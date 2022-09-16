Ever Wonder why Tottenham have Hotspur in their name?

By Sep 16, 2022, 11:15 AM EDT
0 Comments

Our 'Ever Wonder' series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded?

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League.

Ever Wonder why Tottenham have Hotspur in their name?

They celebrated their 140th anniversary as a club on September 5, 2022 and Tottenham Hotspur have a unique name and history. And yet, have you ever sat there and wondered, what is a Hotspur? And why is it in Tottenham’s name?

Okay, here it goes…

In 1882 Hotspur Football Club was formed, as players from Hotspur Cricket Club needed a sport to play in the winter months. The team was formed by schoolboys who supposedly met on Tottenham High Road under a gas lamp, right outside where the current stadium is.

A few names were discussed for the name of the team, with the Northumberland Rovers one option, but Hotspur FC was selected.

Tottenham Hotspur

Not the only Hotspur FC in London…

The first Hotspur FC side were led by Bobby Buckle who was the first captain of the club, at the age of 13, and was also their first recorded goalscorer in 1883.

The youngsters asked John Risper, Bible class teacher at All Hallows Church in Tottenham, for help to run the club and he became the first president and treasurer of the club.

In 1884 the club was renamed Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, as another club from London was called Hotspur FC and their mail had been mistakenly delivered to north London and vice versa. This confusion would not do. The other Hotspur were based in Merton, Wimbledon and were formed in 1878.

So, they were the original Hotspur FC in London, not Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur
Getty Images

But why Hotspur? What is that name all about?

You will never guess it in a million years…

The name Hotspur was picked to pay homage to Sir Henry Percy, better known as ‘Harry Hotspur’ from Shakespeare’s King Henry IV Part 1, as he and his family owned land in the area known as Northumberland Park and at Tottenham Marshes, which is where the club played its first games.

In fact, the historic building known as Percy House, which is now home to the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation and sits right next to the stadium, was built by Sir Hugh Smithson, Duke of Northumberland, in the early 1740s. Smithson inherited the fortune and lands of the Percy family of Northumberland, whose ancestor was Harry Hotspur.

Who was Harry Hotspur? He was an English knight who fought in several wars against the Scottish Army and in the ‘Hundred Years’ War’ against France.

He was called Hotspur as the Scottish praised his incredible speed on his horse. It was said he must have ‘hot spurs’ on his boots for the horse to run so fast. And that is where the name comes from.

So the next time you watch Harry Kane and Heung-min Son in full flight bearing down on goal, think about Sir Harry Percy ‘Hotspur’ advancing towards the Scottish army at pace on his horse.

Getty Images

Aston Villa vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Sep 16, 2022, 10:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

Aston Villa vs Southampton: Steven Gerrard finds himself in desperate need of three points to snap his side’s four-game winless skid when they host Saints at Villa Park on Friday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). 

Gerrard will hardly feel comfortable in his job after four of six defeats to start the season, with expectations sky-high in his first full season at the club. On the other side, Ralph Hasenhuttl entered the season already on the hot seat himself, but Southampton have seven points from their first six games amid a massive youth movement.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Southampton

How to watch Aston Villa vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Friday
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Perhaps Aston Villa’s tide began to turn last time out, as they drew two-time defending champions Manchester City, with Leon Bailey’s first Premier League goal canceling out Erling Haaland’s 10th for a 1-1 stalemate. Though they had just three shots and held just 28 percent of possession in the game, Aston Villa defended in unison and limited Man City to just four shots on target. Situationally, they were much sharper (and luckier, to a degree) than they had been at any point in their first five games. Aston Villa’s next clean sheet will be their first one of the season, and that’ll be the top priority for Gerrard on Friday.

As for Southampton, it was a defeat to Wolves last time out, but that came on the heels of victories over Chelsea and Leicester, and a narrow, unlucky loss to Manchester United. For a side that most, if not all, pundits predicted down near the relegation zone, it’s hard to imagine a better start to Saints’ season, as summer signings Armel Bella-Kotchap (20 years old), Romeo Lavia (18 – currently injured) and Gavin Bazunu (20) quickly find their footing and breathe new life into a club teetering on the edge.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Matty Cash (hamstring), Jan Bednarek (loan – parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (illness), Ollie Watkins (illness), Robin Olsen (knee)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Duje Caleta-Car (undisclosed)

Top 10 highest-paid players in the world revealed

By Sep 16, 2022, 9:45 AM EDT
0 Comments

A list of the top 10 highest-paid soccer players in the world has been revealed, as a study looked into salaries and endorsement deals for the top players on the planet.

The sums are eye-watering and are based on earnings for the 2022-23 season.

There are a few surprising names high up on this list but the usual suspects are still up there as their superstar status remains intact. Both on the pitch and when it comes to deals off it.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are all the wrong side of 30 but continue to dominate this list, while there are a few emerging stars muscling their way into the top 10. The main takeaway is that there is a huge drop-off after the top four names on this list.

Sports business website Sportico have come up with the list and below is a full breakdown of who is earning what.

Top 10 highest-paid soccer players in the world (September, 2022)

1. Kylian Mbappe = $125 million total ($105 million salary + $20 million endorsements)

2. Cristiano Ronaldo = $113 million ($53 million salary + $60 million endorsements)

3. Lionel Messi = $110 million ($62 million salary + $48 million endorsements)

4. Neymar = $91 million ($56 million salary + $35 million endorsements)

5. Mohamed Salah = $39.5 million ($24.5 million salary + $15 million endorsements)

6. Eden Hazard = $31.3 million ($28.6 million salary + $2.5 million endorsements)

7. Andres Iniesta = $30 million ($23 million salary + $7 million endorsements)

8. Raheem Sterling = $29.4 million ($21.4 million salary + $8 million endorsements)

9. Kevin de Bruyne = $29 million ($25.5 million salary + $3.5 million endorsements)

10. Antoine Griezmann = $27.5 million ($22 million salary + $5.5 million endorsements)

Report: Bournemouth in takeover talks with Vegas Golden Knights owner

By Sep 16, 2022, 9:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

Reports state that an American billionaire is leading a group who are in exclusive talks to buy Premier League side Bournemouth.

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Bournemouth’s current owner Maxim Demin is in ‘advanced talks’ with a group led by Bill Foley, who owns the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL.

Foley, 77, is said to be the main man behind the bid which aims to take 100 percent control of Bournemouth if the takeover is confirmed. The report also states that talks have been ongoing since the summer and is it hoped the takeover will be completed by the time the Premier League breaks for the 2022 World Cup in November.

If the deal does go through, Bournemouth would become the 10th current Premier League side to be owned, or have a significant ownership stake in them, by Americans.

What could this mean for Bournemouth?

After their return to the Premier League this summer following two seasons in the second tier of English soccer, this seems like the right time for Demin to cash in.

He bought a stake in Bournemouth in 2015 and has helped bankroll their rise through the leagues as they eventually spent five seasons in the Premier League under Eddie Howe before they were relegated on the final day of the 2019-20 season.

Last month Bournemouth’s manager, Scott Parker, was fired for his outspoken comments against the ownership and the way the club was being run but it is now clear that the lack of big spending on new summer signings was because Demin is close to selling the club.

What this could mean is Foley coming in and bringing a healthy transfer budget to be used in January, and beyond. With caretaker boss Gary O’Neil set to be in charge for a little while longer while this deal is concluded, it will be intriguing to see what direction Bournemouth head in.

Their Vitality Stadium home has the smallest capacity (11,364) in the Premier League by some distance and Bournemouth have hoped to expand the stadium, or move to a new stadium altogether, for many years.

The main thing potential new ownership would bring is the chance to cement themselves as a Premier League club once again.

USMNT roster for World Cup tune-ups; Yunus Musah set to miss out through injury

By and Sep 16, 2022, 9:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Break out your crystal balls and tell us what the latest USMNT roster announcement tells us about the team Gregg Berhalter will bring to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup later this year, while a Yunus Musah injury is not what U.S. fans want to be talking about.

Groningen forward Ricardo Pepi, AC Milan’s Sergino Dest, and Royal Antwerp’s Sam Vines are back in the fold as Berhalter named the men who will represent the United States men’s national team in friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Japan later this month.

[ MORE: Top 25 players in the USMNT player pool ]

That comes with absences. Of course, there are still injured and ailing players who will not be utilized in the friendlies but could still figure into the World Cup squad.

Timothy Weah and Antonee Robinson are hurt, Zack Steffen is nursing a knee problem, and Miles Robinson is still recovering from his Achilles surgery, while Yunus Musah is set to be ruled out for the games in Europe against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

More USMNT news

World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
USMNT
USMNT keeper Steffen misses fourth-straight Middlesbrough match

Latest injury update: Yunus Musah set to miss friendlies

Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso has revealed that Musah has not trained for a few days and will he is not sure if he will play for Valencia in their La Liga clash at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

“He has a little discomfort. It is not a big thing. He has not trained today. I have to talk to the doctor after the press conference because he has a small injury. I don’t know if he will be able to play in the game, but he has not trained today,” Gattuso said.

Paul Tenorio from The Athletic has since reported that Musah, 19, will not be released for the international break and will stay with Valencia to recover from his injury. Musah has been in great form for Valencia at the start of this season, starting all five of their La Liga games so far.

This injury news is a blow but it doesn’t seem to be anything serious. The most frustrating thing for Berhalter will be not getting Musah playing time alongside Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams in midfield as that trio are nailed-on to start at the World Cup. Well, as long as they are fit.

Will Berhalter call in a replacement for Musah? James Sands is probably the next man up and can play in central midfield and at center back, while maybe Erik Palmer-Brown will get a call up so Berhalter can use that extra spot in the roster to look at more center back options? However, a report from Brazil already suggests that Johnny Cardoso, 20, has been selected to replace Musah.

The New Jersey native, who plays for Internacional in Brazil, was last called up in December 2021 for the friendly against Bosnia.

USMNT roster: Who was snubbed?

There’s a question of whether in-form Union Berlin forward Jordan Pefok, who picked up a knock recently but played 75 minutes at the weekend, is being slighted or still not at full fitness. Surely there’s something more here unless Berhalter has already decided against the player.

So far there haven’t been too many in-form players to miss out, excepting John Brooks. And it’s not surprising that new Benfica signing remains out of the squad.

However, Pefok missing out would signal a mixed message as Union is the surprise leader of the Bundesliga and the player’s been a huge part of it. De la Torre, Dest, and Richards are slightly or much more proven entities in the team but are barely seeing the field right now.

Also missing out are Fulham’s Tim Ream, Antalyaspor’s Haji Wright, Seattle’s Cristian Roldan, and Troyes’ Erik Palmer-Brown.

It’s possible that Berhalter has not ruled out any of the above players but has a handle on where they are in his system but wants to get an up-close view of Vines, Pepi, and others for the first time in a while.

The Yanks meet Japan in Dusseldorf, Germany on Sept. 23. They’ll then tangle with Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain on Sept. 27.

USMNT roster for friendlies vs Japan, Saudi Arabia

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner

Defenders: Reggie Cannon, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Chris Richards, Joe Scally, Sam Vines, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Malik Tillman

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Josh Sargent.

