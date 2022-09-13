World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December.

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022

Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

Location: Qatar

TV channel in English: Fox

TV channel in Spanish: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

November, 20: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 12pm

November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am

November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am

November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am

November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

November, 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am

November, 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

November, 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

November, 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am

November, 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

November, 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am

November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am

November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am

November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

November, 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm

November, 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am

November, 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am

November, 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am

November, 30: Tunisia vs France – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

November, 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

November, 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am

November, 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am

November, 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

November, 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am

December, 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

December, 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

November, 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

November, 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am

November, 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am

November, 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am

December, 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

December, 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

November, 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

November, 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am

November, 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am

November, 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am

December, 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

December, 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

November, 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am

November, 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am

November, 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

November, 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am

December, 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

December, 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – December, 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – December, 3: Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 -December, 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – December, 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 -December, 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – December, 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – December, 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – December, 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – December, 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – December, 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – December, 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – December, 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – December, 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – December, 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – December, 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – December, 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

