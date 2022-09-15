Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund recap: Erling Haaland scored the winning goal as the Norwegian’s new side beat his old side at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Dortmund took the lead through Jude Bellingham’s header in the 56th minute, but Edin Terzic’s side came under immense pressure almost immediately thereafter with a triple-change that brought on three fresh attackers in Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Julian Alvarez. In the 80th minute, John Stones unleashed a thunderbolt from the edge of the penalty area, and Haaland went airborne and acrobatic to poke home the winner just four minutes later.

JOHN STONES WITH A BANGER. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/A1ZiBUn2Pi — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 14, 2022

The victory keeps Man City (6 points) atop Group G, with Dortmund (3) currently in 2nd.

What we learned from Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland scoring goals is inevitable

Even when the ball is close to eight feet in the air, floating toward the back post and there’s one or two defenders properly positioned to deal with the cross, he might just score anyway.

IT HAD TO BE ERLING HAALAND AGAINST HIS FORMER CLUB 💥 pic.twitter.com/QSmZ6COy8H — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 14, 2022

It was clear that Dortmund frustrated Man City for much of Wednesday’s game, but speaking after the game Haaland felt that things changed drastically not long after the hour mark as he continues to adjust to his new team, and them to him.

“In the end we showed what we are. This is what we are. This is how we have to play. I’m proud of the last 25 minutes.” … “They didn’t stop me… I scored. They played well. They were good. I was quite sure I was going to be followed the whole game because Edin [Dortmund boss Terzic] knows me very well. Dortmund were really good today. Three points is what matters.”

Jude Bellingham more than ready for Premier League move

He just turned 19 not even three months ago, and Bellingham already looks like one of the best central midfielders in the world — certainly the brightest, surest prospect. With each passing performance in the Champions League, the Birmingham City academy product looks likelier and likelier to move to the Premier League next summer.

Whether it’s to Man City, Chelsea, Manchester City or Liverpool, the PL will immediately be better for his arrival. Similar to Haaland, Bellingham brings an incredible blend of all the requisite physical tools, but most importantly he’s tactically brilliant and quickly reads the game as if he’s been playing professionally for four years already. (He has been.) Bellingham should be the breakout star for England at this summer’s winter’s World Cup, at which point his transfer fee should increase another 40 or $50 million. Unlike Haaland, Bellingham does not have a release clause in his current contract.

Key storylines

It doesn’t get more key than this: One of Man City, Sevilla, or Dortmund will not reach the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds. With Dortmund yet to face Sevilla, a Man City win on Wednesday would make for a comfortable-enough 2-0 start to the group stage with a pair against Copenhagen to follow and a guarantee that Sevilla and/or BVB will drop more points.

Guardiola is not the apple of Dortmund’s eye following his time at heated rivals Bayern Munich, and the trio of Dortmund players at City are unlikely to make him any more liked in Germany (though this match is set for the cozier confines of the Etihad, of course).

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund head-to-head record

Man City won both legs of the clubs’ 2020-21 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie, while Dortmund took four of six points in the 2012-13 group stage.

The lowdown on Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund’s terrific start to the season reached into the first UCL matchday, as Giovanni Reyna set up two of BVB’s three goals in a clean sheet win over Copenhagen, but the weekend proved too much of a depth test against stung and ready RB Leipzig. Dortmund’s 12 points through six matches are equal to Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim, and Freiburg. Union Berlin can join BVB or lead the quartet by two points depending on Sunday morning’s result versus Koln.

🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. MANCHESTER CITY 🚨 pic.twitter.com/JAaAxqY58I — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 14, 2022

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Aymeric Laporte (knee) will be out through the international break at the end of September, while Kyle Walker and John Stones are touch-and-go. Pep Guardiola has said they could return for any game or have to wait beyond the international break.

Tonight's team news 📋 XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Phillips, Alvarez, Bernardo, Gomez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand pic.twitter.com/xGzWTUdciJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 14, 2022

