Tottenham vs Leicester: Spurs net 6, super sub Son nets hat trick (video)

By and Sep 18, 2022, 7:08 AM EDT
Tottenham vs Leicester City almost always brings goals and the Spurs and Foxes did not disappoint with a defending-optional 6-2 decision for the hosts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Heung-min Son came off the bench to score a 13-minute hat trick in Tottenham’s triumph after Spurs trailed 1-0 after six minutes and found itself level 2-2 at halftime.

The only second-half goals came from Tottenham. And all were highlight-reel stuff, as Rodrigo Betancur forced a turnover and smashed past Danny Ward before Heung-min Son came off the bench to score a sensational trio of goals.

Spurs’ unbeaten start in the Premier League remains is now seven games, as Harry Kane and Eric Dier joined Betancur and Son on the score sheet. Betancur and Ivan Perisic recorded assists, as did Dejan Kulusevski for a world-class cross to set up Kane’s goal.

Youri Tielemans and James Maddison scored for the Foxes, who out-attempted the hosts but won’t take many moral victories after looking to the table; Leicester has a single point through seven outings and sits dead-last, 16 points and 18 places behind their hosts.

Tottenham sits second and can dip no lower than third by the end of the weekend

What we learned from Tottenham vs Leicester; Heung-min Son reaction

Spurs have that Conte juice: Losing at midweek at the UEFA Champions League already brings a fierce reaction out of Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, who drilled Spurs the day after a disappointing loss to Sporting Lisbon. An early concession after that? Well, let’s just say it’s no surprise that Tottenham overcame whatever midweek wearies were in their bodies to score four of the final five goals against Leicester. No, the Foxes cannot defend right now — more on that kin a moment —  but Tottenham never really felt in danger of taking anything but three points even when it was down 1-0 and level 2-2.

Son in particular responds to the call: Antonio Conte reacted to Richarlison’s bettered performances and Heung-min Son’s surprising star turn by plugging the former into the Starting XI. But a player like Son is always going to get his chance to shine and shine he did. Son’s goals were Spurs fourth, fifth, and sixth of the day but will compete for the honor of being the best goal of the game. Big time stuff from the South Korean.

“My finishing has been poor this season,” Son said, via the BBC. “I’ve also been a little bit unlucky with an own goal, two offside goals and hitting the crossbar. I knew goals were coming and I wasn’t worried. I’ve always had great supporters, teammates and coaches behind me. … I was pretty sure I was onside for the hat-trick! I’m glad I’ve been able to help the team, that is really important and I can go to national duty with renewed energy. … I’m getting emotional [about the crowd support] to be honest. There has been amazing support and I’ve always felt like I’ve disappointed my teammates and fans with my performances. They have always been supporting me.”

Foxes only know half the game: The new guy, center back Wout Faes, had his moments but the fact remains that Leicester City is absolutely brutal at the back right now, leading to a chicken or the egg question regarding transferred goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Was he that good? Danny Ward cannot be that bad, but the question is whether Leicester’s defending was papered over by its Danish star for years. Leicester entered the day having allowed the Premier League’s third-most goals and boasted the fifth-worst xGA. That ain’t improving and Leicester is a candidate to be one of the surprise teams in relegation danger as Fulham and Bournemouth have found early-season wins.

Brendy watch: Leicester’s been terrible this season and the Foxes are looking at an international break to get things together. Is there a chance that means ditching their big reputation but up-and-down performer of a manager?

Rodgers admits he’s feeling pressure in a big way.

“Very much so,” Rodgers said. “I come in every day and do my work. I totally understand the frustration of supporters. I can’t hide from that. It’s my responsibility. … Whatever happens I’ll have a huge amount of respect for them [the owners] because they’ve given me great support. I understand the game. The scoreline didn’t reflect the game but the bottom line is it’s a heavy defeat. They’ve given me brilliant support. Whatever happens to me at Leicester whether I stay and fight on, I’ll always respect them.”

Two things are very true of that statement:

  1. It’s very admirable for a man who has definitely underachieved but also had a nightmare of a summer transfer window.
  2. It’s very honest and perhaps a harbinger of what’s to come, or even a door opener for the bosses to let him loose without much remorse.

There’s also probably a pretty comforting payout coming his way in the event of a firing.

Stars of the Show

Heung-min Son

Dejan Kulusevski

Hugo Lloris

What’s next?

It’ll be Tottenham at Arsenal in a high-profile North London derby when the Premier League resumes at 7:30am ET on October 1 (October?!? Whaaaat?!?!).

Leicester hosts Nottingham Forest at 3pm ET on Monday, Oct. 3. Will Rodgers be in the dugout?

Youri Tielemans goal video: Foxes take very early lead from the spot

Harry Kane goal video: Tottenham’s star man nods home Kulusevski’s sweet service

Eric Dier goal video: Another Spurs set piece, another Spurs goal

James Maddison goal video: Foxes bring it level (again)

Rodrigo Betancur goal video: Spurs throw weight around

Heung-min Son hat trick video: Thirteen minutes = three goals

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Saturday
TV channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

The result in Portugal may have been different than all the rest, but the performance itself was actually quite similar to the way Tottenham have played in the Premier League. Through a handful of timely goals, Spurs had managed to come out on the (mostly) right side of every mediocre performance, but they were bound to fall victim to their own poor chance creation and unimaginative possession eventually. Chiefly, the struggles of Son Heung-min, last season’s Golden Boot winner who is yet to open his account in 2022-23, have prevented Tottenham from kicking on too quickly. At that same time, they’re a point off the PL summit without having shown anything closer to their best thus far.

As for the Foxes, miserable doesn’t even begin to explain their existence since the summer began. Leicester signed all of one new player during the summer transfer window, and Wout Faes was only brought in just before the deadline to replace Wesley Fofana, who moved to Chelsea for $80 million. The season began with a blown two-goal lead against Brentford (Leicester’s only point thus far), and was followed by five straight defeats and 14 goals conceded. Brendan Rodgers is undoubtedly feeling the pressure as his employment grows more tenuous with each passing defeat.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lucas Moura (achilles)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee)


What we learned from Brentford vs Arsenal

This win underlines Arsenal’s progress: Their horrendous defeat at Brentford at the start of last season underlined all of the issues Arsenal had. Just over 12 months later, this convincing win underlined the progress they’ve made. A clear playing style with a young, hungry side who have been painstakingly recruited. Even with Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko out, Kieran Tierney and Vieira slotted in seamlessly as Arteta’s side dominated from start to finish. They are playing with confidence throughout the team and after a few years of building, this is what Arsenal wanted to become. The only issue is the fact that their squad looked pretty thin as a few injuries piled up with teenagers on the bench and Ethan Nwaneri, 15, became the youngest Premier League player in history when he came on late in the game. With the Europa League and League Cup coming up in the weeks after the international break, Arteta will be hoping his squad remains healthy to make the most of all of this positive momentum.

Brentford energy levels unusually low: It was a real off day for the Bees as they suffered their heaviest home defeat since being promoted to the Premier League. Thomas Frank’s side just weren’t at it as usually they push high, force teams into mistakes and pounce on loose balls. There was none of that on Sunday in a subdued display with Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbuemo isolated for large parts of this game. Brentford are usually

Xhaka, Partey give Gunners solid foundation: Much will be made about the movement and class of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Jesus and Vieira, and rightly so. But the solid foundation that Xhaka and Thomas Partey provide should not be overlooked. After returning from injury, Partey won the ball back time and time again and Xhaka just kept things ticking over nicely and was always an option for Martinelli and Tierney on the inside left channel. With Odegaard out, Arsenal’s deeper central midfielders needed to step up and they dictated the tempo of this game and gave the Gunners’ talented attackers the platform to wreck havoc.

Tactical focus

Arsenal were allowed to have plenty of the ball and that was perhaps Brentford’s biggest mistake. The Bees are fine with letting opponents play out from the back and then pressing high to win it back but Arsenal often played direct with their initial pass forward and then got their stars on the ball very quickly. Bypassing that Brentford press is not easy to do but Arsenal make it look very straightforward.

Stars of the show

William Saliba: Scored a header, kept Ivan Toney quiet and made some excellent interceptions when Brentford played direct. What a start to the season he’s having.

Granit Xhaka: Lovely assist for Jesus’ crucial second goal and wearing the captains armband in Odegaard’s absence, he did all of the little things well.

Gabriel Jesus: Great header, ran Brentford’s defense all over the place and Arsenal’s entire attack comes to life when he’s on the ball.

What’s next?

Brentford travel to Bournemouth on Saturday, Oct. 1, while Arsenal host Tottenham on the same day in what is a huge north London derby.

How to watch Brentford vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Europa League win over Zurich, away to boot, was a very nice sign but an away win over Brentford would be a terrific indication that the Gunners’ mentality was unaffected by their loss to Manchester United. And how will Arsenal react if “behind” Man City or Spurs before kickoff.

Brentford, meanwhile, has played pretty darn good football but Ivan Toney and Company want to assert themselves as one of the top sides in the Premier League and holding serve against the Gunners could see them just three points behind Arsenal.

In-form players to keep an eye on

The attacking players have been rightly getting a lot of Arsenal love, but let’s focus on Albert Sambi Lokonga and Gabriel, who have became mainstays for the Gunners and will be key to holding down the fort if Thomas Partey cannot go.

The Bees are all about the team concept but Ivan Toney has really started to take hold of his chance to become an elite Premier League striker. He’s the total package.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup

Sergi Canos is back in the squad. Ethan Pinnock (knee) and Christian Norgaard (tendonitis) are still out, while Kristoffer Ajer comes back in and so does Josh Dasilva.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

Thomas Partey returns for this one, but Reiss Nelson (thigh), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Martin Odegaard (knock), Oleksandr Zinchenko (knock) and Emile Smith-Rowe (groin) are all out. 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri is on the bench for Arsenal.

Everton vs West Ham live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link, TV

By Sep 18, 2022, 8:45 AM EDT
Everton seeks its first win of the Premier League season when it entertains West Ham United at Goodison Park on Sunday (Watch live at 9:15am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Toffees have drawn four-straight matches after starting the season with a pair of losses, the last one a scoreless split with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby that could’ve gone either way.

West Ham finally gets a chance to return to a Premier League pitch following a scandalous decision that cost it a point against Chelsea in a 2-1 loss. The Irons did beat FCSB in Europa League play days after the Chelsea setback.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9:15am ET Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

It’s a possible “swing game” for Frank Lampard’s Everton heading into the international break. The Toffees will feel good about their unbeaten run over four outings, but a loss quickly turns the discussion back to Everton’s zero wins to start the season.

West Ham does sit in the bottom three after six games despite very little question whether the Irons’ quality remains top-half. A loss to Everton would keep David Moyes and the West Ham faithful looking around for answers as to what, exactly, is wrong with a talented, deep squad.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Look no further than Jordan Pickford when it comes to Everton’s steady run of form. The Toffees have only allowed multiple goals on one occasion this season (Aston Villa) despite having the sixth-highest xGA in the Premier League.

Declan Rice continues to control the midfield for West Ham, while Michail Antonio’s been producing over the past few games.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee) is being held out for the benefit of further preparation while Abdoulaye Doucoure (thigh) returns to the fold on the bench and there are still five other absences for the Toffees: Mason Holgate (knee), Jordan Pickford (thigh), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), and Andros Townsend (knee).

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Nayef Aguerd (lower leg) and Ben Johnson (thigh) are out of action, while Aaron Cresswell returns after two weeks out of the lineup.

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

By Sep 18, 2022, 7:18 AM EDT
With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, plenty of World Cup kits are starting to be released and there are some intriguing looks.

From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.

When November rolls around and the World Cup kicks off, which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?

Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits which have been released.

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

1. Mexico

This is a lovely away kit and will become a classic. Expect these beauties to fly off the shelves and be a jersey that neutrals love just as much as El Tri fans. The home kit is very decent too.

2. Portugal

Absolutely sensational work. The home kit is unique enough but still sticks to Portugal’s bold colors, while the away kit is a classic too.

3. Poland

Oh, wow. This is absolutely beautiful. The away shirt is majestic and the home shirt is classic but with some intriguing detail on the sleeves. Nicely done.

4. Japan

Well, this is another classic. Japan’s home kit is inspired by anime and the design is bold and recognizable. The away kit is fantastic too, especially the long-sleeved version.

5. France

The home and away kits are both lovely and the colors just work together. Well done.

6. Argentina

The home kit is classic. You can’t really mess up the blue and white stripes. Again, another lovely away kit. The purple is perfect and this just looks slick and silky. Much like Lionel Messi’s footwork.

7. Brazil

Home kit looks like a classic and the away shirt is pretty decent too, but some people may not like the funky print on the shoulders.

8. England

The blue panels on the home kit are a bit meh but the away kit is a retro beauty.

9. Croatia

They kind of ruined a classic with the home kit. It’s still cool but only having the checkered design on part of the home shirt is weird. The away kit is majestic.

10. Saudi Arabia

Pretty nice designs here. They could have gone with the plain white for the home and plain green for the away, but the snazzy designs work. Especially for the away kit.

11. Netherlands

The home shirt looks kind of velvety? Not the usual bright orange, which will upset some. The blue away kit is sleek and the real winner here.

12. Senegal

This is the best of the Puma jerseys, as Senegal’s away kit is very distinctive and the green is lovely. This big panel on the middle of the kit is something we will get used to seeing a lot of during the World Cup.

13. Ghana

Again, another Puma away kit but this Ghana shirt has plenty of personality.

14. Germany

This is fine. Expect a bit better from Die Mannschaft and it feels like they should have an all white jersey for their home kit.

15. USA

The home shirt has not been received well by fans, and some players, for being too boring. But the away shirt is pretty nice.

16. Morocco

A bit plain, but like the collar and sleeve trims and the circular pattern around the middle is very cool.

17. Spain

Eh, this could have been so much better. Spain’s home kit looks bland and the away kit is just too much with that pattern.

18. Australia

Not quite sure what to make of this. The same velvety style as the Netherlands home shirt on Australia’s home shirt. Just doesn’t work. The away kit is also just very bland.

19. Uruguay

Again, another Puma away kit which looks very similar. Uruguay’s iconic sky blue could have been used a lot better on this away shirt.

20. Serbia

Lovely gold in the design and makes the white away kit pop a little.

21. Switzerland

Just very bland. Not a lot going on and the panel in the middle is just a bit of an eyesore.

Ever Wonder why Tottenham have Hotspur in their name?

By Sep 18, 2022, 7:15 AM EDT
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

[ MORE: Check out our ‘Ever Wonder’ series in full ]

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Ever Wonder why Tottenham have Hotspur in their name?

They celebrated their 140th anniversary as a club on September 5, 2022 and Tottenham Hotspur have a unique name and history. And yet, have you ever sat there and wondered, what is a Hotspur? And why is it in Tottenham’s name?

Okay, here it goes…

In 1882 Hotspur Football Club was formed, as players from Hotspur Cricket Club needed a sport to play in the winter months. The team was formed by schoolboys who supposedly met on Tottenham High Road under a gas lamp, right outside where the current stadium is.

A few names were discussed for the name of the team, with the Northumberland Rovers one option, but Hotspur FC was selected.

Tottenham Hotspur

Not the only Hotspur FC in London…

The first Hotspur FC side were led by Bobby Buckle who was the first captain of the club, at the age of 13, and was also their first recorded goalscorer in 1883.

The youngsters asked John Risper, Bible class teacher at All Hallows Church in Tottenham, for help to run the club and he became the first president and treasurer of the club.

In 1884 the club was renamed Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, as another club from London was called Hotspur FC and their mail had been mistakenly delivered to north London and vice versa. This confusion would not do. The other Hotspur were based in Merton, Wimbledon and were formed in 1878.

So, they were the original Hotspur FC in London, not Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur
Getty Images

But why Hotspur? What is that name all about?

You will never guess it in a million years…

The name Hotspur was picked to pay homage to Sir Henry Percy, better known as ‘Harry Hotspur’ from Shakespeare’s King Henry IV Part 1, as he and his family owned land in the area known as Northumberland Park and at Tottenham Marshes, which is where the club played its first games.

In fact, the historic building known as Percy House, which is now home to the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation and sits right next to the stadium, was built by Sir Hugh Smithson, Duke of Northumberland, in the early 1740s. Smithson inherited the fortune and lands of the Percy family of Northumberland, whose ancestor was Harry Hotspur.

Who was Harry Hotspur? He was an English knight who fought in several wars against the Scottish Army and in the ‘Hundred Years’ War’ against France.

He was called Hotspur as the Scottish praised his incredible speed on his horse. It was said he must have ‘hot spurs’ on his boots for the horse to run so fast. And that is where the name comes from.

So the next time you watch Harry Kane and Heung-min Son in full flight bearing down on goal, think about Sir Harry Percy ‘Hotspur’ advancing towards the Scottish army at pace on his horse.

Getty Images