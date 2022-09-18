Everton vs West Ham: Sweet (and deserved) relief for Lampard’s Toffees

By Sep 18, 2022, 11:08 AM EDT
0 Comments

Neal Maupay’s second-half goal gave Everton a first win of the Premier League season and an unbeaten run of five following a 1-0 defeat of West Ham United at Goodison Park on Sunday.

It’s a huge sigh of relief for the improving Toffees and another head-scratcher for West Ham, who finds itself in the Premier League’s bottom three.

West Ham out-attempted Everton 14-7 but Asmir Begovic filled-in well for Jordan Pickford and Toffees center back James Tarkowski was a force in the win.

Everton has seven points, three more than the 18th-place Irons,

What we learned from Everton vs West Ham

Maupay likes playing the Irons (even in a new shirt): Neal Maupay’s last four appearances against West Ham have now gone like this: Goal in 2-2 draw, goal in 1-1 draw, and 3-1 win to close out the 2021-22 Premier League season. Is it any surprise that move from the Amex Stadium to Goodison Park has not stopped him from delivering a goal against the Irons?

Vibes will be great on Goodison after swing win: As we said on the ProSoccerTalk show this week, this was a big swing game for Everton. A win or a draw would have them unbeaten in five-straight games but a loss would mean a winless streak of five. That’s what draws do, we suppose. So while maybe it shouldn’t have mattered as much as it did, the win allows Frank Lampard to reassess his squad over the international break with the knowledge that Everton’s run has it three points clear of the drop zone and just two behind eighth-place Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

Head-scratching run continues at West Ham: The Irons entered the day with 7.46 expected points but just four on the table. Their three goals scored fell 3.38 behind what xG says they could’ve put in the goal. Throw in the should-be draw against Chelsea and there’s no reason to think West Ham is anything worse than a mid-table team but that’s not gonna change anything as West Ham fans spend the international break with their name under the red line.

Neal Maupay goal video: Ex-Brighton man puts Toffees ahead

Tactical focus

West Ham’s subs of Maxwel Cornet and Said Benrahama changed the game and forced the Toffees to adjust their stance, as sturdy Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Salomon Rondon were put into the game for Anthony Gordon, Demarai Gray, and Neal Maupay. This was all about protecting a 1-0 lead at the expense of growing it or having a chance to overcome an equalizer. To Lampard’s credit, it worked a treat.

Stars of the show

Alex Iwobi

James Tarkowski

Declan Rice

Vitaliy Mykolenko

Asmir Begovic

Neal Maupay

What’s next?

The international break. Everton is then off to Southampton at 10am ET on Oct. 1, while West Ham hosts Wolves at 12:30pm ET.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9:15am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

It’s a possible “swing game” for Frank Lampard’s Everton heading into the international break. The Toffees will feel good about their unbeaten run over four outings, but a loss quickly turns the discussion back to Everton’s zero wins to start the season.

West Ham does sit in the bottom three after six games despite very little question whether the Irons’ quality remains top-half. A loss to Everton would keep David Moyes and the West Ham faithful looking around for answers as to what, exactly, is wrong with a talented, deep squad.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Look no further than Jordan Pickford when it comes to Everton’s steady run of form. The Toffees have only allowed multiple goals on one occasion this season (Aston Villa) despite having the sixth-highest xGA in the Premier League.

Declan Rice continues to control the midfield for West Ham, while Michail Antonio’s been producing over the past few games.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) is being held out for the benefit of further preparation while Abdoulaye Doucoure (thigh) returns to the fold on the bench and there are still five other absences for the Toffees: Mason Holgate (knee), Jordan Pickford (thigh), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), and Andros Townsend (knee).

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Nayef Aguerd (lower leg) and Ben Johnson (thigh) are out of action, while Aaron Cresswell returns after two weeks out of the lineup.

10 things learned in the Premier League Week 8: Arsenal, Tottenham strut

By Sep 18, 2022, 12:48 PM EDT
0 Comments

This was another brilliant weekend of Premier League football, even if the schedule was truncated by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

There were moments of silence and performances of “God Save the King” as the PL returned from a week away and saw North London shining just as bright as reigning champions Manchester City.

Job statuses were also on the line and there are questions as to whether the roster of 20 Premier League managers look the same when the international break ends in under two weeks’ time.

Here’s a look at 10 things which stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

1. Spurs have that Conte juice (Spurs 6-2 Leicester): Losing at midweek at the UEFA Champions League already brought a fierce reaction out of Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who drilled Spurs the day after a disappointing loss to Sporting Lisbon. An early concession after that? Well, let’s just say it’s no surprise that Tottenham overcame whatever midweek wearies were in their bodies to score four of the final five goals against Leicester. No, the Foxes cannot defend right now — more on that in a moment —  but Tottenham never really felt in danger of taking anything but three points even when it was down 1-0 and level 2-2. (NM)

2. Vibes will be great on Goodison after swing win (Everton 1-0 West Ham): As we said on the ProSoccerTalk show this week, this was a big swing game for Everton. A win or a draw would have them unbeaten in five-straight games but a loss would mean a winless streak of five. That’s what draws do, we suppose. So while maybe it shouldn’t have mattered as much as it did, the win allows Frank Lampard to reassess his squad over the international break with the knowledge that Everton’s run has it three points clear of the drop zone and just two behind eighth-place Merseyside rivals Liverpool. (NM)

3. Jack Grealish answers his critics (Wolves 0-3 Man City): There was a hunger and freedom about Grealish after Pep Guardiola’s glowing praise of the English playmaker ahead of this game. Plenty of critics point to Grealish not scoring or assisting enough — he told us here at PST last season that he needs to improve his numbers — but his manager doesn’t care if he doesn’t score: He wants him to slot into their attacking unit seamlessly. Grealish won the ball back often, got his goal, caused havoc and the only way Wolves could stop him was by Collins’ ridiculous challenge as he was shown a straight red card (JPW).

4. Brave Bournemouth fully deserve their point.. maybe more (Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth): With the score 0-0 at halftime, Bournemouth was the winner of the first half. They hardly gave Newcastle a sight of their goal and though they created precious little (even less) themselves, reaching the intermission scoreless put all the pressure on Newcastle as the home side and the side heavily favored to win. At the same time, a “lesser” side gains confidence and belief to steal something in the final 45. (AE)

5. Another win to underline Arsenal’s progress (Brentford 0-3 Arsenal): Their horrendous defeat at Brentford at the start of last season underlined all of the issues Arsenal had. Just over 12 months later, this convincing win underlined the progress they’ve made under Mikel Arteta. This is a clear playing style with a young, hungry side who have been painstakingly recruited. Even with Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko out, Kieran Tierney and Vieira slotted in seamlessly as Arteta’s side dominated from start to finish. They are playing with confidence throughout the team and this is what Arsenal wanted to become after a few years of building up the squad. The only issue is the fact that their squad looked pretty thin; A few injuries piled up with teenagers on the bench and Ethan Nwaneri, 15, became the youngest Premier League player in history when he came on late in the game. With the Europa League and League Cup coming up in the weeks after the international break, Arteta will be hoping his squad remains healthy to make the most of all of this positive momentum. (JPW)

6. Villa and Saints are two teams that could struggle (Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton): This was not a great game. At all. And it underlined that both of these teams may well be down in the lower reaches of the Premier League for most of this season. For Southampton, the club kind of expected that this season after signing so many inexperienced players. For Villa? They expected to be pushing for at least the top 10, but on this showing — yes, a winning one — they are a long way off it. (JPW)

7. Fulham full of confidence (Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham): Aleksandar Mitrovic caused chaos, Willian whipped in delightful crosses, and Palhinha, Andreas Pereira, and Harrison Reed have a perfect combination of steel and skill in central midfield. This is a proper team that Marco Silva has created. Great balance to them and they look hungry to prove all of their doubters wrong. There is quality throughout this Fulham side and even though they are surprising us, they deserve to be in the top 10. (JPW)

8. ‘Brendywatch’ becomes very real, very quick (Spurs 6-2 Leicester): Leicester’s been terrible this season and the Foxes are looking at an international break to get things together. Is there a chance that means ditching their big reputation but up-and-down performer of a manager? Rodgers admits he’s feeling pressure in a big way.

“Very much so,” Rodgers said. “I come in every day and do my work. I totally understand the frustration of supporters. I can’t hide from that. It’s my responsibility. … Whatever happens I’ll have a huge amount of respect for them [the owners] because they’ve given me great support. I understand the game. The scoreline didn’t reflect the game but the bottom line is it’s a heavy defeat. They’ve given me brilliant support. Whatever happens to me at Leicester whether I stay and fight on, I’ll always respect them.” (NM)

9. Xhaka, Partey give Gunners solid foundation: Much will be made about the movement and class of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira, and rightly so. But the solid foundation that Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey provide Mikel Arteta’s side should not be overlooked. After returning from injury, Partey won the ball back time and time again and Xhaka just kept things ticking over nicely and was always an option for Martinelli and Tierney on the inside left channel. With Odegaard out, Arsenal’s deeper central midfielders needed to step up and they dictated the tempo of this game and gave the Gunners’ talented attackers the platform to wreak havoc. (JPW)

10. Head-scratching run continues at West Ham (Everton 1-0 West Ham): The Irons entered the day with 7.46 expected points but just four on the table. Their three goals scored fell 3.38 behind what xG says they could’ve put in the goal. Throw in the should-be draw against Chelsea and there’s no reason to think West Ham is anything worse than a mid-table team but that’s not gonna change anything as West Ham fans spend the international break with their name under the red line. (NM)

USMNT, European review: Pefok scores for leaders Union Berlin; McKennie's Juve lose

By Sep 18, 2022, 11:41 AM EDT
0 Comments

This was a heck of a weekend in European football, and the USMNT players abroad played their parts well.

Also a heck of a weekend for Borussias (Borussium? Plural police?), but that’s nothing compared to the vibes in Berlin.

Union Berlin remains first in the Bundesliga as USMNT man Jordan Pefok continues his dynamic duo with Sheraldo Becker.

Borussia Dortmund won a derby and sits first after Bayern Munich suffered a surprise loss.

Borussia Monchengladbach thumped RB Leipzig to move back within shouting distance of the top of the table.

Over in La Liga, Robert Lewandowski proved his shooting boots are still fine while the latest Barcelona teen to raise eyebrows picked up two assists.

Serie A saw another loss for Juventus, whose last season swoon might’ve been a harbinger of what’s to come for Weston McKennie and Co.

And Ricardo Pepi had a little more pep in his step after being called up to USMNT camp and bagged his first Eredivisie goal.

Read on!

Bundesliga: USMNT youngsters play roles in major wins; Bayern loses

Giovanni Reyna in a Revierderby. Joe Scally In a top-four tilt (most years) versus RB Leipzig. Jordan Pefok (Siebatcheu) keeeping Union Berlin in first!!!!!?!?!?!?!111

Oooh, this is why we like our best and brightest sliding into historic club.

Reyna again had to come off the bench for injured Marco Reus, the latter part being a disheartening trend and a possibly World Cup-ending injury for the BVB bright light, but Borussia Dortmund won the first Revierderby in a few seasons by a 1-0 score at home to Schalke.

Reyna entered in the 32nd minute and went 52 minutes before Thorgan Hazard brought a more veteran presence to the field with BVB in the lead with six minutes to play at the Westfalenstadion.

He finished with a key passes, two completed dribbles, and two shots (neither was on target).

As for Scally, Borussia Monchengladbach seized a bit of momentum by putting a 3-0 beating on Leipzig. The right back won 7-of-10 duels and drew two fouls while registering a key pass

By the way, Bayern lost to Augsburg despite Manuel Neuer’s best efforts.

And Union Berlin won again, with uncalled USMNT striker Jordan Pefok continuing his electric introduction to the Bundesliga and an incredible partnership with Union forward Sheraldo Becker.

Becker had a goal and an assist in Union’s 2-0 win over Wolfsburg, registering five shots and two key passes in a performance that would raise the eyebrows of any national team boss (though maybe any says too much, as Pefok’s only played 30 minutes for Gregg Berhalter since Sept. 9, 2021.

In a nice addition, Wolfsburg deployed 19-year-old American left back Kevin Paredes for the final 11 minutes. The diminutive DC United product has made three first-team appearances this young season.

Union sits first with 17 points, two ahead of Dortmund, and four clear of Freiburg. Bayern, Hoffenheim, and Gladbach follow with 12 each.

Serie A: What?!? 10-man Juventus loses at Monza

What’s more surprising:

  1. Monza has its first Serie A win after entering the game with a minus-11 goal differential through six outings
  2. Juventus has just two points and sits eighth going into the international break?

Wow.

An early Angel Di Maria red card put Weston McKennie and Juve behind the 8-ball away from home but surely winless Monza’s only hope was a point, yes?

Wrong.

Outshot 17-10, Juve’s attack struggled despite McKennie’s best effort. The USMNT man was pretty good and registered two key passes in the loss.

La Liga: Lewandowski shines with latest Barcelona teenager

Robert Lewandowski is going to get a whole ton of headlines after bagging a pair of goals in La Liga following his chance-frittering day against former club Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

But look at Xavi doing Barca things, bringing a teenage-year-old left back into the fold for a two-assist day in a 3-0 win over 10-man Elche.

Balde turns 19 next month and has made a handful of senior appearances in each of the last two seasons, but appearance No. 6 was a magic one on Saturday (video below).

La Masi-you later!

Elsewhere in La Liga, USMNT man Yunus Musah remained out through injury for Valencia and that meant we did not have USMNT vs USMNT when Luca de la Torre came off Celta Vigo’s bench late in Valencia’s 3-0 win.

Americans Abroad: Ricardo Pepi scores first Eredivisie goal

Even as Augsburg scores a historic win over Bayern Munich, Ricardo Pepi is enjoying life on loan from the Bundesliga set.

Called up to the USMNT for friendlies versus Japan and Saudi Arabia later this month while in-form Union Berlin striker Jordan Pefok was not, his form is clearly joining his national team stock while on loan in the Netherlands.

An assist on debut in a draw versus Cambuur was nice and now the lone Groningen goal in a 2-1 loss to Sparta Rotterdam gave him goal contributions in consecutive games.

Look out Saudi Arabia and Japan? Look out Wales? Here’s where I embed the video at top of my questioning Pefok’s omission and Pepi’s inclusion. Because honesty is good.

Really classy header here:

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Sep 18, 2022, 11:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far.

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

What day does the 2022-23 Premier League season start?

August 6, 2022 is the opening Saturday of the 2022-23 season. The Premier League is starting earlier than usual due to the break in November/December for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions for the upcoming Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Brentford vs Arsenal: Gunners cruise, remain top of the table

By Sep 18, 2022, 9:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

Arsenal cruised past Brentford to stay top of the Premier League table heading into the international break.

Goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus set them on their way in the first half and a stunner from Fabio Vieira sealed the win, as Mikel Arteta’s side responded superbly following their first setback of the season last-time out at Manchester United.

The victory means Arsenal have won six of their first seven games this season and sit atop the table on 19 points, one point clear of second-place Manchester City. Brentford have nine points and Thomas Frank’s side just weren’t at the races on Sunday.

What we learned from Brentford vs Arsenal

This win underlines Arsenal’s progress: Their horrendous defeat at Brentford at the start of last season underlined all of the issues Arsenal had. Just over 12 months later, this convincing win underlined the progress they’ve made. A clear playing style with a young, hungry side who have been painstakingly recruited. Even with Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko out, Kieran Tierney and Vieira slotted in seamlessly as Arteta’s side dominated from start to finish. They are playing with confidence throughout the team and after a few years of building, this is what Arsenal wanted to become. The only issue is the fact that their squad looked pretty thin as a few injuries piled up with teenagers on the bench and Ethan Nwaneri, 15, became the youngest Premier League player in history when he came on late in the game. With the Europa League and League Cup coming up in the weeks after the international break, Arteta will be hoping his squad remains healthy to make the most of all of this positive momentum.

Brentford energy levels unusually low: It was a real off day for the Bees as they suffered their heaviest home defeat since being promoted to the Premier League. Thomas Frank’s side just weren’t at it as usually they push high, force teams into mistakes and pounce on loose balls. There was none of that on Sunday in a subdued display with Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo isolated for large parts of this game. Brentford are usually

Xhaka, Partey give Gunners solid foundation: Much will be made about the movement and class of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Jesus and Vieira, and rightly so. But the solid foundation that Xhaka and Thomas Partey provide should not be overlooked. After returning from injury, Partey won the ball back time and time again and Xhaka just kept things ticking over nicely and was always an option for Martinelli and Tierney on the inside left channel. With Odegaard out, Arsenal’s deeper central midfielders needed to step up and they dictated the tempo of this game and gave the Gunners’ talented attackers the platform to wreck havoc.

Reaction from Granit Xhaka, Mikel Arteta, Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Frank

Granit Xhaka speaking to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports: “You see the different mentality this season. We kept going, working each other and are training like we play and have class with the individual players that can make a difference. Today you saw that. You have the class in the front and they make the difference. More than happy we are in a good way but a long way to go.”

Gabriel Jesus on Arsenal’s display: “It was amazing. From the start we showed what we want to do in the game. Play as always, to create chances and to finish and to score. That is what we did and that’s the most important thing for us to win the games.”

Thomas Frank on Arsenal: “We lost 3-0, to the number one in the Premier League. I said before they are a top side… They are top of the table so you cannot argue with that, they have done brilliant. Looking at the quality, they must be title contenders.”

Mikel Arteta on Arsenal’s evolution since the defeat at Brentford last season: “I described it as a building character day and a team has to evolve, has a journey together and have to go through hose moments and has to react. They can give up, question everybody and blame the other people. Or they can look in the mirror and take the lesson and move forward. Today you’ve seen a very different team.”

Arteta told the BBC what he is most pleased with over the last 12 months: “We stick together and in different moments we have belief in what we do. The outcome is days like today. To play the way we did against this team, they are a really good side, is a big credit to the boys. That is because in difficult moments you stick together.”

Tactical focus

Arsenal were allowed to have plenty of the ball and that was perhaps Brentford’s biggest mistake. The Bees are fine with letting opponents play out from the back and then pressing high to win it back but Arsenal often played direct with their initial pass forward and then got their stars on the ball very quickly. Bypassing that Brentford press is not easy to do but Arsenal make it look very straightforward.

Stars of the show

William Saliba: Scored a header, kept Ivan Toney quiet and made some excellent interceptions when Brentford played direct. What a start to the season he’s having.

Granit Xhaka: Lovely assist for Jesus’ crucial second goal and wearing the captains armband in Odegaard’s absence, he did all of the little things well.

Gabriel Jesus: Great header, ran Brentford’s defense all over the place and Arsenal’s entire attack comes to life when he’s on the ball.

What’s next?

Brentford travel to Bournemouth on Saturday, Oct. 1, while Arsenal host Tottenham on the same day in what is a huge north London derby.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Europa League win over Zurich, away to boot, was a very nice sign but an away win over Brentford would be a terrific indication that the Gunners’ mentality was unaffected by their loss to Manchester United. And how will Arsenal react if “behind” Man City or Spurs before kickoff.

Brentford, meanwhile, has played pretty darn good football but Ivan Toney and Company want to assert themselves as one of the top sides in the Premier League and holding serve against the Gunners could see them just three points behind Arsenal.

In-form players to keep an eye on

The attacking players have been rightly getting a lot of Arsenal love, but let’s focus on Albert Sambi Lokonga and Gabriel, who have became mainstays for the Gunners and will be key to holding down the fort if Thomas Partey cannot go.

The Bees are all about the team concept but Ivan Toney has really started to take hold of his chance to become an elite Premier League striker. He’s the total package.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

Sergi Canos is back in the squad. Ethan Pinnock (knee) and Christian Norgaard (tendonitis) are still out, while Kristoffer Ajer comes back in and so does Josh Dasilva.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

Thomas Partey returns for this one, but Reiss Nelson (thigh), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Martin Odegaard (knock), Oleksandr Zinchenko (knock) and Emile Smith-Rowe (groin) are all out. 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri is on the bench for Arsenal.

