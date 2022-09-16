Fulham scored three goals in less than six minutes to turn the game on its head as they won 3-2 at Nottingham Forest.

Taiwo Awoniyi put Forest ahead but a second half surge grabbed all three points for the Cottagers as Tosin, Joao Palhinha and Harrison Reed all scored to send the away fans wild.

However, Lewis O’Brien did fire home to set up a tense finish for Fulham but Marco Silva’s side held on.

With the win Fulham move on to 11 points, while Forest have just four points from their opening seven games of the season.

What we learned from Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

Fulham full of confidence: Mitrovic caused chaos, Willian whipped in delightful crosses and Palhinha, Pereira and Reed have a perfect combination of steel and skill in central midfield. This is a proper team that Silva has created. Great balance to them and they look hungry to prove all of their doubters wrong. There is quality throughout this Fulham side and even they they are surprising us, they deserve to be in the top 10.

Dean Henderson can’t do it all on his own: It got pretty ridiculous in the first half as Henderson made save after save and Forest just couldn’t protect him. Henderson is in the latest England squad for a reason and he’s been superb for Forest early in the season. He’s been getting plenty of reps and he couldn’t have done anything about the goals he conceded.

Fragile Forest struggling: After being 2-0 up against Bournemouth and then losing 3-2 in their last home game, Forest needed to restore some confidence. Then they did the same thing here. After being 1-0 up at half time they looked okay. They didn’t play well but as soon as Fulham scored once, that was it. Forest did pull back late on but they didn’t deserve to get anything from this game and Steve Cooper badly needs to find some consistency in his team selection and combinations across the pitch.

Tactical focus

Fulham had plenty of the ball, created dangerous chances, forced the issue and as soon as they scored one goal Forest folded. It was very risk to sign as many players as they have and Forest have no rhythm of solidity about them at all. It all looks very disjointed. Fulham caused lots of problems out wide, crossed the ball into the box early and often and Forest had no answer for it.

Stars of the show

Dean Henderson: He was the main reason they didn’t concede another three in the first half.

Willian: What an inspired signing he looks like being as he got two assists, always tried to get on the ball and has added experience and class to Fulham’s attack.

Harrison Reed: Got a goal but he makes Fulham tick in midfield. What an unselfish player who always puts the team first.

Joao Palhinha: Classy finish to cap his all-action display. What a robust central midfielder he is. What a signing.

What’s next?

Nottingham Forest head to local rivals Leicester City on Monday, Oct. 3, while Fulham host Newcastle on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Key storylines & star players

It’s not much of a stretch to say that Fulham have (and will continue to go) as Aleksandar Mitrovic has gone (and will, or will not, continue to go). Fulham’s fiery Serbian striker has scored six goals and netted in five of six games thus far. Fulham players have themselves scored eight goals this season. USMNT left back Antonee Robinson, who was enjoying yet another strong start to the season, will miss out due to an ankle injury he suffered against Tottenham two weeks ago.

As for Forest, things were looking rather rosy in the early days of the season, as Steve Cooper’s side was beaten by Newcastle on the opening day before bouncing back to beat West Ham and draw Everton. Since then, though, it’s been a nightmare defensively. Spurs put two past Forest, including the opener after just five minutes. Man City scored six as Erling Haaland completed his hat trick in the 38th minute. Bournemouth erased a 2-0 deficit, at the City Ground, to come back and win 3-0 last time out.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Orel Mangala (undisclosed)

🔁 Three changes.

🇨🇮 Debut for Boly.

👊 Yatesy takes the armband. Introducing your #NFFC starting XI… 👇 pic.twitter.com/sQ6keB2Zzc — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 16, 2022

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Antonee Robinson (ankle), Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee)

