Tottenham vs Leicester: Spurs will try to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when the Foxes visit north London on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Spurs’ unbeaten start in the Premier League remains intact at six games, though, even after conceding twice in stoppage time away to Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday. While Spurs (14 points – 3rd place) have remained unbeaten in the PL, Leicester (1 point – 20th) are winless in six tries.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Leicester.
How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday
TV channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Harry Kane goal video: Tottenham’s star man nods home Kulusevski’s sweet service
INSTANT REPLY!
Harry Kane's back post header levels the match. #COYS
📺: @NBC & @peacock #MyPLMorning | #TOTLEI pic.twitter.com/C34qjUUW5U
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 17, 2022
Eric Dier goal video: Another Spurs set piece, another Spurs goal
Eric Dier heads Tottenham into the lead! #COYS
📺: @NBC & @peacock #MyPLMorning | #TOTLEI pic.twitter.com/ABdDCzch1a
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 17, 2022
James Maddison goal video: Foxes bring it level (again)
James Maddison with the clever finish to level the match! #LCFC
📺: @NBC & @peacock #MyPLMorning | #TOTLEI pic.twitter.com/gQWod7VyZO
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 17, 2022
Key storylines & star players
The result in Portugal may have been different than all the rest, but the performance itself was actually quite similar to the way Tottenham have played in the Premier League. Through a handful of timely goals, Spurs had managed to come out on the (mostly) right side of every mediocre performance, but they were bound to fall victim to their own poor chance creation and unimaginative possession eventually. Chiefly, the struggles of Son Heung-min, last season’s Golden Boot winner who is yet to open his account in 2022-23, have prevented Tottenham from kicking on too quickly. At that same time, they’re a point off the PL summit without having shown anything closer to their best thus far.
As for the Foxes, miserable doesn’t even begin to explain their existence since the summer began. Leicester signed all of one new player during the summer transfer window, and Wout Faes was only brought in just before the deadline to replace Wesley Fofana, who moved to Chelsea for $80 million. The season began with a blown two-goal lead against Brentford (Leicester’s only point thus far), and was followed by five straight defeats and 14 goals conceded. Brendan Rodgers is undoubtedly feeling the pressure as his employment grows more tenuous with each passing defeat.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Lucas Moura (achilles)
Our team to face @LCFC 👇 pic.twitter.com/9wvmq9wgCP
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 17, 2022
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee)
Our starting XI in London.#TOTLEI pic.twitter.com/DDSu4wUnph
— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 17, 2022