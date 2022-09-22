Japan vs USMNT: How to watch live, team news, updates

By Sep 22, 2022, 7:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Japan and the USMNT clash in a key friendly in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday (kick off, 8:25am ET) as both teams focus on their final preparations for the 2022 World Cup.

[ MORE: Five questions for the USMNT ]

With just two months to go until the tournament in Qatar, the USMNT have two final friendlies (this game against Japan and then Saudi Arabia next Tuesday) to get themselves in shape and that’s that for Gregg Berhalter’s side.

Join our live Q&A over on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel following the Japan vs USMNT game on Friday, Sept. 23, as we will be live from around 10:30am ET to answer your questions!

The USMNT will fancy their chances of getting out of their World Cup group as they have England, Wales and Iran to get by in Group B, while Japan have been drawn in Group E with Spain, Germany and Costa Rica in what looks like a really tough group.

FULL SCHEDULE FOR 2022 WORLD CUP

Below is everything you need to know as the Samurai Blue and Stars and Stripes collide.

Latest USMNT news

USMNT
USMNT starting lineup options for pre-World Cup friendly vs Japan
USMNT preview
Five questions for the USMNT in September camp, friendlies
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

How to watch Japan vs USMNT live, updates and start time

Date: Friday, September 23
Kick off time: 8:25am ET
Where: Dusseldorf Arena, Germany
How to watch: ESPN 2, UnimasTUDN

Key storylines

The big storylines swirling around the USMNT ahead of these friendlies seem to have been swirling around this young team for much of the last two years: who is going to play up front and who will be the second center back?

With red-hot Jordan Pefok surprisingly left off this roster despite his incredible start to the season for Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin, the duo of Ricardo Pepi and Josh Sargent have been given one final chance to prove themselves to Berhalter. Gio Reyna is back in the squad, which is a huge boost, and it gives Berhalter so many options in the attacking midfield areas. How will he squeeze Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic and Reyna into the same starting lineup? Can he?

At center back things have been complicated by injuries to Cameron Carter-Vickers and Chris Richards, who were set to battle it out to see who starts alongside Walker Zimmerman at the World Cup. The likes of Aaron Long, Mark McKenzie and Erik Palmer-Brown will see this as a huge opportunity to make the roster as it seems unlikely Miles Robinson will make the squad following his Achilles injury. Yunus Musah being out with an injury is a blow as he was certain to start alongside Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie in midfield. In goal, Zack Steffen is out after being out injured and only just returning so Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson will battle it out for that third and final goalkeeping spot with Matt Turner now looking like the starter.

Brenden Aaronson explains USMNT’s excitement

Leeds United playmaker Brenden Aaronson has had a fine start to his Premier League career over the last few months and the 21-year-old is fired up with the World Cup just two months away.

“It’s crazy to think how close the World Cup is, it’s at the back of your head,” Aaronson told reporters. “With Leeds at the moment I really haven’t had a chance to think about it but it’s really growing. Seeing the guys again and thinking ‘wow, this is the last two games before the World Cup comes.’ It comes as you fast. I think the preparation and what we’ve done over the last years, we’re all ready to go and we are all looking forward to it.”

Japan vs USMNT head-to-head record

This will be just the third meeting all-time between Japan and the USMNT, as the first meeting in 1993 in Tokyo saw the hosts run out 3-1 winners with Hugo Perez grabbing the USA’s only goal. The last time these teams met was in 2006 as the USMNT won 3-2 in San Francisco as goals from Eddie Pope, Clint Dempsey and Taylor Twellman put them 3-0 up and the U.S. held on for victory.

The lowdown on Japan

This is a very experienced side with captain Maya Yoshida (114 caps) marshalling the back line, plus full back Yuto Nagatoma (136 caps) and goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima (95 caps) also mainstays in this squad for at least a decade, plus Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu a key part of their defense. Daichi Kamada (Frankfurt), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) and Takumi Minamino (Monaco) are attacking talents to look out for. Japan and their boss Hajime Moriyasu know they have been handed a tough assessment at the World Cup but they’re usually very good at exceeding expectations and they breezed through qualifying in the Asian Football Confederation to reach their seventh-straight World Cup.

USMNT team news, injuries, lineup options

With injuries in defense and midfield, opportunities have popped up all over the place for USMNT players to make one final statement before the World Cup roster is announced. Expect Erik Palmer-Brown and Mark McKenzie to get plenty of minutes at center back, while there is a bit of a battle at left back with Antonee Robinson missing this squad with injury. Can Joe Scally and Sam Vines give Berhalter even more headaches in the full back area?

Luca de la Torre and Malik Tillman will be looked at extensively in midfield, while up top is where this will get really intriguing. Berhalter will try to give balance to his side but also get all of his top attacking talents in the game at the same time. Does that mean there will be a false nine? Or will one of in-form duo Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi step up and grab the No. 9 jersey as they battle with Jesus Ferreira?

USMNT starting lineup options for pre-World Cup friendly vs Japan

By Sep 21, 2022, 9:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

180 minutes of friendlies, against Japan and Saudi Arabia this week, is all the time that Gregg Berhalter will have with USMNT players before the squad reports to 2022 World Cup camp in November.

[ MORE: Five questions for the USMNT | Japan vs USMNT preview ]

Serious questions remain over at least two starting spots for the USMNT, with the 2022 tournament in Qatar now under two months away. Center back and center forward are, worryingly, total unknowns at this point. They were at the start of World Cup qualifying last October, and they remain so today.

Left back will be something of a trouble spot for Berhalter this international window, due to Antonee Robinson picking up an ankle injury while playing for Fulham on Sept. 3, but the 25-year-old isn’t expected to miss much time and remains on track to start against Wales on Nov. 21.

Join our live Q&A over on NBC Sports’ YouTube channel following the Japan vs USMNT game on Friday, Sept. 23, as we will be live from around 10:30am ET to answer your questions!

PST’s Joe Prince-Wright expertly broke down the situation at each position this week (below), and then we’ll look at some of the potential (and likely) options for Berhalter when the Yanks face Japan in Dusseldorf, Germany.

With red-hot Jordan Pefok surprisingly left off this roster despite his incredible start to the season for Bundesliga leaders Union Berlin, the duo of Ricardo Pepi and Josh Sargent have been given one final chance to prove themselves to Berhalter. Gio Reyna is back in the squad, which is a huge boost, and it gives Berhalter so many options in the attacking midfield areas. How will he squeeze Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic and Reyna into the same starting lineup? Can he?

At center back things have been complicated by injuries to Cameron Carter-Vickers and Chris Richards, who were set to battle it out to see who starts alongside Walker Zimmerman at the World Cup. The likes of Aaron Long, Mark McKenzie and Erik Palmer-Brown will see this as a huge opportunity to make the roster as it seems unlikely Miles Robinson will make the squad following his Achilles injury. Yunus Musah being out with an injury is a blow as he was certain to start alongside Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie in midfield. In goal, Zack Steffen is out after being out injured and only just returning so Ethan Horvath and Sean Johnson will battle it out for that third and final goalkeeping spot with Matt Turner now looking like the starter.

FULL SCHEDULE FOR 2022 WORLD CUP

Best possible/highest upside USMNT lineup

Turner

Dest — Zimmerman — McKenzie — Scally

Adams — De la Torre

McKennie

Aaronson — Ferreira — Pulisic

Latest USMNT news

Japan vs USMNT live
Japan vs USMNT: How to watch live, team news, updates
USMNT preview
Five questions for the USMNT in September camp, friendlies
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

In-form USMNT lineup

Horvath

Yedlin — Zimmerman — Palmer-Brown — Scally

Adams — Acosta

McKennie

Aaronson — Sargent — Pulisic

Likeliest USMNT lineup

Turner

Yedlin — Zimmerman — Long — Dest

Adams — Acosta

McKennie

Aaronson — Ferreira — Pulisic

UEFA Nations League: Schedule, how to watch, stream, TV, standings

By Sep 21, 2022, 9:45 AM EDT
0 Comments

UEFA Nations League champions France will not go back-to-back, and Portugal is behind Spain in its bid to return to the throne room, highlighting the odds that a new Nations League winner will be crowned at the end of third edition of the tournament.

England, Wales, and Poland have also been eliminated from contention and are faced with the concept of relegation to UEFA Nations League B with just two matches left in the group stage.

France is also in early danger of not making it to back to League A, but can feel better by beating nearest combatant Austria on Thursday.

[ MORE: European Nations League hub — Scores, stats ]

Group A4 is the opposite sort of fight, Belgium and the Netherlands have both played very well and could see League A’s highest point total up for grabs in a meeting that could be for a semifinal place come Sunday.

UEFA Nations Leagues B, C, and D also have drama built into the final days as Ukraine and Scotland are jockeying for promotion in B1; Russia’s punishment has left B2 promotion open to Israel, Iceland, and Albania. B4 sees Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and Norway fighting to join League A for the next cycle.

There’s also drama as Kazakhstan and Georgia currently lead their League C groups, with Latvia and Estonia in League D’s best spots.

Latest transfer news

Harry Kane
Report: Graham Potter prioritizing Harry Kane at Chelsea, offering Lukaku
Christian Pulisic
Transfer news: Pulisic, McKennie offered to Manchester United – Report
Diego Costa
Diego Costa signs for Wolves as free agent

UEFA Nations League live: How to watch, stream links

When: June 1, 2022 – March 26, 2024
TV rights: Fox Sports
Stream: Fox Sports Live, Fubo TV

UEFA Nations League A, Group 1

Denmark — 3-0-1, 9 pts
Croatia– 2-1-1, 7 pts
Austria — 1-1-2, 4 pts
France — 0-2-2, 2 pts

Next fixtures

Thursday
France vs Austria
Croatia vs Denmark

Sunday
Denmark vs France
Austria vs Croatia

UEFA Nations League A, Group 2

Spain — 2-2-0, 8 pts
Portugal — 2-1-1, 7 pts
Czech Republic — 1-1-2, 4 pts
Switzerland — 1-0-3, 3 pts

Next fixtures

Saturday
Czech Republic vs Portugal
Spain vs Switzerland

Wednesday
Portugal vs Spain
Switzerland vs Czech Republic

UEFA Nations League A, Group 3

Hungary — 2-1-1, 7 pts
Germany — 1-3-0, 6 pts
Italy — 1-2-1, 5 pts
England — 0-2-2, 2 pts

Next fixtures

Friday
Italy vs England
Germany vs Hungary

Tuesday
England vs Germany
Hungary vs Italy

UEFA Nations League A, Group 4

Netherlands — 3-1-0, 10 pts
Belgium — 2-1-1, 7 pts
Poland — 1-1-2, 4 pts
Wales — 0-1-3, 1 pt

Next fixtures

Thursday
Poland vs Netherlands
Belgium vs Wales

Sunday
Netherlands vs Belgium
Wales vs Poland

Latest transfer news

Harry Kane
Report: Graham Potter prioritizing Harry Kane at Chelsea, offering Lukaku
Christian Pulisic
Transfer news: Pulisic, McKennie offered to Manchester United – Report
Diego Costa
Diego Costa signs for Wolves as free agent

World Cup captains want to wear rainbow armbands in Qatar

Associated PressSep 21, 2022, 8:45 AM EDT
6 Comments

GENEVA — FIFA came under pressure from several European soccer federations who want their captains to wear an armband with a rainbow heart design during World Cup games in Qatar to campaign against discrimination.

France and Germany, the last two World Cup champions, were among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who joined the “One Love” campaign, which started in the Netherlands. The Dutch team plays Qatar in Group A on Nov. 29.

FIFA rules prohibit teams from bringing their own armband designs to the World Cup and insist they must use equipment provided by the governing body.

[ MORE: Five questions for the USMNT ]

Armbands are the latest battleground for players to push political messages linked to the World Cup hosted in Qatar, where homosexual acts are illegal and the treatment of migrant workers building projects for the tournament has been a decade-long controversy.

“Wearing the armband together on behalf of our teams will send a clear message when the world is watching,” England captain Harry Kane said in a statement.

The Swiss soccer federation said it wanted captain Granit Xhaka to wear an armband on which “you can see a heart with diverse colors which represent the diversity of humanity.”

Soccer players have embraced their platform to make statements in recent years. Taking a knee on the field was routine before Premier League games for two seasons after the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a police officer in the United States.

More World Cup news

USMNT
USMNT starting lineup options for pre-World Cup friendly vs Japan
USMNT preview
Five questions for the USMNT in September camp, friendlies
World Cup 2022 Group C
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule,...

FIFA supported taking a knee and now has to decide whether to back some of its most influential member federations in a gesture that could embarrass Qatar.

“A request to FIFA has also been submitted asking that permission be provided for the armbands to be worn throughout the FIFA World Cup,” the Welsh soccer federation said in a statement.

FIFA did not immediately comment on the request.

The campaign for the armbands was launched one day after the Emir of Qatar spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in New York promising a World Cup without discrimination.

“The Qatari people will receive with open arms football fans from all walks of life,” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said in a speech to other world leaders.

The eight European teams backing the “One Love” campaign for human rights also included Belgium and Denmark. The five European qualifiers for the World Cup not taking part Wednesday were Croatia, Poland, Portugal, Serbia and Spain.

However, Poland captain Robert Lewandowski – a two-time FIFA world player of the year – said this week he would take an armband in the blue and yellow colors of Ukraine’s flag to Qatar.

Poland refused to play Russia, the 2018 World Cup host, in a playoff match in March. Before the game, FIFA and European soccer body UEFA banned Russian teams from international competitions because the country invaded Ukraine.

Report: Graham Potter prioritizing Harry Kane at Chelsea, offering Lukaku

By Sep 20, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT
0 Comments

A sensational report out of Italy claims that new Chelsea boss Graham Potter’s priority in the transfer market would be to buy Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

Perhaps even more sensational, but also logical given that Antonio Conte is Tottenham’s boss, is the claim within the report that Serie A star Romelu Lukaku, on loan to Inter Milan from Chelsea, would be part of the makeweight.

[ MORE: Five questions for the USMNT ]

Wait, what?

The hang-up, according to Calcio Mercato, is that Inter reportedly has an option to extend Lukaku’s loan by a year.

Let’s dig into the juiciness as this international break waits to give us more, you know, actual football.

Latest USMNT news

Japan vs USMNT live
Japan vs USMNT: How to watch live, team news, updates
USMNT
USMNT starting lineup options for pre-World Cup friendly vs Japan
USMNT preview
Five questions for the USMNT in September camp, friendlies

Harry Kane to Chelsea: Why it won’t, but could, happen

Let’s start here: Harry Kane is going to cost someone a boatload of money in the market, and you’d be crazy to think Tottenham wouldn’t add a massive inconvenience fee if the destination had to be hated London rivals Chelsea.

Even though Todd Boehly’s been willing to splash all kinds of cash to show that the Blues aren’t going to become an afterthought now that Roman Abramovich is gone, the cost would have to be eclipse what Chelsea played Manchester City for Raheem Sterling. Yes, Sterling is younger than Kane but the latter is England’s captain.

That said, the injured Lukaku is just over a year removed from having a monstrous year under Conte as Inter broke Juventus’ long hold on scudetti.

Lukaku, who turned 29 in May, posted 34- and 28-goal seasons for Inter before going to Chelsea for a ho-hum 13 last season. He has a goal and an assist in three appearances since going on loan to Inter.

Kane is two months younger than Lukaku and a more proven Premier League commodity, a player threatening to chase down Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney in order to score the most goals in league history.

He’s scored 20+ Premier League goals in five different seasons and has bagged six goals in seven games this season. He scored 27 with 10 assists across all competitions last season.

Conte is the wild card here. He holds immense power at Tottenham and could get the move closer to the line if he (and director Fabio Paratici) desperately wanted Lukaku as the piece to push Tottenham to the brink of title glory.

All that said, to see Lukaku hit a third piece of the Big Six, like Sterling before him, would be a truly captivating story line.

Premier League

Premier League
Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 7
Bournemouth
Report: Bournemouth in takeover talks with Vegas Golden Knights owner
Premier League
The Breakdown: Analyzing the top plays from across the Premier League –...