at Chelsea on Sunday has been postponed due to events around The Queen’s Funeral taking place in London on Monday.

Mohamed Salah goal video: Combo play opens

Mohammed Kudus goal video: An unstoppable equalizer

Joel Matip goal video: Defender thumps home winner

Virgil van Dijk reaction: Ex-players tried to get us down but we didn’t listen

“It was very important to show a positive reaction. It’s not easy to turn it around, but it is a step in the right direction,” Van Dijk said, later adding, “We are not listening to the outside world. A lot of ex-football players know what we go through. They say a lot to put us down, but we know the last game was unacceptable and this was a step in the right direction.”

Jurgen Klopp reaction: Good bounce back from Napoli loss

“Everybody could see that we understood that we had to put a completely different shift. We played a lot of good stuff against a really hard-fighting opponent.

“Incredible strike from Kudus. In the last moments we could’ve defended better. It’s like another test, if you want. Everybody’s hoping it just goes in the right direction and you get the setback and you could see the impact of that. The pressing before their goal was much better than after their goal and we only talk about a yard or two in these moments. If we press, we have to do it right. So halftime 1-1 and it was clear we had to go back to how we started because it was intense for Ajax, too.”

“Nothing is over, either negative nor positive. It is a first step, a very important step for us and now we have a strange break, pretty long.”

Liverpool vs Ajax
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 13: (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Key storylines

Liverpool’s defensive issues were laid bare at Napoli last week, as they were 4-0 down and it could have been worse for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Their high defensive line just isn’t working as Virgil van Dijk isn’t playing anywhere near his best and a huge number of injuries, especially to midfielders, is making matters worse for the Reds. Liverpool have won just two of their seven games in all competitions to start the season and with Mohamed Salah also scoring just twice so far, plus Darwin Nunez taking time to settle, there is concern that Liverpool may get stuck in this rut. Klopp’s reaction to the heavy defeat at Napoli was telling, as he suggested Liverpool may need to ‘reinvent themselves’ to snap themselves out of this. He has also revealed that Liverpool’s staff and players have spent hours dissecting the loss to Napoli and have been honest with how they can rectify their recent mistakes.

Ajax will look to take full advantage of Liverpool’s current malaise as Dusan Tadic continues to captain the side and create problems galore with his clever flicks and passes. Add in their brilliant display of forward running and high-pressing against Rangers and this is exactly the type of team Liverpool don’t want to face right now. The reigning Dutch champions have made a habit of causing upsets in the Champions League and going on deep runs in the competition in recent seasons. Despite being drawn into a very tough group, it feels like another run is brewing.

Liverpool vs Ajax head to head record

Liverpool faced Ajax in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage and won both games 1-0. The only other time they’ve played each other in European competition was in this competition in 1966, as Johann Cruyff inspired a 5-1 win in Amsterdam in the first leg, as a 2-2 draw at Anfield in the second leg led to a 7-3 aggregate win for Ajax over Liverpool. Ajax would go on to lose 3-2 to Dukla Prague in the quarterfinals of the 1966-67 European Cup, who then lost to eventual winners Celtic at the semifinal stage.

The lowdown on Ajax

Focusing on Ajax, well, they’ve sold so many star players (mostly to Manchester United) once again, and lost their manager Erik ten Hag to United, but they just keep on trucking. This summer new Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder saw his squad lose center back Lisandro Martinez and his best winger, Anthony, to United, plus Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui left for Bayern Munich, Andre Onana went to Inter Milan, Nicolas Tagliafico to Lyon and Sebastian Haller to Borussia Dortmund. And after generating close to $220 million in player sales, Ajax seem to have done some brilliant business in the transfer window.

Calvin Bassey has been a revelation in defense, while Steven Bergwijn adds class in attack, the dangerous Brian Brobbey has returned from Leipzig and Lucas Ocampos is a fine addition from Sevilla. This Ajax side has a great blend of youth and experience and they will press Liverpool high up the pitch and force plenty of mistakes. Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez will perhaps be the next star to leave Ajax and Liverpool would love to have the midfield solidity he brings. Ajax have a perfect record of six wins from six in the Eredivisie and sit top of the table.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

Before their home game against Wolves was postponed, below is the list of injuries Liverpool had. It seems like Carvalho could return to fitness for this clash, while it is intriguing to see Klopp starts with Salah, Jota and Diaz in attack with Nunez on the bench. Andy Robertson is out with a knee injury for a few weeks, so Kostas Tsimikas starts at left back.

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Jordan Henderson (thigh), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Curtis Jones (calf), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin)

UEFA Champions League, live! How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Sep 13, 2022, 6:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is here and we are ready to roll between now and November.

With a congested schedule due to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November, we will have midweek Champions League action every week between now and early November (aside from the international break in late September).

Can Real Madrid win back-to-back Champions League titles? Or will the Premier League giants continue to reach the final (at least one PL team has reached four of the last five finals with two all-English finals in the last four) and go one better this season?

Notably, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan were drawn together in what will likely be seen as the “group of death,” while Tottenham were handed a (relatively) easy draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille in Group D.

Manchester City will face perennial European noise-makers in Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in Group G, while PSG and Juventus were paired up in Group H.

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years.

Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi made it through the playoffs, while this is the first time the Bundesliga has had five teams in the group stage after Frankfurt won the Europa League last season to qualify.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Champions League group stage fixtures (all kick off times ET)

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb (12:45)
Shakhtar vs Celtic (12:45)
Chelsea vs Salzburg (3:00) – PREVIEW
Rangers vs Napoli (3:00)
Real Madrid vs Leipzig (3:00)
Man City vs Dortmund (3:00) – PREVIEW
Copenhagen vs Sevilla (3:00)
Juventus vs Benfica (3:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Paris (3:00)

JPW’s Champions League predictions – Matchday 2

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 1-3 Inter
Sporting CP 1-1 Tottenham
Liverpool 3-2 Ajax
Porto 2-1 Club Brugge
Leverkusen 1-2 Atletico
Bayern 2-2 Barcelona
Marseille 2-1 Frankfurt

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-2 Celtic
Chelsea 2-0 Salzburg
Rangers 1-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-1 Leipzig
Man City 3-2 Dortmund
Copenhagen 1-2 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 0-4 Paris

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern vs Plzen (12:45)
Marseille vs Sporting CP (12:45)
Liverpool vs Rangers (3:00)
Ajax vs Napoli (3:00)
Porto vs Leverkusen (3:00)
Club Brugge vs Atletico (3:00)
Inter vs Barcelona (3:00)
Frankfurt vs Tottenham (3:00)

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb (12:45)
Leipzig vs Celtic (12:45)
Chelsea vs AC Milan (3:00)
Real Madrid vs Shakhtar (3:00)
Man City vs Copenhagen (3:00)
Sevilla vs Dortmund (3:00)
Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)
Benfica vs Paris (3:00)

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen vs Man City (12:45)
Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg (3:00)
AC Milan vs Chelsea (3:00)
Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Celtic vs Leipzig (3:00)
Dortmund vs Sevilla (3:00)
Paris vs Benfica (3:00)

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli vs Ajax (12:45)
Atletico vs Club Brugge (12:45)
Rangers vs Liverpool (3:00)
Leverkusen vs Porto (3:00)
Barcelona vs Inter (3:00)
Plzen vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Frankfurt (3:00)
Sporting CP vs Marseille (3:00)

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg vs Chelsea (12:45)
Sevilla vs Copenhagen (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (3:00)
Celtic vs Shakhtar (3:00)
Leipzig vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Dortmund vs Man City (3:00)
Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)
Benfica vs Juventus (3:00)

Wednesday, 26 October
Club Brugge vs Porto (12:45)
Inter vs Plzen (12:45)
Napoli vs Rangers (3:00)
Ajax vs Liverpool (3:00)
Atletico vs Leverkusen (3:00)
Barcelona vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Sporting CP (3:00)
Frankfurt vs Marseille (3:00)

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto vs Atletico (18:45)
Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (18:45)
Liverpool vs Napoli (21:00)
Rangers vs Ajax (21:00)
Bayern vs Inter (21:00)
Plzen vs Barcelona (21:00)
Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (21:00)
Marseille vs Tottenham (21:00)

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid vs Celtic (12:45)
Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:45)
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (3:00)
AC Milan vs Salzburg (3:00)
Man City vs Sevilla (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Dortmund (3:00)
Juventus vs Paris (3:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (3:00)

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

Champions League group stage draw

Group A
Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B
Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

Group C
Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen

Group D
Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP, Marseille

Group E
AC Milan, Chelsea, Red Bull Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F
Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G
Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen

Group H
Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

USMNT keeper Steffen misses fourth-straight Middlesbrough match

Associated PressSep 13, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT
0 Comments

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen missed his fourth straight game for Middlesbrough, raising doubt whether he will be available for the United States’ last two warmup matches ahead of the World Cup.

The 27-year-old has not played since Aug. 20, Middlesbrough’s fifth match of the season, due to a knee injury. Liam Roberts, who joined Middlesbrough this season from fourth-tier Northampton, started in his place again against Cardiff on Tuesday night, and Luke Daniels was on the bench.

The last two World Cup prep matches for the 13th-ranked Americans are against No. 23 Japan on Sept. 23 at Dusseldorf, Germany, and 53rd-ranked Saudi Arabia four days later at Murcia, Spain. American coach Gregg Berhalter plans to announce his roster for the exhibitions on Wednesday.

[ MORE: Spurs shocked by Sporting Lisbon in stoppage time ]

Steffen went on loan to second-tier Middlesbrough from Premier League Manchester City in hopes of gaining playing time ahead of the World Cup. He played in just nine matches last season for Manchester City, where he is Ederson’s backup – one Premier League game along with four in the FA Cup, two League Cup, one Champions League and the Community Shield.

Steffen, from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, is competing for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster with Matt Turner, who is Aaron Ramsdale’s backup at Arsenal; Ethan Horvath, who was loaned from Nottingham Forest to second-tier Luton for this season; and New York City’s Sean Johnson.

Berhalter plans to announce his 26-man World Cup roster on Nov. 9.

The U.S. opens the World Cup in Qatar against 20th-ranked Wales on Nov. 21, plays No. 5 England in a Black Friday matchup four days later and closes group play on Nov. 29 against 21st-ranked Iran.

Transfer news: Pulisic, McKennie offered to Manchester United – Report

By Sep 13, 2022, 11:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United were offered the chance to buy both Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie late in the summer transfer window, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer guru revealed on his own YouTube channel that Man United were offered a plethora of players late in the transfer window as a deal for Antony was looking increasingly difficult to push over the line, meanwhile their moves for Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot stalled.

Per the report, Christian Pulisic was offered to Manchester United but they only wanted to sign the USMNT star on loan. Chelsea were only interested in a permanent move for Pulisic, 23, and nothing happened.

As for McKennie, well, apparently Juve offered the USMNT central midfielder to United but Erik ten Hag’s side were ‘looking for a different kind of player for midfield’ and passed on the chance to sign the 24-year-old.

Intriguing.

What does this mean?

Look, dozens of players (including Memphis Depay, Leandro Paredes and Yannick Carrasco) were offered to Manchester United late in the transfer window.

The fact that two of the USMNT’s star players were reportedly offered to them too is intriguing, as it tells us a lot about their futures at Chelsea and Juventus.

Both have spent plenty of time in and out of the starting lineup as both have struggled with injuries and McKennie has done better than Pulisic in recent months when it comes to locking down a starting spot at a European heavyweight in the Champions League. With both McKennie and Pulisic set for a breakout World Cup in November/December, it will be intriguing to see what happens with them in January and the summer, especially as Pulisic has less than two years to run on his current contract at Chelsea.

This also suggests that Manchester United are keeping tabs on both players, particularly Pulisic, and maybe we will see a move to Old Trafford for one of them in the future.

Another interesting Manchester United and USMNT note is that according to Romano, Sergino Dest was not offered to the Red Devils. However, given his rather hasty loan move to AC Milan may see him behind both Davide Calabria and Theo Hernandez in the pecking order at the full back positions, perhaps Dest will link-up with Erik ten Hag once again in the near future?