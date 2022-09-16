Nottingham Forest vs Fulham, live! Score, updates, how to watch

By Sep 16, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham: The Cottagers will try to tighten their grip on a place in the top half of the Premier League table when they visit the City Ground on Friday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). 

Marco Silva’s side has performed well above expectations through six games, at they sit 10th in the table (8 points). Forest, on the other hand, were more widely tipped to stay up as one of the other two newly promoted sides, but it’s been three straight defeats (by a combined score of 11-2) since picking up their four points in matchweeks 2 and 3.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Fulham

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Friday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

It’s not much of a stretch to say that Fulham have (and will continue to go) as Aleksandar Mitrovic has gone (and will, or will not, continue to go). Fulham’s fiery Serbian striker has scored six goals and netted in five of six games thus far. Fulham players have themselves scored eight goals this season. USMNT left back Antonee Robinson, who was enjoying yet another strong start to the season, will miss out due to an ankle injury he suffered against Tottenham two weeks ago.

As for Forest, things were looking rather rosy in the early days of the season, as Steve Cooper’s side was beaten by Newcastle on the opening day before bouncing back to beat West Ham and draw Everton. Since then, though, it’s been a nightmare defensively. Spurs put two past Forest, including the opener after just five minutes. Man City scored six as Erling Haaland completed his hat trick in the 38th minute. Bournemouth erased a 2-0 deficit, at the City Ground, to come back and win 3-0 last time out.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Orel Mangala (undisclosed)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Antonee Robinson (ankle), Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee)

Aston Villa vs Southampton, live! Score, updates, how to watch

By Sep 16, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT
Aston Villa vs Southampton: Steven Gerrard finds himself in desperate need of three points to snap his side’s four-game winless skid when they host Saints at Villa Park on Friday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). 

Gerrard will hardly feel comfortable in his job after four of six defeats to start the season, with expectations sky-high in his first full season at the club. On the other side, Ralph Hasenhuttl entered the season already on the hot seat himself, but Southampton have seven points from their first six games amid a massive youth movement.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Southampton

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Aston Villa vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Friday
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Perhaps Aston Villa’s tide began to turn last time out, as they drew two-time defending champions Manchester City, with Leon Bailey’s first Premier League goal canceling out Erling Haaland’s 10th for a 1-1 stalemate. Though they had just three shots and held just 28 percent of possession in the game, Aston Villa defended in unison and limited Man City to just four shots on target. Situationally, they were much sharper (and luckier, to a degree) than they had been at any point in their first five games. Aston Villa’s next clean sheet will be their first one of the season, and that’ll be the top priority for Gerrard on Friday.

As for Southampton, it was a defeat to Wolves last time out, but that came on the heels of victories over Chelsea and Leicester, and a narrow, unlucky loss to Manchester United. For a side that most, if not all, pundits predicted down near the relegation zone, it’s hard to imagine a better start to Saints’ season, as summer signings Armel Bella-Kotchap (20 years old), Romeo Lavia (18 – currently injured) and Gavin Bazunu (20) quickly find their footing and breathe new life into a club teetering on the edge.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Matty Cash (hamstring), Jan Bednarek (loan – parent club)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed)

USMNT roster for World Cup tune-ups; Yunus Musah out through injury, Cardoso in

By and Sep 16, 2022, 12:45 PM EDT
Break out your crystal balls and tell us what the latest USMNT roster announcement tells us about the team Gregg Berhalter will bring to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup later this year, while a Yunus Musah injury is not what U.S. fans want to be talking about.

Groningen forward Ricardo Pepi, AC Milan’s Sergino Dest, and Royal Antwerp’s Sam Vines are back in the fold as Berhalter named the men who will represent the United States men’s national team in friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Japan later this month.

[ MORE: Top 25 players in the USMNT player pool ]

That comes with absences. Of course, there are still injured and ailing players who will not be utilized in the friendlies but could still figure into the World Cup squad.

Timothy Weah and Antonee Robinson are hurt, Zack Steffen is nursing a knee problem, and Miles Robinson is still recovering from his Achilles surgery, while Valencia’s Yunus Musah is ruled out for the games in Europe against Japan and Saudi Arabia as he suffered a groin injury.

Latest injury update: Yunus Musah set to miss friendlies

Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso has revealed that Musah has not trained for a few days and he will not play for Valencia in their La Liga clash at Celta Vigo on Saturday as he suffered a groin injury.

“He has a little discomfort. It is not a big thing. He has not trained today. I have to talk to the doctor after the press conference because he has a small injury. I don’t know if he will be able to play in the game, but he has not trained today,” Gattuso said.

Paul Tenorio from The Athletic then reported that Musah, 19, will not be released for the international break and will stay with Valencia to recover from his injury. Musah has been in great form for Valencia at the start of this season, starting all five of their La Liga games so far. The USMNT confirmed the news, with Johnny Cardoso called up to replace him.

This injury news is a blow but it doesn’t seem to be anything serious. The most frustrating thing for Berhalter will be not getting Musah playing time alongside Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams in midfield as that trio are nailed-on to start at the World Cup. Well, as long as they are fit.

Johnny Cardoso, 20, has been selected to replace Musah and the New Jersey native, who plays for Internacional in Brazil, was last called up in December 2021 for the friendly against Bosnia. He has been in good form and this is a final, and unexpected, chance for him to impress Berhalter.

USMNT roster: Who was snubbed?

There’s a question of whether in-form Union Berlin forward Jordan Pefok, who picked up a knock recently but played 75 minutes at the weekend, is being slighted or still not at full fitness. Surely there’s something more here unless Berhalter has already decided against the player.

So far there haven’t been too many in-form players to miss out, excepting John Brooks. And it’s not surprising that new Benfica signing remains out of the squad.

However, Pefok missing out would signal a mixed message as Union is the surprise leader of the Bundesliga and the player’s been a huge part of it. De la Torre, Dest, and Richards are slightly or much more proven entities in the team but are barely seeing the field right now.

Also missing out are Fulham’s Tim Ream, Antalyaspor’s Haji Wright, Seattle’s Cristian Roldan, and Troyes’ Erik Palmer-Brown.

It’s possible that Berhalter has not ruled out any of the above players but has a handle on where they are in his system but wants to get an up-close view of Vines, Pepi, and others for the first time in a while.

The Yanks meet Japan in Dusseldorf, Germany on Sept. 23. They’ll then tangle with Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain on Sept. 27.

USMNT roster for friendlies vs Japan, Saudi Arabia

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner

Defenders: Reggie Cannon, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Chris Richards, Joe Scally, Sam Vines, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Johnny Cardoso, Malik Tillman

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Josh Sargent.

Ever Wonder why Tottenham have Hotspur in their name?

By Sep 16, 2022, 11:15 AM EDT
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

[ MORE: Check out our 'Ever Wonder' series in full ]

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Ever Wonder why Tottenham have Hotspur in their name?

They celebrated their 140th anniversary as a club on September 5, 2022 and Tottenham Hotspur have a unique name and history. And yet, have you ever sat there and wondered, what is a Hotspur? And why is it in Tottenham’s name?

Okay, here it goes…

In 1882 Hotspur Football Club was formed, as players from Hotspur Cricket Club needed a sport to play in the winter months. The team was formed by schoolboys who supposedly met on Tottenham High Road under a gas lamp, right outside where the current stadium is.

A few names were discussed for the name of the team, with the Northumberland Rovers one option, but Hotspur FC was selected.

Tottenham Hotspur

Not the only Hotspur FC in London…

The first Hotspur FC side were led by Bobby Buckle who was the first captain of the club, at the age of 13, and was also their first recorded goalscorer in 1883.

The youngsters asked John Risper, Bible class teacher at All Hallows Church in Tottenham, for help to run the club and he became the first president and treasurer of the club.

In 1884 the club was renamed Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, as another club from London was called Hotspur FC and their mail had been mistakenly delivered to north London and vice versa. This confusion would not do. The other Hotspur were based in Merton, Wimbledon and were formed in 1878.

So, they were the original Hotspur FC in London, not Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur
Getty Images

But why Hotspur? What is that name all about?

You will never guess it in a million years…

The name Hotspur was picked to pay homage to Sir Henry Percy, better known as ‘Harry Hotspur’ from Shakespeare’s King Henry IV Part 1, as he and his family owned land in the area known as Northumberland Park and at Tottenham Marshes, which is where the club played its first games.

In fact, the historic building known as Percy House, which is now home to the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation and sits right next to the stadium, was built by Sir Hugh Smithson, Duke of Northumberland, in the early 1740s. Smithson inherited the fortune and lands of the Percy family of Northumberland, whose ancestor was Harry Hotspur.

Who was Harry Hotspur? He was an English knight who fought in several wars against the Scottish Army and in the ‘Hundred Years’ War’ against France.

He was called Hotspur as the Scottish praised his incredible speed on his horse. It was said he must have ‘hot spurs’ on his boots for the horse to run so fast. And that is where the name comes from.

So the next time you watch Harry Kane and Heung-min Son in full flight bearing down on goal, think about Sir Harry Percy ‘Hotspur’ advancing towards the Scottish army at pace on his horse.

Getty Images

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Sep 16, 2022, 11:15 AM EDT
The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

What day does the 2022-23 Premier League season start?

August 6, 2022 is the opening Saturday of the 2022-23 season. The Premier League is starting earlier than usual due to the break in November/December for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions for the upcoming Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

3pm: Aston Villa v Southampton – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Fulham – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Saturday 17 September

7:30am: Wolves v Man City – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
12:30pm: Spurs v Leicester – NBC – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 18 September

7am: Brentford v Arsenal – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
9:15am: Everton v West Ham – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

7:30am: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
10am: AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
12:30pm: Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

9am: Leicester 2-2 Brentford –WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
11:30am: West Ham 0-2 Man City – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Arsenal 4-2 LeicesterWATCH FULL REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 NewcastleWATCH FULL REPLAY
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Southampton 2-2 LeedsWATCH FULL REPLAY
Wolves 0-0 FulhamWATCH FULL REPLAY
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston VillaWATCH FULL REPLAY
Everton 1-1 Nottingham ForestWATCH FULL REPLAY
Fulham 3-2 BrentfordWATCH FULL REPLAY
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
West Ham 0-2 BrightonWATCH FULL REPLAY
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 LiverpoolWATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Brentford 1-1 EvertonWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Chelsea 2-1 LeicesterWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 9-0 AFC BournemouthWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Man City 4-2 Crystal PalaceWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 28 August

RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves 1-1 NewcastleWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAY RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

3pm: Aston Villa v Southampton – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Fulham – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Saturday 17 September

7:30am: Wolves v Man City – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
12:30pm: Spurs v Leicester – NBC – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 18 September

7am: Brentford v Arsenal – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
9:15am: Everton v West Ham – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

7:30am: Arsenal v Spurs
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle
Liverpool v Brighton
Southampton v Everton
12:30pm: West Ham v Wolves

Sunday 2 October

9am: Man City v Man Utd
11:30am: Leeds v Aston Villa

Monday 3 October

3pm: Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester
Chelsea v Wolves
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle v Brentford
12:30pm: Brighton v Spurs

Sunday October 9

9am: Crystal Palace v Leeds
9am: West Ham v Fulham
11:30am: Arsenal v Liverpool
2pm: Everton v Man Utd

Monday October 10

3pm: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

3pm: Brentford v Brighton

Saturday 15 October

7:30am: Leicester v Crystal Palace
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Spurs v Everton

Sunday 16 October

9am: Aston Villa v Chelsea
9am: Leeds v Arsenal
9am: Man Utd v Newcastle
9am: Southampton v West Ham
11:30am: Liverpool v Man City

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton v Nottingham Forest
3:15pm: Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wednesday 19 October

2:30pm: Liverpool v West Ham
2:30pm: Newcastle v Everton
2:30pm: Brentford v Chelsea
3:15pm: Man Utd v Spurs
3:15pm: AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Arsenal v Man City — POSTPONED

Thursday 20 October

2:30pm: Fulham v Aston Villa
3:15pm: Leicester v Leeds

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

7:30am: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Man City v Brighton
TBC: Chelsea v Man Utd

Sunday 23 October

9am: Aston Villa v Brentford
9am: Leeds v Fulham
9am: Southampton v Arsenal
9am: Wolves v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v Newcastle

Monday 24 October

3pm: West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

7:30am: Leicester v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Fulham v Everton
TBC: Liverpool v Leeds

Sunday October 30

9am: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
11:30am: Man Utd v West Ham

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Wolves v Brighton
12:30pm: Everton v Leicester

Sunday 6 November

7am: Chelsea v Arsenal
9am: Aston Villa v Man Utd
9am: Southampton v Newcastle
9am: West Ham v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Liverpool

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

7:30am: Man City v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Liverpool v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
12:30pm: Newcastle v Chelsea
2:45pm: Wolves v Arsenal

Sunday 13 November

9am: Brighton v Aston Villa
11:30am: Fulham v Man Utd

Monday 26 December

Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton

Saturday 31 December

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd

Monday 2 January

Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 14 January

Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 21 January

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton

Saturday 4 February

Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 February

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 25 February

AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

 