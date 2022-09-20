Reports state that an American billionaire is leading a group who are in exclusive talks to buy Premier League side Bournemouth.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Bournemouth’s current owner Maxim Demin is in ‘advanced talks’ with a group led by Bill Foley, who owns the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL.
Foley, 77, is said to be the main man behind the bid which aims to take 100 percent control of Bournemouth if the takeover is confirmed. The report also states that talks have been ongoing since the summer and is it hoped the takeover will be completed by the time the Premier League breaks for the 2022 World Cup in November.
If the deal does go through, Bournemouth would become the 10th current Premier League side to be owned, or have a significant ownership stake in them, by Americans.
What could this mean for Bournemouth?
After their return to the Premier League this summer following two seasons in the second tier of English soccer, this seems like the right time for Demin to cash in.
He bought a stake in Bournemouth in 2015 and has helped bankroll their rise through the leagues as they eventually spent five seasons in the Premier League under Eddie Howe before they were relegated on the final day of the 2019-20 season.
Last month Bournemouth’s manager, Scott Parker, was fired for his outspoken comments against the ownership and the way the club was being run but it is now clear that the lack of big spending on new summer signings was because Demin is close to selling the club.
BREAKING: AFC Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin is in advanced talks over the sale of the south-coast club. It’s our understanding that Bill Foley, owner of NHL side Vegas Golden Knights, is heading the takeover which would see the American take a 100% stake of the club. pic.twitter.com/tl0mSrRure
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 16, 2022
What this could mean is Foley coming in and bringing a healthy transfer budget to be used in January, and beyond. With caretaker boss Gary O’Neil set to be in charge for a little while longer while this deal is concluded, it will be intriguing to see what direction Bournemouth head in.
Their Vitality Stadium home has the smallest capacity (11,364) in the Premier League by some distance and Bournemouth have hoped to expand the stadium, or move to a new stadium altogether, for many years.
The main thing potential new ownership would bring is the chance to cement themselves as a Premier League club once again.