Newcastle vs Bournemouth recap: The Magpies and Cherries played to a 1-1 stalemate as Philip Billing and Aleksandar Isak scored at St. James’ Park on Saturday.
Bournemouth went ahead through Billing’s deft finish in the 62nd minute, but Isak converted from the penalty spot five minutes later, after Jefferson Lerma handled a cross in the box.
The result puts both sides on eight points from their first seven games, but their vastly different goal difference totals (+1 and -13) mean Newcastle sit 10th and Bournemouth in 12th.
What we learned from Newcastle vs Bournemouth
Brave Bournemouth fully deserve their point (maybe more)
With the score 0-0 at halftime, Bournemouth were the winners of the first half. They gave Newcastle hardly a sight of their goal and, though they created precious little (even less) themselves, reaching the intermission still scoreless put all the pressure on Newcastle as the home side and the side heavily favored to win. At the same time, a “lesser” side gains confidence and belief to steal something in the final 45.
As disciplined and opportunistic as Bournemouth were with their pressing and counter-attacking, it must be noted that Newcastle equally lacked ambition and belief to control, and win, the game. St. James’ Park grew restless and bored as the second half wore on, unable to understand the laissez-faire approach against a newly promoted side.
Key storylines
Back to the litmus tests mentioned above…
Newcastle’s only lost once and views itself as a team on an inevitable rise. Beating Bournemouth at home would continue to show that that rise can happen even faster than projected following the big money takeover from the Middle East.
Bournemouth has been pasted by the big boys but collected seven points from bottom-half sides. Is Gary O’Neil the right man for the job? Was Scott Parker scapegoated after those blowout losses to super teams? Maybe both?
In-form players to keep an eye on
Newcastle: Well, it depends who is healthy, doesn’t it? Newcastle’s two best players this early season have been Bruno Guimares and Allan Saint-Maximin, but both are question marks for Saturday. Should they go, all eyes will be on them and record signing Alexander Isak. But Sven Botman and Fabian Schar have been a solid partnership at the back and Kieran Trippier the guts and fire of the unit. Nick Pope has also been spectacular between the sticks.
Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke scored in the win over Forest and Jaidon Anthony came off the bench to score a goal, but Bournemouth’s success has been equally driven by steel. Watch Phillip BIlling and Jefferson Lerma, who better the defenders behind and forwards atop them.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
Newcastle’s injury woes are getting a bit better, though Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Karl Darlow (ankle), and Emil Krafth (knee) are still out of the picture. Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh) and Bruno Guimares (thigh) are very close to returning and Bournemouth fans will be hoping that they need just a bit longer. Callum Wilson is a bit more at odds with returning but could feature against his former team.
Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock have driven Newcastle in the absences of the above-named stars, while new forward Alexander Isak has looked bright since arriving from Real Sociedad.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
Junior Stanislas could return for Bournemouth, who will be missing Benjamin Pearson, David Brooks, and Joseph Rothwell.
The Cherries have been solid up the middle in recent outings. Chris Mepham and Lloyd Kelly have held down the back while Jefferson Lerma and Philip Billing remain longtime Bournemouth standouts.
