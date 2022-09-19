Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 8 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Martin Odegaard (calf), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Reiss Nelson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Cedric Soares (knock)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Matty Cash (hamstring), Boubacar Kamara (knee)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee), Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (undisclosed)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles), Keane Lewis-Potter (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Pinnock (knee), Mathias Jensen (knock)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Lallana (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Sarmiento (knee)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Edouard Mendy (knee)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot)
Everton injuries
OUT: Jordan Pickford (thigh), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Jordan Pickford (thigh)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Joao Pahlinha (suspension), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Antonee Robinson (ankle)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Rodrigo (shoulder), Stuart Dallas (thigh)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Jordan Henderson (thigh), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Curtis Jones (calf), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Andrew Robertson (knee), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Aymeric Laporte (knee)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Anthony Martial (achilles), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (thigh), Donny van de Beek (knock), Facundo Pellistri (ankle)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Callum Wilson (thigh), Elliott Anderson (knock)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Orel Mangala (undisclosed)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Lucas Moura (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Hugo Lloris (quad), Ben Davies (knee)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Benjamin Johnson (hamstring)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Nathan Collins (suspension), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Diego Costa (undisclosed)