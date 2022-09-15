Everton seeks its first win of the Premier League season when it entertains West Ham United at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The Toffees have drawn four-straight matches after starting the season with a pair of losses, the last one a scoreless split with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby that could’ve gone either way.
West Ham finally gets a chance to return to a Premier League pitch following a scandalous decision that cost it a point against Chelsea in a 2-1 loss. The Irons did beat FCSB in Europa League play days after the Chelsea setback.
How to watch Everton vs West Ham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9:15am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines
It’s a possible “swing game” for Frank Lampard’s Everton heading into the international break. The Toffees will feel good about their unbeaten run over four outings, but a loss quickly turns the discussion back to Everton’s zero wins to start the season.
West Ham does sit in the bottom three after six games despite very little question whether the Irons’ quality remains top-half. A loss to Everton would keep David Moyes and the West Ham faithful looking around for answers as to what, exactly, is wrong with a talented, deep squad.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Look no further than Jordan Pickford when it comes to Everton’s steady run of form. The Toffees have only allowed multiple goals on one occasion this season (Aston Villa) despite having the sixth-highest xGA in the Premier League.
Declan Rice continues to control the midfield for West Ham, while Michail Antonio’s been producing over the past few games.
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) and Abdoulaye Doucoure (thigh) could return to the fold but there are still five absences for the Toffees: Mason Holgate (knee), Jordan Pickford (thigh), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), and Andros Townsend (knee).
West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options
Nayef Aguerd (lower leg) and Ben Johnson (thigh) are out of action, while Aaron Cresswell has a decent shot to return after two weeks out of the lineup.