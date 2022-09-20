USMNT roster for World Cup tune-ups – Latest injury news, call-ups, details

By and Sep 20, 2022, 8:10 AM EDT
0 Comments

Break out your crystal balls and tell us what the latest USMNT roster announcement tells us about the team Gregg Berhalter will bring to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup later this year, while Yunus Musah, Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers injury concern is not what U.S. fans want to be talking about.

Groningen forward Ricardo Pepi, AC Milan’s Sergino Dest, and Royal Antwerp’s Sam Vines are back in the fold as Berhalter named the men who will represent the United States men’s national team in friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Japan later this month.

That comes with absences. Of course, there are still injured and ailing players who will not be utilized in the friendlies but could still figure into the World Cup squad.

Timothy Weah and Antonee Robinson are hurt, Zack Steffen is nursing a knee problem, and Miles Robinson is still recovering from his Achilles surgery, while Valencia’s Yunus Musah is ruled out for the games in Europe against Japan and Saudi Arabia as he suffered a groin injury and Celtic’s Carter-Vickers and Crystal Palace’s Chris Richards are also out.

Latest injury update: Yunus Musah, Carter-Vickers out

Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso has revealed that Musah has not trained for a few days and he will not play for Valencia in their La Liga clash against Celta Vigo at the weekend as he suffered a groin injury.

Paul Tenorio from The Athletic then reported that Musah, 19, will not be released for the international break and will stay with Valencia to recover from his injury. Musah has been in great form for Valencia at the start of this season, starting all five of their La Liga games so far. The USMNT confirmed the news, with Johnny Cardoso called up to replace him.

This injury news is a blow but it doesn’t seem to be anything serious. The most frustrating thing for Berhalter will be not getting Musah playing time alongside Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams in midfield as that trio are nailed-on to start at the World Cup. Well, as long as they are fit.

Johnny Cardoso, 20, has been selected to replace Musah and the New Jersey native, who plays for Internacional in Brazil, was last called up in December 2021 for the friendly against Bosnia. He has been in good form and this is a final, and unexpected, chance for him to impress Berhalter.

As for Cameron Carter-Vickers, he missed Celtic’s shock defeat against St Mirren and he’s now out of the squad. CCV picked up the knock during Celtic’s 1-1 draw in the UEFA Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek.

This is a big blow as Carter-Vickers looks like the frontrunner to partner Walker Zimmerman at center back at the World Cup and reps together in these two games would be valuable. Erik Palmer-Brown and Mark McKenzie have been called up as replacements by Gregg Berhalter, as it seems like Tim Ream and John Brooks just aren’t what the USMNT coach wants in a center back.

Palace defender Chris Richards is also out with a small injury issue, as Berhalter will not be delighted with having two center backs missing for his final camp before the World Cup, especially as both were set to battle it out for a starting spot.

USMNT roster: Who was snubbed?

There’s a question of whether in-form Union Berlin forward Jordan Pefok, who picked up a knock recently but played 75 minutes at the weekend, is being slighted or still not at full fitness. Surely there’s something more here unless Berhalter has already decided against the player.

So far there haven’t been too many in-form players to miss out, excepting John Brooks. And it’s not surprising that new Benfica signing remains out of the squad.

However, Pefok missing out would signal a mixed message as Union is the surprise leader of the Bundesliga and the player’s been a huge part of it. De la Torre and Dest are slightly or much more proven entities in the team but are barely seeing the field right now.

Also missing out are Fulham’s Tim Ream, Antalyaspor’s Haji Wright and Seattle’s Cristian Roldan.

It’s possible that Berhalter has not ruled out any of the above players but has a handle on where they are in his system but wants to get an up-close view of Vines, Pepi, and others for the first time in a while.

The Yanks meet Japan in Dusseldorf, Germany on Sept. 23. They’ll then tangle with Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain on Sept. 27.

USMNT roster for friendlies vs Japan, Saudi Arabia

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner

Defenders: Reggie Cannon, Mark McKenzie, Erik Palmer-Brown, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Joe Scally, Sam Vines, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Johnny Cardoso, Malik Tillman

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna, Josh Sargent.

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

1. Mexico

This is a lovely away kit and will become a classic. Expect these beauties to fly off the shelves and be a jersey that neutrals love just as much as El Tri fans. The home kit is very decent too.

2. Portugal

Absolutely sensational work. The home kit is unique enough but still sticks to Portugal’s bold colors, while the away kit is a classic too.

3. Poland

Oh, wow. This is absolutely beautiful. The away shirt is majestic and the home shirt is classic but with some intriguing detail on the sleeves. Nicely done.

4. Japan

Well, this is another classic. Japan’s home kit is inspired by anime and the design is bold and recognizable. The away kit is fantastic too, especially the long-sleeved version.

5. France

The home and away kits are both lovely and the colors just work together. Well done.

6. Argentina

The home kit is classic. You can’t really mess up the blue and white stripes. Again, another lovely away kit. The purple is perfect and this just looks slick and silky. Much like Lionel Messi’s footwork.

7. Brazil

Home kit looks like a classic and the away shirt is pretty decent too, but some people may not like the funky print on the shoulders.

8. England

The blue panels on the home kit are a bit meh but the away kit is a retro beauty.

9. Croatia

They kind of ruined a classic with the home kit. It’s still cool but only having the checkered design on part of the home shirt is weird. The away kit is majestic.

10. Saudi Arabia

Pretty nice designs here. They could have gone with the plain white for the home and plain green for the away, but the snazzy designs work. Especially for the away kit.

11. Netherlands

The home shirt looks kind of velvety? Not the usual bright orange, which will upset some. The blue away kit is sleek and the real winner here.

12. Senegal

This is the best of the Puma jerseys, as Senegal’s away kit is very distinctive and the green is lovely. This big panel on the middle of the kit is something we will get used to seeing a lot of during the World Cup.

13. Ghana

Again, another Puma away kit but this Ghana shirt has plenty of personality.

14. Germany

This is fine. Expect a bit better from Die Mannschaft and it feels like they should have an all white jersey for their home kit.

15. Qatar

The hosts have a simple, clean look. The away shirt has a nice golden pattern on it. Not bad.

16. USA

The home shirt has not been received well by fans, and some players, for being too boring. But the away shirt is pretty nice.

17. Morocco

A bit plain, but like the collar and sleeve trims and the circular pattern around the middle is very cool.

18. Spain

Eh, this could have been so much better. Spain’s home kit looks bland and the away kit is just too much with that pattern.

19. Australia

Not quite sure what to make of this. The same velvety style as the Netherlands home shirt on Australia’s home shirt. Just doesn’t work. The away kit is also just very bland.

20. Belgium

These are just a little too plain and the pattern on the shoulder isn’t great. A missed opportunity.

21. Uruguay

Again, another Puma away kit which looks very similar. Uruguay’s iconic sky blue could have been used a lot better on this away shirt.

22. Serbia

Lovely gold in the design and makes the white away kit pop a little.

23. Switzerland

Just very bland. Not a lot going on and the panel in the middle is just a bit of an eyesore.

Report: Bournemouth in takeover talks with Vegas Golden Knights owner

By Sep 20, 2022, 8:14 AM EDT
0 Comments

Reports state that an American billionaire is leading a group who are in exclusive talks to buy Premier League side Bournemouth.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA  

Per our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, Bournemouth’s current owner Maxim Demin is in ‘advanced talks’ with a group led by Bill Foley, who owns the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL.

Foley, 77, is said to be the main man behind the bid which aims to take 100 percent control of Bournemouth if the takeover is confirmed. The report also states that talks have been ongoing since the summer and is it hoped the takeover will be completed by the time the Premier League breaks for the 2022 World Cup in November.

If the deal does go through, Bournemouth would become the 10th current Premier League side to be owned, or have a significant ownership stake in them, by Americans.

What could this mean for Bournemouth?

After their return to the Premier League this summer following two seasons in the second tier of English soccer, this seems like the right time for Demin to cash in.

He bought a stake in Bournemouth in 2015 and has helped bankroll their rise through the leagues as they eventually spent five seasons in the Premier League under Eddie Howe before they were relegated on the final day of the 2019-20 season.

Last month Bournemouth’s manager, Scott Parker, was fired for his outspoken comments against the ownership and the way the club was being run but it is now clear that the lack of big spending on new summer signings was because Demin is close to selling the club.

What this could mean is Foley coming in and bringing a healthy transfer budget to be used in January, and beyond. With caretaker boss Gary O’Neil set to be in charge for a little while longer while this deal is concluded, it will be intriguing to see what direction Bournemouth head in.

Their Vitality Stadium home has the smallest capacity (11,364) in the Premier League by some distance and Bournemouth have hoped to expand the stadium, or move to a new stadium altogether, for many years.

The main thing potential new ownership would bring is the chance to cement themselves as a Premier League club once again.

Jordan Pefok thriving at Union Berlin, but USMNT call-up eludes in-form striker

Associated PressSep 19, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

BERLIN — Jordan Pefok’s bid to make the USMNT for the World Cup is helping Union Berlin to an unprecedented spell at the top of the Bundesliga.

[ MORE: Jordan Pefok a massive snub from USMNT friendly roster ]

Pefok scored the opening goal in Union’s win over Wolfsburg on Sunday, only four days after he was omitted from USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter’s 26-man roster for games against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

“Who doesn’t hope to play at the World Cup when his country is qualified?” Pefok asked.

Berhalter said he already knows what Pefok can do. But with only two months to go before the tournament in the Qatar, Pefok wants to make sure.

The 26-year-old forward tormented Wolfsburg’s defense, tracked back time and again, and then capped his display with a glancing header that brought his tally to three goals in six Bundesliga appearances this season so far.

Union went on to win 2-0, opening a two-point lead over Borussia Dortmund after seven matches. It’s the first time the Kopenick-based club has ever been at the top. Union was only promoted to the Bundesliga in 2019.

“I’d be lying if I said I knew how well it would go,” said Pefok, who joined Union in the offseason from Young Boys, with whom he was the Swiss league’s top scorer with 22 goals last season.

“I joined a fantastic group — the staff at the club, the fans, a truly superb environment. And I think all of that is what makes us successful today,” Pefok said. “We really are a family who like to spend time together, who like to have fun together. Even after defeats, we get them out of our heads quickly, we talk, we rest, and we carry on. I hope it continues like this.”

[ MORE: USMNT roster for World Cup tune-ups ]

Union has only experienced defeat in European competition this season — both narrow losses to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise and Braga in the Europa League, which Union is playing for the first time after its remarkable fifth-place finish in the Bundesliga last season.

This season, it’s the only remaining unbeaten team in the German league.

Pefok has played a key role in that, forming an exciting partnership with Suriname forward Sheraldo Becker, who scored the other goal Sunday, helping in defense and setting up two goals in addition to the three he scored.

Pefok was speaking after Sunday’s game when Wolfsburg sporting director Jorg Schmadtke stopped to congratulate the player on his display.

The French-speaking American hopes Berhalter was paying attention, too.

[ MORE: Jordan Pefok scores for leaders Union Berlin; McKennie, Juve lose ]

The USMNT coach selected Josh Sargent of second-division club Norwich, Jesus Ferreira of Dallas and Ricardo Pepi, loaned to Groningen by Augsburg, for the friendlies against Japan in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Friday and Saudi Arabia four days later in Murcia, Spain.

“We’ve been consistent in saying it may not be the best forward that is in the group. It’s a guy that fits what we’re doing the best,” Berhalter said.

Pefok said he’ll stay ready for the World Cup.

“The coach decides,” Pefok said. “Me, I play the games with happiness. I keep trying to give my best. Afterward, as we say in France, it’s at the end of the ball that we pay the musicians.”

Pefok, who has one goal in nine appearances for the USMNT, added: “I think it’s up to me to keep doing what I’m trying to do. Stay focused. I wasn’t called up this training camp but there you go, my chances are not at zero. We’ll see in the end who’s called up for the World Cup.”

The Breakdown: Analyzing the top plays from across the Premier League – Week 4

By Sep 19, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT
0 Comments

Throughout the Premier League season The Breakdown provides analysis, tactical focus and a deeper dive on some of the top plays from some of the best players on the planet.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

We are back for Season 3 of the Breakdown and Joe Prince-Wright will be joining you to discuss some of the things which stood out (or may not have, initially) in the Premier League.

Click play on the video above to watch the latest episode of the Breakdown, while below is the full archive of The Breakdown.

And feel free to send in your comments and questions to JPW via his Twitter feed (click below) if you want him to select any plays which caught your eye and he will then give them the Breakdown treatment.

