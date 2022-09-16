Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

By Sep 16, 2022, 7:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, plenty of World Cup kits are starting to be released and there are some intriguing looks.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA  

From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.

When November rolls around and the World Cup kicks off, which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?

Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits which have been released.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
2022 World Cup Group A
World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures,...
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

1. Mexico

This is a lovely away kit and will become a classic. Expect these beauties to fly off the shelves and be a jersey that neutrals love just as much as El Tri fans. The home kit is very decent too.

2. Portugal

Absolutely sensational work. The home kit is unique enough but still sticks to Portugal’s bold colors, while the away kit is a classic too.

3. Poland

Oh, wow. This is absolutely beautiful. The away shirt is majestic and the home shirt is classic but with some intriguing detail on the sleeves. Nicely done.

4. Japan

Well, this is another classic. Japan’s home kit is inspired by anime and the design is bold and recognizable. The away kit is fantastic too, especially the long-sleeved version.

5. France

The home and away kits are both lovely and the colors just work together. Well done.

6. Argentina

The home kit is classic. You can’t really mess up the blue and white stripes. Again, another lovely away kit. The purple is perfect and this just looks slick and silky. Much like Lionel Messi’s footwork.

7. Brazil

Home kit looks like a classic and the away shirt is pretty decent too, but some people may not like the funky print on the shoulders.

8. England

The blue panels on the home kit are a bit meh but the away kit is a retro beauty.

9. Croatia

They kind of ruined a classic with the home kit. It’s still cool but only having the checkered design on part of the home shirt is weird. The away kit is majestic.

10. Saudi Arabia

Pretty nice designs here. They could have gone with the plain white for the home and plain green for the away, but the snazzy designs work. Especially for the away kit.

11. Netherlands

The home shirt looks kind of velvety? Not the usual bright orange, which will upset some. The blue away kit is sleek and the real winner here.

12. Senegal

This is the best of the Puma jerseys, as Senegal’s away kit is very distinctive and the green is lovely. This big panel on the middle of the kit is something we will get used to seeing a lot of during the World Cup.

13. Ghana

Again, another Puma away kit but this Ghana shirt has plenty of personality.

14. Germany

This is fine. Expect a bit better from Die Mannschaft and it feels like they should have an all white jersey for their home kit.

15. USA

The home shirt has not been received well by fans, and some players, for being too boring. But the away shirt is pretty nice.

16. Morocco

A bit plain, but like the collar and sleeve trims and the circular pattern around the middle is very cool.

17. Spain

Eh, this could have been so much better. Spain’s home kit looks bland and the away kit is just too much with that pattern.

18. Australia

Not quite sure what to make of this. The same velvety style as the Netherlands home shirt on Australia’s home shirt. Just doesn’t work. The away kit is also just very bland.

19. Uruguay

Again, another Puma away kit which looks very similar. Uruguay’s iconic sky blue could have been used a lot better on this away shirt.

20. Serbia

Lovely gold in the design and makes the white away kit pop a little.

21. Switzerland

Just very bland. Not a lot going on and the panel in the middle is just a bit of an eyesore.

Wolves vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Sep 16, 2022, 2:25 AM EDT
0 Comments

Wolves vs Manchester City: The two-time defending Premier League champions will try to extend their unbeaten start to seven games when they visit Molineux Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 7:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE WOLVES vs MANCHESTER CITY

The sky is truly the limit for Man City this season, with Erling Haaland (10 goals in his first six PL games) setting all kinds of records already and making an already historically dominant side even better, and different. The 19 players who have appeared in a PL game this season for Wolves have scored, altogether between them, three goals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Manchester City

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Tottenham vs Leicester live - Premier League
Tottenham vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Aston Villa vs Southampton live - Premier League
Aston Villa vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Fantasy Premier League
Fantasy Premier League Week 8: Who to captain, top transfer targets

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30 am ET, Saturday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

And still, the room for more improvement from Manchester City is clear as day. While Haaland is putting the ball in the back of the net at an alarming rate, he’s doing so without being as involved in the build-up and combination play as he will be by the end of the season. His winning goal against Borussia Dortmund perfectly demonstrated his impact, as perhaps the only striker in the world who could put away such a difficult chance so convincingly. It’s Champions League or bust this season, without a single acceptable excuse for Man City not winning it.

Wolves, on the other hand, got their first win of the season last time out as they beat Southampton 1-0 at Molineux. Daniel Podence scored the only goal (his second of the season) and Bruno Lage’s side defended like madmen (as they always do). Though they have scored just the three goals themselves, they’ve conceded all of four.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Kyle Walker (undisclosed)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Tottenham vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Sep 16, 2022, 1:21 AM EDT
0 Comments

Tottenham vs Leicester: Spurs will try to bounce back from their first defeat of the season  when the Foxes visit north London on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM vs LEICESTER

Spurs’ unbeaten start in the Premier League remains intact at six games, though, even after conceding twice in stoppage time away to Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday. While Spurs (14 points – 3rd place) have remained unbeaten in the PL, Leicester (1 point – 20th) are winless in six tries.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Leicester

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Wolves vs Manchester City live
Wolves vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Aston Villa vs Southampton live - Premier League
Aston Villa vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Fantasy Premier League
Fantasy Premier League Week 8: Who to captain, top transfer targets

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday
TV channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The result in Portugal may have been different than all the rest, but the performance itself was actually quite similar to the way Tottenham have played in the Premier League. Through a handful of timely goals, Spurs had managed to come out on the (mostly) right side of every mediocre performance, but they were bound to fall victim to their own poor chance creation and unimaginative possession eventually. Chiefly, the struggles of Son Heung-min, last season’s Golden Boot winner who is yet to open his account in 2022-23, have prevented Tottenham from kicking on too quickly. At that same time, they’re a point off the PL summit without having shown anything closer to their best thus far.

As for the Foxes, miserable doesn’t even begin to explain their existence since the summer began. Leicester signed all of one new player during the summer transfer window, and Wout Faes was only brought in just before the deadline to replace Wesley Fofana, who moved to Chelsea for $80 million. The season began with a blown two-goal lead against Brentford (Leicester’s only point thus far), and was followed by five straight defeats and 14 goals conceded. Brendan Rodgers is undoubtedly feeling the pressure as his employment grows more tenuous with each passing defeat.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Moura (achilles)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Praet (foot)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Aston Villa vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Sep 15, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT
0 Comments

Aston Villa vs Southampton: Steven Gerrard finds himself in desperate need of three points to snap his side’s four-game winless skid when they host Saints at Villa Park on Friday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA vs SOUTHAMPTON

Gerrard will hardly feel comfortable in his job after four of six defeats to start the season, with expectations sky-high in his first full season at the club. On the other side, Ralph Hasenhuttl entered the season already on the hot seat himself, but Southampton have seven points from their first six games amid a massive youth movement.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Southampton

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Wolves vs Manchester City live
Wolves vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Tottenham vs Leicester live - Premier League
Tottenham vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Fantasy Premier League
Fantasy Premier League Week 8: Who to captain, top transfer targets

How to watch Aston Villa vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Friday
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Perhaps Aston Villa’s tide began to turn last time out, as they drew two-time defending champions Manchester City, with Leon Bailey’s first Premier League goal canceling out Erling Haaland’s 10th for a 1-1 stalemate. Though they had just three shots and held just 28 percent of possession in the game, Aston Villa defended in unison and limited Man City to just four shots on target. Situationally, they were much sharper (and luckier, to a degree) than they had been at any point in their first five games. Aston Villa’s next clean sheet will be their first one of the season, and that’ll be the top priority for Gerrard on Friday.

As for Southampton, it was a defeat to Wolves last time out, but that came on the heels of victories over Chelsea and Leicester, and a narrow, unlucky loss to Manchester United. For a side that most, if not all, pundits predicted down near the relegation zone, it’s hard to imagine a better start to Saints’ season, as summer signings Armel Bella-Kotchap (20 years old), Romeo Lavia (18 – currently injured) and Gavin Bazunu (20) quickly find their footing and breathe new life into a club teetering on the edge.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Matty Cash (hamstring), Jan Bednarek (loan – parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Martinez (illness), Ollie Watkins (illness), Robin Olsen (knee)

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Duje Caleta-Car (undisclosed)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League fixtures: How to watch, updates, schedule

By Sep 15, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are here as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonoia.

In the Conference League the Hammers have Anderlecht, FCSB (formerly known as Steaua Bucharest) and Silkeborg, as David Moyes’ side will be very happy with that draw.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the group stage draw, dates and schedule.

Latest Premier League news

Wolves vs Manchester City live
Wolves vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Tottenham vs Leicester live - Premier League
Tottenham vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news
Aston Villa vs Southampton live - Premier League
Aston Villa vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Europa League group stage fixtures & results (all kick off times ET)

Matchday 1 – Thursday 8 September

Group A: Zurich 1-2 Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Bodo/Glimt
Group B: AEK Larnaca 1-2 Rennes, Fenerbahce 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv
Group C: Ludogorets 2-1 Roma, HJK Helsinki 0-2 Real Betis
Group D: Malmo 2-0 Braga, Union Berlin 0-1 St Gilloise
Group E: Man United 0-1 Real Sociedad, Omonoia 0-3 Sheriff
Group F: Lazio 4-2 Feyenoord, Sturm Graz 1-0 Midtjylland
Group G: Freiburg 2-1 Qarabag, Nantes 2-1 Olympiacos
Group H: Red Star Belgrade 0-1 Monaco, Ferencvaros 3-2 Trabzonspor

Matchday 2 – Thursday 15 September

Group A: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (postponed), Bodo/Glimt vs Zurich (3:00)
Group B: Dynamo Kyiv vs AEK Larnaca, Rennes vs Fenerbahce (3:00)
Group C: Real Betis vs Ludogorets, Roma vs HJK Helsinki (3:00)
Group D: St Gilloise vs Malmo, Braga vs Union Berlin (3:00)
Group E: Real Sociedad vs Omonoia, Sheriff vs Man United (12:45)
Group F: Midtjylland vs Lazio, Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz (12:45)
Group G: Olympiacos vs Freiburg, Qarabag vs Nantes (12:45)
Group H: Trabzonspor vs Red Star Belgrade, Monaco vs Ferencvaros (12:45)

Matchday 3 – Thursday 6 October

Group A: Zurich vs PSV Eindhoven (12:45), Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt (3:00)
Group B: Rennes vs Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahce vs AEK Larnaca (3:00)
Group C: HJK Helsinki vs Ludogorets (12:45), Roma vs Real Betis (3:00)
Group D: Malmo vs Union Berlin (12:45), Braga vs St Gilloise (3:00)
Group E: Sheriff vs Real Sociedad, Omonoia vs Man United (12:45)
Group F: Sturm Graz vs Lazio (12:45), Midtjylland vs Feyenoord (3:00)
Group G: Freiburg vs Nantes, Olympiacos vs Qarabag (3:00)
Group H: Red Star Belgrade vs Ferencvaros, Monaco vs Trabzonspor (12:45)

Matchday 4 – Thursday 13 October

Group A: Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal (12:45), PSV Eindhoven vs Zurich (3:00)
Group B: AEK Larnaca vs Fenerbahce, Dynamo Kyiv vs Rennes (12:45)
Group C: Real Betis vs Roma (12:45), Ludogorets vs HJK Helsinki (3:00)
Group D: St Gilloise vs Braga (12:45), Union Berlin vs Malmo (3:00)
Group E: Man United vs Omonoia, Real Sociedad vs Sheriff (3:00)
Group F: Feyenoord vs Midtjylland (12:45), Lazio vs Sturm Graz (3:00)
Group G: Nantes vs Freiburg, Qarabag vs Olympiacos (12:45)
Group H: Trabzonspor vs Monaco, Ferencvaros vs Red Star Belgrade (3:00)

Matchday 5 – Thursday 27 October

Group A: Zurich vs Bodo/Glimt, PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (12:45)
Group B: AEK Larnaca vs Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahce vs Rennes (12:45)
Group C: Ludogorets vs Real Betis (12:45), HJK Helsinki vs Roma (3:00)
Group D: Malmo vs St Gilloise, Union Berlin vs Braga (12:45)
Group E: Man United vs Sheriff, Omonoia vs Real Sociedad (3:00)
Group F: Lazio vs Midtjylland (12:45), Sturm Graz vs Feyenoord (3:00)
Group G: Freiburg vs Olympiacos, Nantes vs Qarabag (3:00)
Group H: Red Star Belgrade vs Trabzonspor, Ferencvaros vs Monaco (3:00)

Matchday 6 – Thursday 3 November

Group A: Arsenal vs Zurich, Bodo/Glimt vs PSV Eindhoven (3:00)
Group B: Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce, Rennes vs AEK Larnaca (3:00)
Group C: Real Betis vs HJK Helsinki, Roma vs Ludogorets (3:00)
Group D: St Gilloise vs Union Berlin, Braga vs Malmo (3:00)
Group E: Real Sociedad vs Man United, Sheriff vs Omonoia (12:45)
Group F: Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz, Feyenoord vs Lazio (12:45)
Group G: Olympiacos vs Nantes, Qarabag vs Freiburg (12:45)
Group H: Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros, Monaco vs Red Star Belgrade (12:45)

Europa League groups

Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, FC Zurich
Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca
Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki
Group D: Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise
Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol, Omonoia
Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz
Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabag, SC Freiburg, Nantes
Group H: Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor

Europa Conference League group stage fixtures (all kick off times ET)

Matchday 1 – Thursday 8 September

Group A: Hearts vs Istanbul Basaksehir, Fiorentina vs RFS (18:45)
Group B: Anderlecht vs Silkeborg (12:45), West Ham vs FCSB (21:00)
Group C: Villarreal vs Lech, Austria Wien vs H. Beer-Sheva (18:45)
Group D: Slovacko vs Partizan, Nice vs Cologne (18:45)
Group E: Vaduz vs Apollon Limassol, Dnipro-1 vs AZ Alkmaar (3:00)
Group F: Molde vs Gent, Shamrock Rovers vs Djurgarden (3:00)
Group G: Ballkani vs CFR Cluj (12:45), Sivasspor vs Slavia Prague (3:00)
Group H: Basel vs Pyunik, Slovan Bratislava vs Zalgiris (3:00)

Matchday 2 – Thursday 15 September

Group A: RFS vs Hearts, Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fiorentina (3:00)
Group B: FCSB vs Anderlecht, Silkeborg vs West Ham (3:00)
Group C: Lech vs Austria Wien, H. Beer-Sheva vs Villarreal (3:00)
Group D: Partizan vs Nice, Cologne vs Slovacko (3:00)
Group E: Apollon Limassol vs Dnipro-1, AZ Alkmaar vs Vaduz (12:45)
Group F: Djurgarden vs Molde, Gent vs Shamrock Rovers (12:45)
Group G: Slavia Prague vs Ballkani, CFR Cluj vs Sivasspor (12:45)
Group H: Zalgiris vs Basel, Pyunik vs Slovan Bratislava (12:45)

Matchday 3 – Thursday 6 October

Group A: Hearts vs Fiorentina, RFS vs Istanbul Basaksehir (3:00)
Group B: Anderlecht vs West Ham, Silkeborg vs FCSB (12:45)
Group C: Lech vs H. Beer-Sheva (12:45), Villarreal vs Austria Wien (3:00)
Group D: Slovacko vs Nice (12:45), Cologne vs Partizan (3:00)
Group E: Dnipro-1 vs Vaduz (12:45), AZ Alkmaar vs Apollon Limassol (3:00)
Group F: Molde vs Shamrock Rovers (12:45), Gent vs Djurgarden (3:00)
Group G: Sivasspor vs Ballkani (12:45), Slavia Prague vs CFR Cluj (3:00)
Group H: Pyunik vs Zalgiris (12:45), Basel vs Slovan Bratislava (3:00)

Matchday 4 – Thursday 13 October

Group A: Istanbul Basaksehir vs RFS, Fiorentina vs Hearts (12:45)
Group B: FCSB vs Silkeborg, West Ham vs Anderlecht (3:00)
Group C: Austria Wien vs Villarreal (12:45), H. Beer-Sheva vs Lech (3:00)
Group D: Partizan vs Cologne (12:45), Nice vs Slovacko (3:00)
Group E: Apollon Limassol vs AZ Alkmaar (12:45), Vaduz vs Dnipro-1 (3:00)
Group F: Djurgarden vs Gent (12:45), Shamrock Rovers vs Molde (3:00)
Group G: CFR Cluj vs Slavia Prague (12:45), Ballkani vs Sivasspor (3:00)
Group H: Slovan Bratislava vs Basel (12:45), Zalgiris vs Pyunik (3:00)

Matchday 5 – Thursday 27 October

Group A: Fiorentina vs Istanbul Basaksehir (12:45), Hearts vs RFS (3:00)
Group B: Anderlecht vs FCSB (12:45), West Ham vs Silkeborg (3:00)
Group C: Villarreal vs H. Beer-Sheva, Austria Wien vs Lech (12:45)
Group D: Slovacko vs Cologne, Nice vs Partizan (12:45)
Group E: Vaduz vs AZ Alkmaar (12:45), Dnipro-1 vs Apollon Limassol (3:00)
Group F: Molde vs Djurgarden, Shamrock Rovers vs Gent (3:00)
Group G: Ballkani vs Slavia Prague, Sivasspor vs CFR Cluj (3:00)
Group H: Basel vs Zalgiris, Slovan Bratislava vs Pyunik (3:00)

Matchday 6 – Thursday 3 November

Group A: RFS vs Fiorentina, Istanbul Basaksehir vs Hearts (11:30)
Group B: FCSB vs West Ham, Silkeborg vs Anderlecht (3:00)
Group C: Lech vs Villarreal, H. Beer-Sheva vs Austria Wien (3:00)
Group D: Partizan vs Slovacko, Cologne vs Nice (3:00)
Group E: Apollon Limassol vs Vaduz, AZ Alkmaar vs Dnipro-1 (12:45)
Group F: Djurgarden vs Shamrock Rovers, Gent vs Molde (12:45)
Group G: Slavia Prague vs Sivasspor, CFR Cluj vs Ballkani (12:45)
Group H: Zalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava, Pyunik vs Basel (12:45)

Europa Conference League groups

Group A: Istanbul Basaksehir, Fiorentina, Hearts, RFS
Group B: West Ham, FCSB, Anderlecht, Silkeborg
Group C: Villarreal, Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Austria Wien, Lech Poznan
Group D: Partizan Belgrade, FC Cologne, Nice, Slovacko
Group E: AZ Alkmaar, Apollon Nicosia, Vaduz, Dnipro-1
Group F: Gent, Molde, Shamrock Rovers, Djurgarden
Group G: Slavia Prague, CFR Cluj, Sivasspor, Ballkani
Group H: Basel, Slovan Bratislava, Zalgiris, Pyunik