Brentford vs Arsenal: Gunners cruise, remain top of the table

By Sep 18, 2022, 8:53 AM EDT
Arsenal cruised past Brentford to stay top of the Premier League table heading into the international break.

Goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus set them on their way in the first half and a stunner from Fabio Vieira sealed the win, as Mikel Arteta’s side responded superbly following their first setback of the season last-time out at Manchester United.

The victory means Arsenal have won six of their first seven games this season and sit atop the table on 19 points, one point clear of second-place Manchester City. Brentford have nine points and Thomas Frank’s side just weren’t at the races on Sunday.

What we learned from Brentford vs Arsenal

This win underlines Arsenal’s progress: Their horrendous defeat at Brentford at the start of last season underlined all of the issues Arsenal had. Just over 12 months later, this convincing win underlined the progress they’ve made. A clear playing style with a young, hungry side who have been painstakingly recruited. Even with Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko out, Kieran Tierney and Vieira slotted in seamlessly as Arteta’s side dominated from start to finish. They are playing with confidence throughout the team and after a few years of building, this is what Arsenal wanted to become. The only issue is the fact that their squad looked pretty thin as a few injuries piled up with teenagers on the bench and Ethan Nwaneri, 15, became the youngest Premier League player in history when he came on late in the game. With the Europa League and League Cup coming up in the weeks after the international break, Arteta will be hoping his squad remains healthy to make the most of all of this positive momentum.

Brentford energy levels unusually low: It was a real off day for the Bees as they suffered their heaviest home defeat since being promoted to the Premier League. Thomas Frank’s side just weren’t at it as usually they push high, force teams into mistakes and pounce on loose balls. There was none of that on Sunday in a subdued display with Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo isolated for large parts of this game. Brentford are usually

Xhaka, Partey give Gunners solid foundation: Much will be made about the movement and class of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Jesus and Vieira, and rightly so. But the solid foundation that Xhaka and Thomas Partey provide should not be overlooked. After returning from injury, Partey won the ball back time and time again and Xhaka just kept things ticking over nicely and was always an option for Martinelli and Tierney on the inside left channel. With Odegaard out, Arsenal’s deeper central midfielders needed to step up and they dictated the tempo of this game and gave the Gunners’ talented attackers the platform to wreck havoc.

Tactical focus

Arsenal were allowed to have plenty of the ball and that was perhaps Brentford’s biggest mistake. The Bees are fine with letting opponents play out from the back and then pressing high to win it back but Arsenal often played direct with their initial pass forward and then got their stars on the ball very quickly. Bypassing that Brentford press is not easy to do but Arsenal make it look very straightforward.

Stars of the show

William Saliba: Scored a header, kept Ivan Toney quiet and made some excellent interceptions when Brentford played direct. What a start to the season he’s having.

Granit Xhaka: Lovely assist for Jesus’ crucial second goal and wearing the captains armband in Odegaard’s absence, he did all of the little things well.

Gabriel Jesus: Great header, ran Brentford’s defense all over the place and Arsenal’s entire attack comes to life when he’s on the ball.

What’s next?

Brentford travel to Bournemouth on Saturday, Oct. 1, while Arsenal host Tottenham on the same day in what is a huge north London derby.

Kick off: 7am ET Sunday

Kick off: 7am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Europa League win over Zurich, away to boot, was a very nice sign but an away win over Brentford would be a terrific indication that the Gunners’ mentality was unaffected by their loss to Manchester United. And how will Arsenal react if “behind” Man City or Spurs before kickoff.

Brentford, meanwhile, has played pretty darn good football but Ivan Toney and Company want to assert themselves as one of the top sides in the Premier League and holding serve against the Gunners could see them just three points behind Arsenal.

In-form players to keep an eye on

The attacking players have been rightly getting a lot of Arsenal love, but let’s focus on Albert Sambi Lokonga and Gabriel, who have became mainstays for the Gunners and will be key to holding down the fort if Thomas Partey cannot go.

The Bees are all about the team concept but Ivan Toney has really started to take hold of his chance to become an elite Premier League striker. He’s the total package.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

Sergi Canos is back in the squad. Ethan Pinnock (knee) and Christian Norgaard (tendonitis) are still out, while Kristoffer Ajer comes back in and so does Josh Dasilva.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

Thomas Partey returns for this one, but Reiss Nelson (thigh), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Martin Odegaard (knock), Oleksandr Zinchenko (knock) and Emile Smith-Rowe (groin) are all out. 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri is on the bench for Arsenal.

Everton vs West Ham live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link, TV

By Sep 18, 2022, 8:45 AM EDT
Everton seeks its first win of the Premier League season when it entertains West Ham United at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Toffees have drawn four-straight matches after starting the season with a pair of losses, the last one a scoreless split with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby that could’ve gone either way.

West Ham finally gets a chance to return to a Premier League pitch following a scandalous decision that cost it a point against Chelsea in a 2-1 loss. The Irons did beat FCSB in Europa League play days after the Chelsea setback.

Kick off: 9:15am ET Sunday

Kick off: 9:15am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

It’s a possible “swing game” for Frank Lampard’s Everton heading into the international break. The Toffees will feel good about their unbeaten run over four outings, but a loss quickly turns the discussion back to Everton’s zero wins to start the season.

West Ham does sit in the bottom three after six games despite very little question whether the Irons’ quality remains top-half. A loss to Everton would keep David Moyes and the West Ham faithful looking around for answers as to what, exactly, is wrong with a talented, deep squad.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Look no further than Jordan Pickford when it comes to Everton’s steady run of form. The Toffees have only allowed multiple goals on one occasion this season (Aston Villa) despite having the sixth-highest xGA in the Premier League.

Declan Rice continues to control the midfield for West Ham, while Michail Antonio’s been producing over the past few games.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) is being held out for the benefit of further preparation while Abdoulaye Doucoure (thigh) returns to the fold on the bench and there are still five other absences for the Toffees: Mason Holgate (knee), Jordan Pickford (thigh), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), and Andros Townsend (knee).

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Nayef Aguerd (lower leg) and Ben Johnson (thigh) are out of action, while Aaron Cresswell returns after two weeks out of the lineup.

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

By Sep 18, 2022, 7:18 AM EDT
With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, plenty of World Cup kits are starting to be released and there are some intriguing looks.

From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.

When November rolls around and the World Cup kicks off, which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?

Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits which have been released.

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

1. Mexico

This is a lovely away kit and will become a classic. Expect these beauties to fly off the shelves and be a jersey that neutrals love just as much as El Tri fans. The home kit is very decent too.

2. Portugal

Absolutely sensational work. The home kit is unique enough but still sticks to Portugal’s bold colors, while the away kit is a classic too.

3. Poland

Oh, wow. This is absolutely beautiful. The away shirt is majestic and the home shirt is classic but with some intriguing detail on the sleeves. Nicely done.

4. Japan

Well, this is another classic. Japan’s home kit is inspired by anime and the design is bold and recognizable. The away kit is fantastic too, especially the long-sleeved version.

5. France

The home and away kits are both lovely and the colors just work together. Well done.

6. Argentina

The home kit is classic. You can’t really mess up the blue and white stripes. Again, another lovely away kit. The purple is perfect and this just looks slick and silky. Much like Lionel Messi’s footwork.

7. Brazil

Home kit looks like a classic and the away shirt is pretty decent too, but some people may not like the funky print on the shoulders.

8. England

The blue panels on the home kit are a bit meh but the away kit is a retro beauty.

9. Croatia

They kind of ruined a classic with the home kit. It’s still cool but only having the checkered design on part of the home shirt is weird. The away kit is majestic.

10. Saudi Arabia

Pretty nice designs here. They could have gone with the plain white for the home and plain green for the away, but the snazzy designs work. Especially for the away kit.

11. Netherlands

The home shirt looks kind of velvety? Not the usual bright orange, which will upset some. The blue away kit is sleek and the real winner here.

12. Senegal

This is the best of the Puma jerseys, as Senegal’s away kit is very distinctive and the green is lovely. This big panel on the middle of the kit is something we will get used to seeing a lot of during the World Cup.

13. Ghana

Again, another Puma away kit but this Ghana shirt has plenty of personality.

14. Germany

This is fine. Expect a bit better from Die Mannschaft and it feels like they should have an all white jersey for their home kit.

15. USA

The home shirt has not been received well by fans, and some players, for being too boring. But the away shirt is pretty nice.

16. Morocco

A bit plain, but like the collar and sleeve trims and the circular pattern around the middle is very cool.

17. Spain

Eh, this could have been so much better. Spain’s home kit looks bland and the away kit is just too much with that pattern.

18. Australia

Not quite sure what to make of this. The same velvety style as the Netherlands home shirt on Australia’s home shirt. Just doesn’t work. The away kit is also just very bland.

19. Uruguay

Again, another Puma away kit which looks very similar. Uruguay’s iconic sky blue could have been used a lot better on this away shirt.

20. Serbia

Lovely gold in the design and makes the white away kit pop a little.

21. Switzerland

Just very bland. Not a lot going on and the panel in the middle is just a bit of an eyesore.

Ever Wonder why Tottenham have Hotspur in their name?

By Sep 18, 2022, 7:15 AM EDT
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Ever Wonder why Tottenham have Hotspur in their name?

They celebrated their 140th anniversary as a club on September 5, 2022 and Tottenham Hotspur have a unique name and history. And yet, have you ever sat there and wondered, what is a Hotspur? And why is it in Tottenham’s name?

Okay, here it goes…

In 1882 Hotspur Football Club was formed, as players from Hotspur Cricket Club needed a sport to play in the winter months. The team was formed by schoolboys who supposedly met on Tottenham High Road under a gas lamp, right outside where the current stadium is.

A few names were discussed for the name of the team, with the Northumberland Rovers one option, but Hotspur FC was selected.

Tottenham Hotspur

Not the only Hotspur FC in London…

The first Hotspur FC side were led by Bobby Buckle who was the first captain of the club, at the age of 13, and was also their first recorded goalscorer in 1883.

The youngsters asked John Risper, Bible class teacher at All Hallows Church in Tottenham, for help to run the club and he became the first president and treasurer of the club.

In 1884 the club was renamed Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, as another club from London was called Hotspur FC and their mail had been mistakenly delivered to north London and vice versa. This confusion would not do. The other Hotspur were based in Merton, Wimbledon and were formed in 1878.

So, they were the original Hotspur FC in London, not Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur
Getty Images

But why Hotspur? What is that name all about?

You will never guess it in a million years…

The name Hotspur was picked to pay homage to Sir Henry Percy, better known as ‘Harry Hotspur’ from Shakespeare’s King Henry IV Part 1, as he and his family owned land in the area known as Northumberland Park and at Tottenham Marshes, which is where the club played its first games.

In fact, the historic building known as Percy House, which is now home to the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation and sits right next to the stadium, was built by Sir Hugh Smithson, Duke of Northumberland, in the early 1740s. Smithson inherited the fortune and lands of the Percy family of Northumberland, whose ancestor was Harry Hotspur.

Who was Harry Hotspur? He was an English knight who fought in several wars against the Scottish Army and in the ‘Hundred Years’ War’ against France.

He was called Hotspur as the Scottish praised his incredible speed on his horse. It was said he must have ‘hot spurs’ on his boots for the horse to run so fast. And that is where the name comes from.

So the next time you watch Harry Kane and Heung-min Son in full flight bearing down on goal, think about Sir Harry Percy ‘Hotspur’ advancing towards the Scottish army at pace on his horse.

Getty Images

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Sep 18, 2022, 7:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far.

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

What day does the 2022-23 Premier League season start?

August 6, 2022 is the opening Saturday of the 2022-23 season. The Premier League is starting earlier than usual due to the break in November/December for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions for the upcoming Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

7am: Brentford v Arsenal – USA Network – WATCH LIVEPREVIEW
9:15am: Everton v West Ham – USA Network – WATCH LIVEPREVIEW
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

7:30am: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
10am: AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
12:30pm: Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

9am: Leicester 2-2 Brentford –WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
11:30am: West Ham 0-2 Man City – WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Arsenal 4-2 LeicesterWATCH FULL REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 NewcastleWATCH FULL REPLAY
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Southampton 2-2 LeedsWATCH FULL REPLAY
Wolves 0-0 FulhamWATCH FULL REPLAY
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston VillaWATCH FULL REPLAY
Everton 1-1 Nottingham ForestWATCH FULL REPLAY
Fulham 3-2 BrentfordWATCH FULL REPLAY
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
West Ham 0-2 BrightonWATCH FULL REPLAY
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 LiverpoolWATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Brentford 1-1 EvertonWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Chelsea 2-1 LeicesterWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 9-0 AFC BournemouthWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Man City 4-2 Crystal PalaceWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Sunday 28 August

RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves 1-1 NewcastleWATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTSFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham WATCH FULL REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAY RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

7am: Brentford v Arsenal – USA Network – WATCH LIVEPREVIEW
9:15am: Everton v West Ham – USA Network – WATCH LIVEPREVIEW
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

7:30am: Arsenal v Spurs
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle
Liverpool v Brighton
Southampton v Everton
12:30pm: West Ham v Wolves

Sunday 2 October

9am: Man City v Man Utd
11:30am: Leeds v Aston Villa

Monday 3 October

3pm: Leicester v Nottingham Forest

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester
Chelsea v Wolves
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle v Brentford
12:30pm: Brighton v Spurs

Sunday October 9

9am: Crystal Palace v Leeds
9am: West Ham v Fulham
11:30am: Arsenal v Liverpool
2pm: Everton v Man Utd

Monday October 10

3pm: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

3pm: Brentford v Brighton

Saturday 15 October

7:30am: Leicester v Crystal Palace
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Spurs v Everton

Sunday 16 October

9am: Aston Villa v Chelsea
9am: Leeds v Arsenal
9am: Man Utd v Newcastle
9am: Southampton v West Ham
11:30am: Liverpool v Man City

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton v Nottingham Forest
3:15pm: Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wednesday 19 October

2:30pm: Liverpool v West Ham
2:30pm: Newcastle v Everton
2:30pm: Brentford v Chelsea
3:15pm: Man Utd v Spurs
3:15pm: AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Arsenal v Man City — POSTPONED

Thursday 20 October

2:30pm: Fulham v Aston Villa
3:15pm: Leicester v Leeds

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

7:30am: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Man City v Brighton
TBC: Chelsea v Man Utd

Sunday 23 October

9am: Aston Villa v Brentford
9am: Leeds v Fulham
9am: Southampton v Arsenal
9am: Wolves v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v Newcastle

Monday 24 October

3pm: West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

7:30am: Leicester v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Fulham v Everton
TBC: Liverpool v Leeds

Sunday October 30

9am: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
11:30am: Man Utd v West Ham

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Wolves v Brighton
12:30pm: Everton v Leicester

Sunday 6 November

7am: Chelsea v Arsenal
9am: Aston Villa v Man Utd
9am: Southampton v Newcastle
9am: West Ham v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Liverpool

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

7:30am: Man City v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Liverpool v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
12:30pm: Newcastle v Chelsea
2:45pm: Wolves v Arsenal

Sunday 13 November

9am: Brighton v Aston Villa
11:30am: Fulham v Man Utd

Monday 26 December

Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton

Saturday 31 December

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd

Monday 2 January

Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 14 January

Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 21 January

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton

Saturday 4 February

Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 February

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 25 February

AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

 