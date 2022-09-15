Brentford vs Arsenal: How to watch, live stream link, TV channel, team news

By Sep 15, 2022, 9:21 AM EDT
Arsenal looks to keep hold of first place in the Premier League when the Gunners skip across London to meet Brentford on Sunday (Watch live at 7am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Mikel Arteta’s side could find themselves outside of first place for the first time in weeks if Man City or Spurs win Saturday outings.

Arsenal lost its last Premier League outing, 3-1 to Manchester United, but bounced back to win 2-1 at Zurich in Europa League play four days later.

It was a 5-2 win over Leeds when we last saw Brentford, as the Bees broke out of a three-match winless skid in Premier League play.

The Bees are one of only two sides to outscore Arsenal through six league matches this season, though their nine points are six back of the Premier League leaders.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Europa League win over Zurich, away to boot, was a very nice sign but an away win over Brentford would be a terrific indication that the Gunners’ mentality was unaffected by their loss to Manchester United. And how will Arsenal react if “behind” Man City or Spurs before kickoff.

Brentford, meanwhile, has played pretty darn good football but Ivan Toney and Company want to assert themselves as one of the top sides in the Premier League and holding serve against the Gunners could see them just three points behind Arsenal.

In-form players to keep an eye on

The attacking players have been rightly getting a lot of Arsenal love, but let’s focus on Albert Sambi Lokonga and Gabriel, who have became mainstays for the Gunners and will be key to holding down the fort if Thomas Partey cannot go.

The Bees are all about the team concept but Ivan Toney has really started to take hold of his chance to become an elite Premier League striker. He’s the total package.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Sergi Canos (thigh) could be back in the squad. Ethan Pinnock (knee) and Christian Norgaard (tendonitis) will not play against the Gunners.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

There’s a chance that Thomas Partey (thigh) could return for this one, but Reiss Nelson (thigh), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), and Emile Smith-Rowe (groin) will not be in the squad.

Everton vs West Ham: How to watch, live stream link, TV channel, team news

By Sep 15, 2022, 9:54 AM EDT
Everton seeks its first win of the Premier League season when it entertains West Ham United at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Toffees have drawn four-straight matches after starting the season with a pair of losses, the last one a scoreless split with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby that could’ve gone either way.

West Ham finally gets a chance to return to a Premier League pitch following a scandalous decision that cost it a point against Chelsea in a 2-1 loss. The Irons did beat FCSB in Europa League play days after the Chelsea setback.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9:15am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

It’s a possible “swing game” for Frank Lampard’s Everton heading into the international break. The Toffees will feel good about their unbeaten run over four outings, but a loss quickly turns the discussion back to Everton’s zero wins to start the season.

West Ham does sit in the bottom three after six games despite very little question whether the Irons’ quality remains top-half. A loss to Everton would keep David Moyes and the West Ham faithful looking around for answers as to what, exactly, is wrong with a talented, deep squad.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Look no further than Jordan Pickford when it comes to Everton’s steady run of form. The Toffees have only allowed multiple goals on one occasion this season (Aston Villa) despite having the sixth-highest xGA in the Premier League.

Declan Rice continues to control the midfield for West Ham, while Michail Antonio’s been producing over the past few games.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (thigh) could return to the fold but there are still five absences for the Toffees: Mason Holgate (knee), Jordan Pickford (thigh), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), and Andros Townsend (knee).

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Nayef Aguerd (lower leg) and Ben Johnson (thigh) are out of action, while Aaron Cresswell has a decent shot to return after two weeks out of the lineup.

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

By Sep 15, 2022, 5:28 AM EDT
With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, plenty of World Cup kits are starting to be released and there are some intriguing looks.

From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.

When November rolls around and the World Cup kicks off, which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?

Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits which have been released.

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

1. Mexico

This is a lovely away kit and will become a classic. Expect these beauties to fly off the shelves and be a jersey that neutrals love just as much as El Tri fans. The home kit is very decent too.

2. Portugal

Absolutely sensational work. The home kit is unique enough but still sticks to Portugal’s bold colors, while the away kit is a classic too.

3. Japan

Well, this is another classic. Japan’s home kit is inspired by anime and the design is bold and recognizable. The away kit is fantastic too, especially the long-sleeved version.

4. France

The home and away kits are both lovely and the colors just work together. Well done.

5. Argentina

The home kit is classic. You can’t really mess up the blue and white stripes. Again, another lovely away kit. The purple is perfect and this just looks slick and silky. Much like Lionel Messi’s footwork.

6. Brazil

Home kit looks like a classic and the away shirt is pretty decent too, but some people may not like the funky print on the shoulders.

7. England

The blue panels on the home kit are a bit meh but the away kit is a retro beauty.

8. Croatia

They kind of ruined a classic with the home kit. It’s still cool but only having the checkered design on part of the home shirt is weird. The away kit is majestic.

9. Netherlands

The home shirt looks kind of velvety? Not the usual bright orange, which will upset some. The blue away kit is sleek and the real winner here.

10. Senegal

This is the best of the Puma jerseys, as Senegal’s away kit is very distinctive and the green is lovely. This big panel on the middle of the kit is something we will get used to seeing a lot of during the World Cup.

11. Ghana

Again, another Puma away kit but this Ghana shirt has plenty of personality.

12. Germany

This is fine. Expect a bit better from Die Mannschaft and it feels like they should have an all white jersey for their home kit.

13. USA

The home shirt has not been received well by fans, and some players, for being too boring. But the away shirt is pretty nice.

14. Morocco

A bit plain, but like the collar and sleeve trims and the circular pattern around the middle is very cool.

15. Spain

Eh, this could have been so much better. Spain’s home kit looks bland and the away kit is just too much with that pattern.

16. Uruguay

Again, another Puma away kit which looks very similar. Uruguay’s iconic sky blue could have been used a lot better on this away shirt.

17. Serbia

Lovely gold in the design and makes the white away kit pop a little.

18. Switzerland

Just very bland. Not a lot going on and the panel in the middle is just a bit of an eyesore.

Nottingham Forest vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Sep 15, 2022, 1:21 AM EDT
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham: The Cottagers will try to tighten their grip on a place in the top half of the Premier League table when they visit the City Ground on Friday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). 

Marco Silva’s side has performed well above expectations through six games, at they sit 10th in the table (8 points). Forest, on the other hand, were more widely tipped to stay up as one of the other two newly promoted sides, but it’s been three straight defeats (by a combined score of 11-2) since picking up their four points in matchweeks 2 and 3.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Friday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

It’s not much of a stretch to say that Fulham have (and will continue to go) as Aleksandar Mitrovic has gone (and will, or will not, continue to go). Fulham’s fiery Serbian striker has scored six goals and netted in five of six games thus far. Fulham players have themselves scored eight goals this season. USMNT left back Antonee Robinson, who was enjoying yet another strong start to the season, will miss out due to an ankle injury he suffered against Tottenham two weeks ago.

As for Forest, things were looking rather rosy in the early days of the season, as Steve Cooper’s side was beaten by Newcastle on the opening day before bouncing back to beat West Ham and draw Everton. Since then, though, it’s been a nightmare defensively. Spurs put two past Forest, including the opener after just five minutes. Man City scored six as Erling Haaland completed his hat trick in the 38th minute. Bournemouth erased a 2-0 deficit, at the City Ground, to come back and win 3-0 last time out.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Orel Mangala (undisclosed)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Antonee Robinson (ankle), Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee)

Man City vs Dortmund: Haaland scores winner vs former club (video)

By and Sep 14, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT
Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund recap: Erling Haaland scored the winning goal as the Norwegian’s new side beat his old side at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Dortmund took the lead through Jude Bellingham’s header in the 56th minute, but Edin Terzic’s side came under immense pressure almost immediately thereafter with a triple-change that brought on three fresh attackers in Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez. In the 80th minute, John Stones unleashed a thunderbolt from the edge of the penalty area, and Haaland went airborne and acrobatic to poke home the winner just four minutes later.

The victory keeps Man City (6 points) atop Group G, with Dortmund (3) currently in 2nd.

What we learned from Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland scoring goals is inevitable

Even when the ball is close to eight feet in the air, floating toward the back post and there’s one or two defenders properly positioned to deal with the cross, he might just score anyway.

It was clear that Dortmund frustrated Man City for much of Wednesday’s game, but speaking after the game Haaland felt that things changed drastically not long after the hour mark as he continues to adjust to his new team, and them to him.

“In the end we showed what we are. This is what we are. This is how we have to play. I’m proud of the last 25 minutes.”

“They didn’t stop me… I scored. They played well. They were good. I was quite sure I was going to be followed the whole game because Edin [Dortmund boss Terzic] knows me very well. Dortmund were really good today. Three points is what matters.”

Jude Bellingham more than ready for Premier League move

He just turned 19 not even three months ago, and Bellingham already looks like one of the best central midfielders in the world — certainly the brightest, surest prospect. With each passing performance in the Champions League, the Birmingham City academy product looks likelier and likelier to move to the Premier League next summer.

Whether it’s to Man City, Chelsea, Manchester City or Liverpool, the PL will immediately be better for his arrival. Similar to Haaland, Bellingham brings an incredible blend of all the requisite physical tools, but most importantly he’s tactically brilliant and quickly reads the game as if he’s been playing professionally for four years already. (He has been.) Bellingham should be the breakout star for England at this summer’s winter’s World Cup, at which point his transfer fee should increase another 40 or $50 million. Unlike Haaland, Bellingham does not have a release clause in his current contract.

How to watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund live, updates and start time

Date: Wednesday, September 14
Kick off time: 3pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

It doesn’t get more key than this: One of Man City, Sevilla, or Dortmund will not reach the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds. With Dortmund yet to face Sevilla, a Man City win on Wednesday would make for a comfortable-enough 2-0 start to the group stage with a pair against Copenhagen to follow and a guarantee that Sevilla and/or BVB will drop more points.

Guardiola is not the apple of Dortmund’s eye following his time at heated rivals Bayern Munich, and the trio of Dortmund players at City are unlikely to make him any more liked in Germany (though this match is set for the cozier confines of the Etihad, of course).

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund head-to-head record

Man City won both legs of the clubs’ 2020-21 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie, while Dortmund took four of six points in the 2012-13 group stage.

The lowdown on Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund’s terrific start to the season reached into the first UCL matchday, as Giovanni Reyna set up two of BVB’s three goals in a clean sheet win over Copenhagen, but the weekend proved too much of a depth test against stung and ready RB Leipzig. Dortmund’s 12 points through six matches are equal to Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim, and Freiburg. Union Berlin can join BVB or lead the quartet by two points depending on Sunday morning’s result versus Koln.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Aymeric Laporte (knee) will be out through the international break at the end of September, while Kyle Walker and John Stones are touch-and-go. Pep Guardiola has said they could return for any game or have to wait beyond the international break.