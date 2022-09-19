Ever Wonder why Tottenham have Hotspur in their name?

By Sep 19, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT
0 Comments

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

[ MORE: Check out our ‘Ever Wonder’ series in full ]

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League
The Breakdown: Analyzing the top plays from across the Premier League –...
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Premier League recap
10 things learned in the Premier League Week 8: Arsenal, Tottenham strut

Ever Wonder why Tottenham have Hotspur in their name?

They celebrated their 140th anniversary as a club on September 5, 2022 and Tottenham Hotspur have a unique name and history. And yet, have you ever sat there and wondered, what is a Hotspur? And why is it in Tottenham’s name?

Okay, here it goes…

In 1882 Hotspur Football Club was formed, as players from Hotspur Cricket Club needed a sport to play in the winter months. The team was formed by schoolboys who supposedly met on Tottenham High Road under a gas lamp, right outside where the current stadium is.

A few names were discussed for the name of the team, with the Northumberland Rovers one option, but Hotspur FC was selected.

Tottenham Hotspur

Not the only Hotspur FC in London…

The first Hotspur FC side were led by Bobby Buckle who was the first captain of the club, at the age of 13, and was also their first recorded goalscorer in 1883.

The youngsters asked John Ripsher, Bible class teacher at All Hallows Church in Tottenham, for help to run the club and he became the first president and treasurer of the club.

In 1884 the club was renamed Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, as another club from London was called Hotspur FC and their mail had been mistakenly delivered to north London and vice versa. This confusion would not do. The other Hotspur were based in Merton, Wimbledon and were formed in 1878.

So, they were the original Hotspur FC in London, not Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur
Getty Images

But why Hotspur? What is that name all about?

You will never guess it in a million years…

The name Hotspur was picked to pay homage to Sir Henry Percy, better known as ‘Harry Hotspur’ from Shakespeare’s King Henry IV Part 1, as he and his family owned land in the area known as Northumberland Park and at Tottenham Marshes, which is where the club played its first games.

In fact, the historic building known as Percy House, which is now home to the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation and sits right next to the stadium, was built by Sir Hugh Smithson, Duke of Northumberland, in the early 1740s. Smithson inherited the fortune and lands of the Percy family of Northumberland, whose ancestor was Harry Hotspur.

Who was Harry Hotspur? He was an English knight who fought in several wars against the Scottish Army and in the ‘Hundred Years’ War’ against France.

He was called Hotspur as the Scottish praised his incredible speed on his horse. It was said he must have ‘hot spurs’ on his boots for the horse to run so fast. And that is where the name comes from.

So the next time you watch Harry Kane and Heung-min Son in full flight bearing down on goal, think about Sir Harry Percy ‘Hotspur’ advancing towards the Scottish army at pace on his horse.

Getty Images

Jordan Pefok thriving at Union Berlin, but USMNT call-up eludes in-form striker

Associated PressSep 19, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

BERLIN — Jordan Pefok’s bid to make the USMNT for the World Cup is helping Union Berlin to an unprecedented spell at the top of the Bundesliga.

[ MORE: Jordan Pefok a massive snub from USMNT friendly roster ]

Pefok scored the opening goal in Union’s win over Wolfsburg on Sunday, only four days after he was omitted from USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter’s 26-man roster for games against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

“Who doesn’t hope to play at the World Cup when his country is qualified?” Pefok asked.

Berhalter said he already knows what Pefok can do. But with only two months to go before the tournament in the Qatar, Pefok wants to make sure.

The 26-year-old forward tormented Wolfsburg’s defense, tracked back time and again, and then capped his display with a glancing header that brought his tally to three goals in six Bundesliga appearances this season so far.

Union went on to win 2-0, opening a two-point lead over Borussia Dortmund after seven matches. It’s the first time the Kopenick-based club has ever been at the top. Union was only promoted to the Bundesliga in 2019.

“I’d be lying if I said I knew how well it would go,” said Pefok, who joined Union in the offseason from Young Boys, with whom he was the Swiss league’s top scorer with 22 goals last season.

“I joined a fantastic group — the staff at the club, the fans, a truly superb environment. And I think all of that is what makes us successful today,” Pefok said. “We really are a family who like to spend time together, who like to have fun together. Even after defeats, we get them out of our heads quickly, we talk, we rest, and we carry on. I hope it continues like this.”

[ MORE: USMNT roster for World Cup tune-ups ]

Union has only experienced defeat in European competition this season — both narrow losses to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Braga in the Europa League, which Union is playing for the first time after its remarkable fifth-place finish in the Bundesliga last season.

This season, it’s the only remaining unbeaten team in the German league.

Pefok has played a key role in that, forming an exciting partnership with Suriname forward Sheraldo Becker, who scored the other goal Sunday, helping in defense and setting up two goals in addition to the three he scored.

Pefok was speaking after Sunday’s game when Wolfsburg sporting director Jorg Schmadtke stopped to congratulate the player on his display.

The French-speaking American hopes Berhalter was paying attention, too.

[ MORE: Jordan Pefok scores for leaders Union Berlin; McKennie, Juve lose ]

The USMNT coach selected Josh Sargent of second-division club Norwich, Jesus Ferreira of Dallas and Ricardo Pepi, loaned to Groningen by Augsburg, for the friendlies against Japan in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Friday and Saudi Arabia four days later in Murcia, Spain.

“We’ve been consistent in saying it may not be the best forward that is in the group. It’s a guy that fits what we’re doing the best,” Berhalter said.

Pefok said he’ll stay ready for the World Cup.

“The coach decides,” Pefok said. “Me, I play the games with happiness. I keep trying to give my best. Afterward, as we say in France, it’s at the end of the ball that we pay the musicians.”

Pefok, who has one goal in nine appearances for the USMNT, added: “I think it’s up to me to keep doing what I’m trying to do. Stay focused. I wasn’t called up this training camp but there you go, my chances are not at zero. We’ll see in the end who’s called up for the World Cup.”

The Breakdown: Analyzing the top plays from across the Premier League – Week 4

By Sep 19, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT
0 Comments

Throughout the Premier League season The Breakdown provides analysis, tactical focus and a deeper dive on some of the top plays from some of the best players on the planet.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

We are back for Season 3 of the Breakdown and Joe Prince-Wright will be joining you to discuss some of the things which stood out (or may not have, initially) in the Premier League.

Click play on the video above to watch the latest episode of the Breakdown, while below is the full archive of The Breakdown.

And feel free to send in your comments and questions to JPW via his Twitter feed (click below) if you want him to select any plays which caught your eye and he will then give them the Breakdown treatment.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Premier League recap
10 things learned in the Premier League Week 8: Arsenal, Tottenham strut
Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

The Breakdown – 2022-23 Premier League season

Matchweek 1

Matchweek 2

Matchweek 3

USMNT roster for World Cup tune-ups – Latest injury news, call-ups, details

By and Sep 19, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Break out your crystal balls and tell us what the latest USMNT roster announcement tells us about the team Gregg Berhalter will bring to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup later this year, while Yunus Musah, Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers injury concern is not what U.S. fans want to be talking about.

Groningen forward Ricardo Pepi, AC Milan’s Sergino Dest, and Royal Antwerp’s Sam Vines are back in the fold as Berhalter named the men who will represent the United States men’s national team in friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Japan later this month.

[ MORE: Top 25 players in the USMNT player pool ]

That comes with absences. Of course, there are still injured and ailing players who will not be utilized in the friendlies but could still figure into the World Cup squad.

Timothy Weah and Antonee Robinson are hurt, Zack Steffen is nursing a knee problem, and Miles Robinson is still recovering from his Achilles surgery, while Valencia’s Yunus Musah is ruled out for the games in Europe against Japan and Saudi Arabia as he suffered a groin injury and Celtic’s Carter-Vickers and Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards are also out.

More USMNT news

USMNT - Jordan Pefok
Jordan Pefok thriving at Union Berlin, but USMNT call-up eludes in-form striker
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
USMNT
USMNT, European review: Pefok scores for leaders Union Berlin; McKennie’s...

Latest injury update: Yunus Musah, Carter-Vickers out

Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso has revealed that Musah has not trained for a few days and he will not play for Valencia in their La Liga clash against Celta Vigo at the weekend as he suffered a groin injury.

Paul Tenorio from The Athletic then reported that Musah, 19, will not be released for the international break and will stay with Valencia to recover from his injury. Musah has been in great form for Valencia at the start of this season, starting all five of their La Liga games so far. The USMNT confirmed the news, with Johnny Cardoso called up to replace him.

This injury news is a blow but it doesn’t seem to be anything serious. The most frustrating thing for Berhalter will be not getting Musah playing time alongside Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams in midfield as that trio are nailed-on to start at the World Cup. Well, as long as they are fit.

Johnny Cardoso, 20, has been selected to replace Musah and the New Jersey native, who plays for Internacional in Brazil, was last called up in December 2021 for the friendly against Bosnia. He has been in good form and this is a final, and unexpected, chance for him to impress Berhalter.

As for Cameron Carter-Vickers, he missed Celtic’s shock defeat against St Mirren and he’s now out of the squad. CCV picked up the knock during Celtic’s 1-1 draw in the UEFA Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek.

This is a big blow as Carter-Vickers looks like the frontrunner to partner Walker Zimmerman at center back at the World Cup and reps together in these two games would be valuable. Erik Palmer-Brown and Mark McKenzie have been called up as replacements by Gregg Berhalter, as it seems like Tim Ream and John Brooks just aren’t what the USMNT coach wants in a center back.

Palace defender Chris Richards is also out with a small injury issue, as Berhalter will not be delighted with having two center backs missing for his final camp before the World Cup, especially as both were set to battle it out for a starting spot.

USMNT roster: Who was snubbed?

There’s a question of whether in-form Union Berlin forward Jordan Pefok, who picked up a knock recently but played 75 minutes at the weekend, is being slighted or still not at full fitness. Surely there’s something more here unless Berhalter has already decided against the player.

So far there haven’t been too many in-form players to miss out, excepting John Brooks. And it’s not surprising that new Benfica signing remains out of the squad.

However, Pefok missing out would signal a mixed message as Union is the surprise leader of the Bundesliga and the player’s been a huge part of it. De la Torre and Dest are slightly or much more proven entities in the team but are barely seeing the field right now.

Also missing out are Fulham’s Tim Ream, Antalyaspor’s Haji Wright and Seattle’s Cristian Roldan.

It’s possible that Berhalter has not ruled out any of the above players but has a handle on where they are in his system but wants to get an up-close view of Vines, Pepi, and others for the first time in a while.

The Yanks meet Japan in Dusseldorf, Germany on Sept. 23. They’ll then tangle with Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain on Sept. 27.

USMNT roster for friendlies vs Japan, Saudi Arabia

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner

Defenders: Reggie Cannon, Mark McKenzie, Erik Palmer-Brown, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Joe Scally, Sam Vines, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Johnny Cardoso, Malik Tillman

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Josh Sargent.

Latest Premier League

Premier League
The Breakdown: Analyzing the top plays from across the Premier League –...
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Premier League recap
10 things learned in the Premier League Week 8: Arsenal, Tottenham strut

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Sep 19, 2022, 3:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 8 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Martin Odegaard (calf), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Reiss Nelson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Cedric Soares (knock)

More Arsenal news

Premier League recap
10 things learned in the Premier League Week 8: Arsenal, Tottenham strut
Brentford vs Arsenal
Brentford vs Arsenal: Gunners cruise, remain top of the table
Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus goal celebration ‘for Vinicius Jr’; Racist attacks...

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Matty Cash (hamstring), Boubacar Kamara (knee)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee), Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (undisclosed)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Keane Lewis-Potter (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Pinnock (knee), Mathias Jensen (knock)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Lallana (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Sarmiento (knee)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Edouard Mendy (knee)

More Chelsea news

Highest paid soccer players
Top 10 highest-paid players in the world revealed
Chelsea vs Salzburg - UEFA Champions League
Chelsea vs Salzburg: Blues cough up late lead in Potter’s debut (video)
Christian Pulisic
Transfer news: Pulisic, McKennie offered to Manchester United – Report

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot)

Everton injuries

OUT: Jordan Pickford (thigh), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Jordan Pickford (thigh)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Joao Pahlinha (suspension), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Antonee Robinson (ankle)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Rodrigo (shoulder), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Jordan Henderson (thigh), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Curtis Jones (calf), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Andrew Robertson (knee), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin)

More Liverpool news

Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
Highest paid soccer players
Top 10 highest-paid players in the world revealed
Champions League live
UEFA Champions League, live! How to watch, predictions, updates, scores,...

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Aymeric Laporte (knee)

More Manchester City news

Premier League
The Breakdown: Analyzing the top plays from across the Premier League –...
Premier League recap
10 things learned in the Premier League Week 8: Arsenal, Tottenham strut
Wolves vs Manchester City live
Wolves vs Manchester City: Stars dazzle as City cruise to victory

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Anthony Martial (achilles), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (thigh), Donny van de Beek (knock), Facundo Pellistri (ankle)

More Manchester United news

Europa League
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League fixtures: How to watch, updates,...
Christian Pulisic
Transfer news: Pulisic, McKennie offered to Manchester United – Report
Premier League
Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 6

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Callum Wilson (thigh), Elliott Anderson (knock)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Orel Mangala (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Lucas Moura (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Hugo Lloris (quad), Ben Davies (knee)

More Tottenham news

Premier League recap
10 things learned in the Premier League Week 8: Arsenal, Tottenham strut
Tottenham Hotspur
Ever Wonder why Tottenham have Hotspur in their name?
Tottenham vs Leicester
Tottenham vs Leicester: Spurs net 6, super sub Son nets hat trick (video)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Benjamin Johnson (hamstring)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Nathan Collins (suspension), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Diego Costa (undisclosed)