Arsenal looks to keep hold of first place in the Premier League when the Gunners skip across London to meet Brentford on Sunday (Watch live at 7am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Mikel Arteta’s side could find themselves outside of first place for the first time in weeks if Man City or Spurs win Saturday outings.
Arsenal lost its last Premier League outing, 3-1 to Manchester United, but bounced back to win 2-1 at Zurich in Europa League play four days later.
It was a 5-2 win over Leeds when we last saw Brentford, as the Bees broke out of a three-match winless skid in Premier League play.
The Bees are one of only two sides to outscore Arsenal through six league matches this season, though their nine points are six back of the Premier League leaders.
How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines
The Europa League win over Zurich, away to boot, was a very nice sign but an away win over Brentford would be a terrific indication that the Gunners’ mentality was unaffected by their loss to Manchester United. And how will Arsenal react if “behind” Man City or Spurs before kickoff.
Brentford, meanwhile, has played pretty darn good football but Ivan Toney and Company want to assert themselves as one of the top sides in the Premier League and holding serve against the Gunners could see them just three points behind Arsenal.
In-form players to keep an eye on
The attacking players have been rightly getting a lot of Arsenal love, but let’s focus on Albert Sambi Lokonga and Gabriel, who have became mainstays for the Gunners and will be key to holding down the fort if Thomas Partey cannot go.
The Bees are all about the team concept but Ivan Toney has really started to take hold of his chance to become an elite Premier League striker. He’s the total package.
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
Sergi Canos (thigh) could be back in the squad. Ethan Pinnock (knee) and Christian Norgaard (tendonitis) will not play against the Gunners.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
There’s a chance that Thomas Partey (thigh) could return for this one, but Reiss Nelson (thigh), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), and Emile Smith-Rowe (groin) will not be in the squad.