Newcastle vs Bournemouth: Magpies rescue point at home (video)

By Sep 17, 2022, 12:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Newcastle vs Bournemouth recap: The Magpies and Cherries played to a 1-1 stalemate as Philip Billing and Aleksandar Isak scored at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Bournemouth went ahead through Billing’s deft finish in the 62nd minute, but Isak converted from the penalty spot five minutes later, after Jefferson Lerma handled a cross in the box.

The result puts both sides on eight points from their first seven games, but their vastly different goal difference totals (+1 and -13) mean Newcastle sit 10th and Bournemouth in 12th.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news

Tottenham vs Leicester live
Tottenham vs Leicester live! Score, updates, how to watch, TV channel, stream
Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Philadelphia
Wolves vs Manchester City live
Wolves vs Manchester City: Stars dazzle as City cruise to victory

What we learned from Newcastle vs Bournemouth

Brave Bournemouth fully deserve their point (maybe more)

With the score 0-0 at halftime, Bournemouth were the winners of the first half. They gave Newcastle hardly a sight of their goal and, though they created precious little (even less) themselves, reaching the intermission still scoreless put all the pressure on Newcastle as the home side and the side heavily favored to win. At the same time, a “lesser” side gains confidence and belief to steal something in the final 45.

As disciplined and opportunistic as Bournemouth were with their pressing and counter-attacking, it must be noted that Newcastle equally lacked ambition and belief to control, and win, the game. St. James’ Park grew restless and bored as the second half wore on, unable to understand the laissez-faire approach against a newly promoted side.

Follow @AndyEdMLS

How to watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Back to the litmus tests mentioned above…

Newcastle’s only lost once and views itself as a team on an inevitable rise. Beating Bournemouth at home would continue to show that that rise can happen even faster than projected following the big money takeover from the Middle East.

Bournemouth has been pasted by the big boys but collected seven points from bottom-half sides. Is Gary O’Neil the right man for the job? Was Scott Parker scapegoated after those blowout losses to super teams? Maybe both?

In-form players to keep an eye on

Newcastle: Well, it depends who is healthy, doesn’t it? Newcastle’s two best players this early season have been Bruno Guimares and Allan Saint-Maximin, but both are question marks for Saturday. Should they go, all eyes will be on them and record signing Alexander Isak. But Sven Botman and Fabian Schar have been a solid partnership at the back and Kieran Trippier the guts and fire of the unit. Nick Pope has also been spectacular between the sticks.

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke scored in the win over Forest and Jaidon Anthony came off the bench to score a goal, but Bournemouth’s success has been equally driven by steel. Watch Phillip BIlling and Jefferson Lerma, who better the defenders behind and forwards atop them.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Newcastle’s injury woes are getting a bit better, though Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Karl Darlow (ankle), and Emil Krafth (knee) are still out of the picture. Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh) and Bruno Guimares (thigh) are very close to returning and Bournemouth fans will be hoping that they need just a bit longer. Callum Wilson is a bit more at odds with returning but could feature against his former team.

Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock have driven Newcastle in the absences of the above-named stars, while new forward Alexander Isak has looked bright since arriving from Real Sociedad.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

Junior Stanislas could return for Bournemouth, who will be missing Benjamin Pearson, David Brooks, and Joseph Rothwell.

The Cherries have been solid up the middle in recent outings. Chris Mepham and Lloyd Kelly have held down the back while Jefferson Lerma and Philip Billing remain longtime Bournemouth standouts.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
USMNT
USMNT roster for World Cup tune-ups; Yunus Musah out through injury, Cardoso...
2026 World Cup host cities
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?

Tottenham vs Leicester live! Score, updates, how to watch, TV channel, stream

By Sep 17, 2022, 11:38 AM EDT
0 Comments

Tottenham vs Leicester: Spurs will try to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when the Foxes visit north London on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM vs LEICESTER

Spurs’ unbeaten start in the Premier League remains intact at six games, though, even after conceding twice in stoppage time away to Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday. While Spurs (14 points – 3rd place) have remained unbeaten in the PL, Leicester (1 point – 20th) are winless in six tries.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Leicester

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Newcastle vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Newcastle vs Bournemouth: Magpies rescue point at home (video)
Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Philadelphia
Wolves vs Manchester City live
Wolves vs Manchester City: Stars dazzle as City cruise to victory

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday
TV channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The result in Portugal may have been different than all the rest, but the performance itself was actually quite similar to the way Tottenham have played in the Premier League. Through a handful of timely goals, Spurs had managed to come out on the (mostly) right side of every mediocre performance, but they were bound to fall victim to their own poor chance creation and unimaginative possession eventually. Chiefly, the struggles of Son Heung-min, last season’s Golden Boot winner who is yet to open his account in 2022-23, have prevented Tottenham from kicking on too quickly. At that same time, they’re a point off the PL summit without having shown anything closer to their best thus far.

As for the Foxes, miserable doesn’t even begin to explain their existence since the summer began. Leicester signed all of one new player during the summer transfer window, and Wout Faes was only brought in just before the deadline to replace Wesley Fofana, who moved to Chelsea for $80 million. The season began with a blown two-goal lead against Brentford (Leicester’s only point thus far), and was followed by five straight defeats and 14 goals conceded. Brendan Rodgers is undoubtedly feeling the pressure as his employment grows more tenuous with each passing defeat.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lucas Moura (achilles)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee)


Follow @AndyEdMLS

Premier League Fan Fest coming to Philadelphia

By Sep 17, 2022, 10:25 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Philadelphia in 2022, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be in Philly for what promises to be an incredible weekend.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on October 15-16 in Dilworth Park and we can’t wait to be in the City of Brotherly Love.

SIGN UP FOR THE FAN FEST HERE

That weekend the huge Liverpool vs Manchester City clash takes stage (Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11:30am ET), while on the same day in the other type of football the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

It will be one heck of a party in Philly.

Below are more details on the event, while all you have to do is click on the link above to sign up so you can be there.

Latest Premier League news

Newcastle vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Newcastle vs Bournemouth: Magpies rescue point at home (video)
Tottenham vs Leicester live
Tottenham vs Leicester live! Score, updates, how to watch, TV channel, stream
Wolves vs Manchester City live
Wolves vs Manchester City: Stars dazzle as City cruise to victory

Premier League Fan Fest is coming to Philadelphia in October

This marks the first Fan Fest in the state of Pennsylvania and continues a period of huge celebration for soccer in Philly.

With the Philadelphia Union flying high atop the Major League Soccer standings, plus Philadelphia recently announced as one of the host cities for games at the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup, the beauty of the beautiful game is spreading to every corner of Philly’s famous streets.

Philadelphia was supposed to be the site of our Fan Fest in March 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.

“Philly’s been waiting, and we wanted to use the best opportunities at the right moment to come back,” NBC Sports’ senior vice president of consumer engagement Lyndsay Signor told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “For all of the reasons that we landed on Philly for 2020 — the fandom the city, as the heart of so many professional sports — there was never a question.

“But I think when it started to get closer to Philadelphia hosting the World Cup, and looking at some opportunities to collaborate around Sunday Night Football … it felt like a really awesome time to fire up the Philly fan base again, and bring Fan Fest back and actually be able to execute it without COVID parameters in the way.”

Here are a few things you can expect from the Fan Fest

  • Gates will open at 6am on both days
  • TV screens will be in place across Dilworth Park so fans can easily watch the game of their choice
  • Four games kick off at 9am ET on Sunday, Oct. 16, before Liverpool vs Manchester City at 11:30am ET
  • Entry is free but you will have to register for a ticket here
  • Special guests will join our crew throughout the weekend
  • Alcohol and food will be served at the event

Wolves vs Manchester City: Stars dazzle as City cruise to victory

By and Sep 17, 2022, 10:18 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City eased past Wolves at Molineux, as Pep Guardiola’s reigning champs remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Early goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland set City on their way, as Wolves’ Nathan Collins then received a straight red card for an awful challenge on Grealish just 30 minutes into the game to make their task even harder.

Phil Foden added a third in the second half as City cruised to victory and have 17 points from their first seven games, while Wolves have six.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news

Newcastle vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Newcastle vs Bournemouth: Magpies rescue point at home (video)
Tottenham vs Leicester live
Tottenham vs Leicester live! Score, updates, how to watch, TV channel, stream
Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Philadelphia

What we learned from Wolves vs Manchester City

City didn’t even get out of second gear: This was one of the most efficient wins City have had. They scored twice early, knocked the ball around nicely against 10 men for over an hour and left Molineux with three points. Pep Guardiola wasn’t delighted with the second half display and that was more about City taking their foot off the gas ahead of the international break, which is understandable. Still, Pep wants to batter teams by six or seven and is a perfectionist. Mahrez, Alvarez and Gundogan coming off the bench shows how deep their squad is and City look pretty unstoppable with De Bruyne (who collected a casual two assists), Haaland and Foden all on the same page.

Grealish answered his critics: There was a hunger and freedom about Grealish after Guardiola’s glowing praise of the English playmaker ahead of this game. Plenty of critics point to Grealish not scoring or assisting enough (he told us here at PST last season that he needs to improve his numbers) but his manager doesn’t care if he doesn’t score. He wants him to slot into their attacking unit seamlessly. Grealish won the ball back often, got his goal, caused havoc and the only way Wolves could stop him was by Collins’ ridiculous challenge as he was shown a straight red card.

Wolves played better when they went down to 10: It’s weird when this happens, right? Wolves made mistakes galore early on and couldn’t cope with City’s movement as they were dragged all over the place. Then once Collins was sent off they not only looked more solid defensively but they were more of a threat in attack. Bruno Lage knew getting anything from this game was a tall order but it has still been a poor start to the season for Wolves given their fixtures. Dating back to last season they have won just one of their last 14 games in the Premier League and Wolves’ fans aren’t delighted with what they’re seeing. Still, with new signing Matheus Nunes looking good in midfield and Diego Costa yet to make his debut, Wolves showed enough to suggest they can turn things around.

Erling Haaland was angry: He scored another goal to take his ridiculous tally to 11 PL goals from his first seven games (a new record) but he was pretty upset with his general play. He slipped over a number of times, berated teammates for not whipping in crosses early and just seemed a bit moody as he shoved away a camera following him at half time. Haaland is hungry and he wanted more than one goal. That is scary.

Reaction from Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish asked by BT Sport about criticism over his lack of goals: “Rightly so. I should be scoring more, getting more assists. I think the only thing I can do is score and get assists. I’m always going to have people talk about me with the amount I got bought for but I think if you look at my whole career I haven’t scored as much as certain people. Even when I was at Aston Villa. It is something I do want to add to my game and playing with this team and in front of these fans, hopefully I can.”

Tactical focus

The gameplan was very clear from Man City: get the ball high and wide as often as you can. That led to their goals, with Foden teeing up Kevin de Bruyne who drifted out to the right to whip in a delicious cross for the first. This tactic forced Wolves’ central midfielders to basically play as wing backs, trying to protect the full backs as best as they could. They couldn’t give them much protection at all as Joao Cancelo in particular had a field day.

That said, Wolves did improve after going down to 10 men as Ruben Neves pinged balls forward from center back and Neto, Guedes and Podence caused City some problems. Bruno Lage will be happy with that response when Wolves’ players could have easily felt sorry for themselves.

 [ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Stars of the show

Jack Grealish: Showed great desire to get the early goal. Guardiola backed him publicly this week and he showed exactly why.

Kevin de Bruyne: Two assists and just glided around the pitch. Somehow KDB is still underrated.

Daniel Podence: Wolves’ outlet, the diminutive Portuguese attacker ran himself into the ground and caused John Stones and Ruben Dias some problems. He needs a center forward to play off and when Diego Costa is fit, he and Podence should be quite the partnership.Also Wolves’ captain Ruben Neves stood tall as he was asked to play center back.

What’s next?

Wolves head to West Ham on Saturday, Oct. 1, while Man City host Man United in the Manchester derby on Oct. 2.

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30 am ET, Saturday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

And still, the room for more improvement from Manchester City is clear as day. While Haaland is putting the ball in the back of the net at an alarming rate, he’s doing so without being as involved in the build-up and combination play as he will be by the end of the season. His winning goal against Borussia Dortmund perfectly demonstrated his impact, as perhaps the only striker in the world who could put away such a difficult chance so convincingly. It’s Champions League or bust this season, without a single acceptable excuse for Man City not winning it.

Wolves, on the other hand, got their first win of the season last time out as they beat Southampton 1-0 at Molineux. Daniel Podence scored the only goal (his second of the season) and Bruno Lage’s side defended like madmen (as they always do). Though they have scored just the three goals themselves, they’ve conceded all of four.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Aymeric Laporte (knee), Kyle Walker (undisclosed)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Report: Bournemouth in takeover talks with Vegas Golden Knights owner

By Sep 17, 2022, 9:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

Reports state that an American billionaire is leading a group who are in exclusive talks to buy Premier League side Bournemouth.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA  

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Bournemouth’s current owner Maxim Demin is in ‘advanced talks’ with a group led by Bill Foley, who owns the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL.

Foley, 77, is said to be the main man behind the bid which aims to take 100 percent control of Bournemouth if the takeover is confirmed. The report also states that talks have been ongoing since the summer and is it hoped the takeover will be completed by the time the Premier League breaks for the 2022 World Cup in November.

If the deal does go through, Bournemouth would become the 10th current Premier League side to be owned, or have a significant ownership stake in them, by Americans.

Latest Premier League news

Newcastle vs Bournemouth - Premier League
Newcastle vs Bournemouth: Magpies rescue point at home (video)
Tottenham vs Leicester live
Tottenham vs Leicester live! Score, updates, how to watch, TV channel, stream
Premier League Fan Fest
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Philadelphia

What could this mean for Bournemouth?

After their return to the Premier League this summer following two seasons in the second tier of English soccer, this seems like the right time for Demin to cash in.

He bought a stake in Bournemouth in 2015 and has helped bankroll their rise through the leagues as they eventually spent five seasons in the Premier League under Eddie Howe before they were relegated on the final day of the 2019-20 season.

Last month Bournemouth’s manager, Scott Parker, was fired for his outspoken comments against the ownership and the way the club was being run but it is now clear that the lack of big spending on new summer signings was because Demin is close to selling the club.

What this could mean is Foley coming in and bringing a healthy transfer budget to be used in January, and beyond. With caretaker boss Gary O’Neil set to be in charge for a little while longer while this deal is concluded, it will be intriguing to see what direction Bournemouth head in.

Their Vitality Stadium home has the smallest capacity (11,364) in the Premier League by some distance and Bournemouth have hoped to expand the stadium, or move to a new stadium altogether, for many years.

The main thing potential new ownership would bring is the chance to cement themselves as a Premier League club once again.