World Cup 2022 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Sep 20, 2022, 9:35 AM EDT
0 Comments

Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group which could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite.

Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA, will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F, with Kevin De Bruyne capable of putting a Ballon d’Or on his mantle with a strong individual and team performance.

[ MORE: Full schedule for 2022 World Cup ]

But Croatia’s got tournament acumen, Canada’s coming off the best front-to-back performance in CONCACAF qualifying, and Morocco has the stars at the back and front to win in any number of fashions.

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group F.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 Group C
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule,...
2022 World Cup Group A
World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures,...
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

Group F schedule (all times ET)

November 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha– 8am
November 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
December 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha– 10am

When: November 23-December 1, 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm
Location: Qatar
TV channel in English: Fox
TV channel in Spanish: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Belgium

Current FIFA world ranking: 2
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Roberto Martinez
Key players: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard

Croatia

Current FIFA world ranking: 15
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Zlatko Dalic
Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic

Canada

Current FIFA world ranking: 43
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 2
How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF (1st place)
Coach: John Herdman
Key players: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Milan Borjan, Jonathan Osorio

Morocco

Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 7

By Sep 20, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

The latest Premier League player Power Rankings of the 2022-23 season have arrived, as we focus on who starred across Matchweek 8 as seven out of 10 games went ahead.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ] 

Stars from Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal continue to dominate the upper echelons of our list, as plenty of megastars are starting to hit top gear. Some players were hit by not having a game this weekend, as they slipped a little in our rankings but are still in the top 20 based on their body of work.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

I’m sure you all agree wholeheartedly with our latest Premier League player Power Rankings…

Latest Premier League news

Bournemouth
Report: Bournemouth in takeover talks with Vegas Golden Knights owner
Premier League
The Breakdown: Analyzing the top plays from across the Premier League –...
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League player Power Rankings 2022-23 season – Week 7

1. Erling Haaland (Man City) – Even
2. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Even
3. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) –  Up 1
4. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 3
5. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) – New entry
6. Phil Foden (Man City) – New entry
7. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – New entry
8. Ivan Toney (Brentford) – Down 5
9. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Down 4
10. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – Even
11. Lisandro Martinez (Man United) – Down 5
12. Joao Palhinha (Fulham) – New entry
13. Pascal Gross (Brighton) – Down 2
14. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham) – New entry
15. William Saliba (Arsenal) – New entry
16. Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham) – New entry
17. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – Down 4
18. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) – New entry
19. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – New entry
20. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – New entry

World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Sep 20, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play.

[ MORE: Full schedule for 2022 World Cup ]

Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste breeze into the knockout rounds? Or will Mexico and Poland push them all the way? As for Saudi Arabia, they eased through qualifying so can we expect more from them at this World Cup?

Everybody will think Argentina will advance from this group (and likely win the World Cup) while one of Mexico and Poland will join them in the last 16. That opening game between El Tri and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland seems vital in deciding who will advance to the last 16.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group C.

Latest World Cup news

2022 World Cup Group A
World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures,...
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...

Group C schedule (all times ET)

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

When: November 22-30 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm
Location: Qatar
TV channel in English: Fox
TV channel in Spanish: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Argentina

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Mexico

Current FIFA world ranking: 12
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 16
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (2nd place)
Coach: Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino
Key players: Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Herrera, Raul Jimenez

Poland

Current FIFA world ranking: 26
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz
Key players: Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski

Saudi Arabia

Current FIFA world ranking: 53
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)
Coach: Herve Renard
Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais

Japan vs USMNT: How to watch live, team news, updates

By Sep 20, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Japan and the USMNT clash in a key friendly in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday (kick off, 8:25am ET) as both teams focus on their final preparations for the 2022 World Cup.

FULL SCHEDULE FOR 2022 WORLD CUP

With just two months to go until the tournament in Qatar, the USMNT have two final friendlies (this game against Japan and then Saudi Arabia next Tuesday) to get themselves in shape and that’s that for Gregg Berhalter’s side.

The USMNT will fancy their chances of getting out of their World Cup group as they have England, Wales and Iran to get by in Group B, while Japan have been drawn in Group E with Spain, Germany and Costa Rica in what looks like a really tough group.

Below is everything you need to know as the Samurai Blue and Stars and Stripes collide.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

How to watch Japan vs USMNT live, updates and start time

Date: Friday, September 23
Kick off time: 8:25am ET
Where: Dusseldorf Arena, Germany
How to watch: ESPN 2, UnimasTUDN

Key storylines

The big storylines swirling around the USMNT ahead of these friendlies seem to have been swirling around this young team for much of the last two years: who is going to play up front and who will be the second center back?

With red-hot Jordan Pefok surprisingly left off this roster despite his incredible start to the season for Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin, the duo of Ricardo Pepi and Josh Sargent have been given one final chance to prove themselves to Berhalter. Gio Reyna is back in the squad, which is a huge boost, and it gives Berhalter so many options in the attacking midfield areas. How will he squeeze Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic and Reyna into the same starting lineup? Can he?

At center back things have been complicated by injuries to Cameron Carter-Vickers and Chris Richards, who were set to battle it out to see who starts alongside Walker Zimmerman at the World Cup. The likes of Aaron Long, Mark McKenzie and Erik Palmer-Brown will see this as a huge opportunity to make the roster as it seems unlikely Miles Robinson will make the squad following his Achilles injury. Yunus Musah being out with an injury is a blow as he was certain to start alongside Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie in midfield. In goal, Zack Steffen is out after being out injured and only just returning so Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson will battle it out for that third and final goalkeeping spot with Matt Turner now looking like the starter.

Brenden Aaronson explains USMNT’s excitement

Leeds United playmaker Brenden Aaronson has had a fine start to his Premier League career over the last few months and the 21-year-old is fired up with the World Cup just two months away.

“It’s crazy to think how close the World Cup is, it’s at the back of your head,” Aaronson told reporters. “With Leeds at the moment I really haven’t had a chance to think about it but it’s really growing. Seeing the guys again and thinking ‘wow, this is the last two games before the World Cup comes.’ It comes as you fast. I think the preparation and what we’ve done over the last years, we’re all ready to go and we are all looking forward to it.”

Japan vs USMNT head-to-head record

This will be just the third meeting all-time between Japan and the USMNT, as the first meeting in 1993 in Tokyo saw the hosts run out 3-1 winners with Hugo Perez grabbing the USA’s only goal. The last time these teams met was in 2006 as the USMNT won 3-2 in San Francisco as goals from Eddie Pope, Clint Dempsey and Taylor Twellman put them 3-0 up and the U.S. held on for victory.

The lowdown on Japan

This is a very experienced side with captain Maya Yoshida (114 caps) marshalling the back line, plus full back Yuto Nagatoma (136 caps) and goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima (95 caps) also mainstays in this squad for at least a decade, plus Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu a key part of their defense. Daichi Kamada (Frankfurt), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) and Takumi Minamino (Monaco) are attacking talents to look out for. Japan and their boss Hajime Moriyasu know they have been handed a tough assessment at the World Cup but they’re usually very good at exceeding expectations and they breezed through qualifying in the Asian Football Confederation to reach their seventh-straight World Cup.

USMNT team news, injuries, lineup options

With injuries in defense and midfield, opportunities have popped up all over the place for USMNT players to make one final statement before the World Cup roster is announced. Expect Erik Palmer-Brown and Mark McKenzie to get plenty of minutes at center back, while there is a bit of a battle at left back with Antonee Robinson missing this squad with injury. Can Joe Scally and Sam Vines give Berhalter even more headaches in the full back area?

Luca de la Torre and Malik Tillman will be looked at extensively in midfield, while up top is where this will get really intriguing. Berhalter will try to give balance to his side but also get all of his top attacking talents in the game at the same time. Does that mean there will be a false nine? Or will one of in-form duo Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi step up and grab the No. 9 jersey as they battle with Jesus Ferreira?

World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Sep 20, 2022, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador.

[ MORE: Full schedule for 2022 World Cup ]

This really is a wide-open group and the host nation (who are huge outsiders) will be thinking they have a chance of reaching the knockout rounds if things go their way and the home fans inspire them.

But there’s no doubting that the Netherlands and Senegal are the favorites to advance as Virgil van Dijk will lead the Dutch as they look to make up for missing the 2018 tournament, while Senegal are led by Sadio Mane as they aim to better their best-ever finish of reaching the quarterfinals in 2002.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]

Below is everything you need to know for 2022 World Cup Group A.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 Group C
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule,...
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

November, 20: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 12pm
November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

When: November 20-29 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am
Location: Qatar
TV channel in English: Fox
TV channel in Spanish: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Qatar

Current FIFA world ranking: 49
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 0
How they qualified: As hosts
Coach: Felix Sanchez
Key players: Abdelkarim Hassan, Almoez Ali, Hassan Al-Haydos

Senegal

Current FIFA world ranking: 18
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 2
How they qualified: Beat Egypt in CAF playoff
Coach: Aliou Cisse
Key players: Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly

Netherlands

Current FIFA world ranking: 8
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group G)
Coach: Louis van Gaal
Key players: Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong

Ecuador

Current FIFA world ranking: 44
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 3
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (4th place)
Coach: Gustavo Alfaro
Key players: Enner Valencia, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan