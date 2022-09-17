Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

By Sep 17, 2022, 4:30 AM EDT
With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, plenty of World Cup kits are starting to be released and there are some intriguing looks.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA  

From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.

When November rolls around and the World Cup kicks off, which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?

Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits which have been released.

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

1. Mexico

This is a lovely away kit and will become a classic. Expect these beauties to fly off the shelves and be a jersey that neutrals love just as much as El Tri fans. The home kit is very decent too.

2. Portugal

Absolutely sensational work. The home kit is unique enough but still sticks to Portugal’s bold colors, while the away kit is a classic too.

3. Poland

Oh, wow. This is absolutely beautiful. The away shirt is majestic and the home shirt is classic but with some intriguing detail on the sleeves. Nicely done.

4. Japan

Well, this is another classic. Japan’s home kit is inspired by anime and the design is bold and recognizable. The away kit is fantastic too, especially the long-sleeved version.

5. France

The home and away kits are both lovely and the colors just work together. Well done.

6. Argentina

The home kit is classic. You can’t really mess up the blue and white stripes. Again, another lovely away kit. The purple is perfect and this just looks slick and silky. Much like Lionel Messi’s footwork.

7. Brazil

Home kit looks like a classic and the away shirt is pretty decent too, but some people may not like the funky print on the shoulders.

8. England

The blue panels on the home kit are a bit meh but the away kit is a retro beauty.

9. Croatia

They kind of ruined a classic with the home kit. It’s still cool but only having the checkered design on part of the home shirt is weird. The away kit is majestic.

10. Saudi Arabia

Pretty nice designs here. They could have gone with the plain white for the home and plain green for the away, but the snazzy designs work. Especially for the away kit.

11. Netherlands

The home shirt looks kind of velvety? Not the usual bright orange, which will upset some. The blue away kit is sleek and the real winner here.

12. Senegal

This is the best of the Puma jerseys, as Senegal’s away kit is very distinctive and the green is lovely. This big panel on the middle of the kit is something we will get used to seeing a lot of during the World Cup.

13. Ghana

Again, another Puma away kit but this Ghana shirt has plenty of personality.

14. Germany

This is fine. Expect a bit better from Die Mannschaft and it feels like they should have an all white jersey for their home kit.

15. USA

The home shirt has not been received well by fans, and some players, for being too boring. But the away shirt is pretty nice.

16. Morocco

A bit plain, but like the collar and sleeve trims and the circular pattern around the middle is very cool.

17. Spain

Eh, this could have been so much better. Spain’s home kit looks bland and the away kit is just too much with that pattern.

18. Australia

Not quite sure what to make of this. The same velvety style as the Netherlands home shirt on Australia’s home shirt. Just doesn’t work. The away kit is also just very bland.

19. Uruguay

Again, another Puma away kit which looks very similar. Uruguay’s iconic sky blue could have been used a lot better on this away shirt.

20. Serbia

Lovely gold in the design and makes the white away kit pop a little.

21. Switzerland

Just very bland. Not a lot going on and the panel in the middle is just a bit of an eyesore.

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Sep 17, 2022, 4:39 AM EDT
The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

What day does the 2022-23 Premier League season start?

August 6, 2022 is the opening Saturday of the 2022-23 season. The Premier League is starting earlier than usual due to the break in November/December for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions for the upcoming Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

7:30am: Wolves v Man City – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
12:30pm: Spurs v Leicester – NBC – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 18 September

7am: Brentford v Arsenal – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
9:15am: Everton v West Ham – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

7:30am: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
10am: AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
12:30pm: Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

9am: Leicester 2-2 Brentford –WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
11:30am: West Ham 0-2 Man City – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Arsenal 4-2 LeicesterWATCH FULL REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 NewcastleWATCH FULL REPLAY
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Southampton 2-2 LeedsWATCH FULL REPLAY
Wolves 0-0 FulhamWATCH FULL REPLAY
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston VillaWATCH FULL REPLAY
Everton 1-1 Nottingham ForestWATCH FULL REPLAY
Fulham 3-2 BrentfordWATCH FULL REPLAY
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
West Ham 0-2 BrightonWATCH FULL REPLAY
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 LiverpoolWATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Brentford 1-1 EvertonWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Chelsea 2-1 LeicesterWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 9-0 AFC BournemouthWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Man City 4-2 Crystal PalaceWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 28 August

RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves 1-1 NewcastleWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAY RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

7:30am: Wolves v Man City – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
12:30pm: Spurs v Leicester – NBC – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 18 September

7am: Brentford v Arsenal – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
9:15am: Everton v West Ham – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

7:30am: Arsenal v Spurs
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle
Liverpool v Brighton
Southampton v Everton
12:30pm: West Ham v Wolves

Sunday 2 October

9am: Man City v Man Utd
11:30am: Leeds v Aston Villa

Monday 3 October

3pm: Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester
Chelsea v Wolves
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle v Brentford
12:30pm: Brighton v Spurs

Sunday October 9

9am: Crystal Palace v Leeds
9am: West Ham v Fulham
11:30am: Arsenal v Liverpool
2pm: Everton v Man Utd

Monday October 10

3pm: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

3pm: Brentford v Brighton

Saturday 15 October

7:30am: Leicester v Crystal Palace
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Spurs v Everton

Sunday 16 October

9am: Aston Villa v Chelsea
9am: Leeds v Arsenal
9am: Man Utd v Newcastle
9am: Southampton v West Ham
11:30am: Liverpool v Man City

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton v Nottingham Forest
3:15pm: Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wednesday 19 October

2:30pm: Liverpool v West Ham
2:30pm: Newcastle v Everton
2:30pm: Brentford v Chelsea
3:15pm: Man Utd v Spurs
3:15pm: AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Arsenal v Man City — POSTPONED

Thursday 20 October

2:30pm: Fulham v Aston Villa
3:15pm: Leicester v Leeds

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

7:30am: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Man City v Brighton
TBC: Chelsea v Man Utd

Sunday 23 October

9am: Aston Villa v Brentford
9am: Leeds v Fulham
9am: Southampton v Arsenal
9am: Wolves v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v Newcastle

Monday 24 October

3pm: West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

7:30am: Leicester v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Fulham v Everton
TBC: Liverpool v Leeds

Sunday October 30

9am: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
11:30am: Man Utd v West Ham

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Wolves v Brighton
12:30pm: Everton v Leicester

Sunday 6 November

7am: Chelsea v Arsenal
9am: Aston Villa v Man Utd
9am: Southampton v Newcastle
9am: West Ham v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Liverpool

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

7:30am: Man City v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Liverpool v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
12:30pm: Newcastle v Chelsea
2:45pm: Wolves v Arsenal

Sunday 13 November

9am: Brighton v Aston Villa
11:30am: Fulham v Man Utd

Monday 26 December

Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton

Saturday 31 December

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd

Monday 2 January

Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 14 January

Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 21 January

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton

Saturday 4 February

Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 February

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 25 February

AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

 

Wolves vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Sep 17, 2022, 4:34 AM EDT
Wolves vs Manchester City: The two-time defending Premier League champions will try to extend their unbeaten start to seven games when they visit Molineux Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 7:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE WOLVES vs MANCHESTER CITY

The sky is truly the limit for Man City this season, with Erling Haaland (10 goals in his first six PL games) setting all kinds of records already and making an already historically dominant side even better, and different. The 19 players who have appeared in a PL game this season for Wolves have scored, altogether between them, three goals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Manchester City

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Wolves vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30 am ET, Saturday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

And still, the room for more improvement from Manchester City is clear as day. While Haaland is putting the ball in the back of the net at an alarming rate, he’s doing so without being as involved in the build-up and combination play as he will be by the end of the season. His winning goal against Borussia Dortmund perfectly demonstrated his impact, as perhaps the only striker in the world who could put away such a difficult chance so convincingly. It’s Champions League or bust this season, without a single acceptable excuse for Man City not winning it.

Wolves, on the other hand, got their first win of the season last time out as they beat Southampton 1-0 at Molineux. Daniel Podence scored the only goal (his second of the season) and Bruno Lage’s side defended like madmen (as they always do). Though they have scored just the three goals themselves, they’ve conceded all of four.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Kyle Walker (undisclosed)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Tottenham vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Sep 17, 2022, 4:34 AM EDT
Tottenham vs Leicester: Spurs will try to bounce back from their first defeat of the season  when the Foxes visit north London on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM vs LEICESTER

Spurs’ unbeaten start in the Premier League remains intact at six games, though, even after conceding twice in stoppage time away to Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday. While Spurs (14 points – 3rd place) have remained unbeaten in the PL, Leicester (1 point – 20th) are winless in six tries.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Leicester

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday
TV channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The result in Portugal may have been different than all the rest, but the performance itself was actually quite similar to the way Tottenham have played in the Premier League. Through a handful of timely goals, Spurs had managed to come out on the (mostly) right side of every mediocre performance, but they were bound to fall victim to their own poor chance creation and unimaginative possession eventually. Chiefly, the struggles of Son Heung-min, last season’s Golden Boot winner who is yet to open his account in 2022-23, have prevented Tottenham from kicking on too quickly. At that same time, they’re a point off the PL summit without having shown anything closer to their best thus far.

As for the Foxes, miserable doesn’t even begin to explain their existence since the summer began. Leicester signed all of one new player during the summer transfer window, and Wout Faes was only brought in just before the deadline to replace Wesley Fofana, who moved to Chelsea for $80 million. The season began with a blown two-goal lead against Brentford (Leicester’s only point thus far), and was followed by five straight defeats and 14 goals conceded. Brendan Rodgers is undoubtedly feeling the pressure as his employment grows more tenuous with each passing defeat.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Moura (achilles)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Praet (foot)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Newcastle vs Bournemouth: How to watch, live stream link, TV, team news

By Sep 17, 2022, 4:22 AM EDT
Newcastle vs Bournemouth promises a pair of Premier League litmus tests at St. James’ Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Magpies and Cherries both enter the match on seven points though Newcastle’s only lost once In six matches — a controversial setback versus Liverpool — and has drawn four times.

STREAM LIVE NEWCASTLE vs BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth’s stepped up since the firing of Scott Parker, which followed a 9-0 shellacking at the hands of Liverpool. The Cherries have drawn Wolves at home and beating Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, and the points they’ve collected against non-Big Six sides are a recipe for safety success.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

How to watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Back to the litmus tests mentioned above…

Newcastle’s only lost once and views itself as a team on an inevitable rise. Beating Bournemouth at home would continue to show that that rise can happen even faster than projected following the big money takeover from the Middle East.

Bournemouth has been pasted by the big boys but collected seven points from bottom-half sides. Is Gary O’Neil the right man for the job? Was Scott Parker scapegoated after those blowout losses to super teams? Maybe both?

In-form players to keep an eye on

Newcastle: Well, it depends who is healthy, doesn’t it? Newcastle’s two best players this early season have been Bruno Guimares and Allan Saint-Maximin, but both are question marks for Saturday. Should they go, all eyes will be on them and record signing Alexander Isak. But Sven Botman and Fabian Schar have been a solid partnership at the back and Kieran Trippier the guts and fire of the unit. Nick Pope has also been spectacular between the sticks.

Bournemouth: Dominic Solanke scored in the win over Forest and Jaidon Anthony came off the bench to score a goal, but Bournemouth’s success has been equally driven by steel. Watch Phillip BIlling and Jefferson Lerma, who better the defenders behind and forwards atop them.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Newcastle’s injury woes are getting a bit better, though Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Karl Darlow (ankle), and Emil Krafth (knee) are still out of the picture. Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh) and Bruno Guimares (thigh) are very close to returning and Bournemouth fans will be hoping that they need just a bit longer. Callum Wilson is a bit more at odds with returning but could feature against his former team.

Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock have driven Newcastle in the absences of the above-named stars, while new forward Alexander Isak has looked bright since arriving from Real Sociedad.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

Junior Stanislas could return for Bournemouth, who will be missing Benjamin Pearson, David Brooks, and Joseph Rothwell.

The Cherries have been solid up the middle in recent outings. Chris Mepham and Lloyd Kelly have held down the back while Jefferson Lerma and Philip Billing remain longtime Bournemouth standouts.

