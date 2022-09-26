UEFA Nations League champions France will not go back-to-back, and Portugal is behind Spain in its bid to return to the throne room, highlighting the odds that a new Nations League winner will be crowned at the end of third edition of the tournament.
England and Wales are also coming to terms with the concept of relegation to UEFA Nations League B after underwhelming campaigns. Hungary look set to reach the semifinal round, which is a huge surprise as they faced Germany, England and Italy in A3.
France lost to Denmark and just remained in League A as Austria were relegated, with Croatia pipping the Danes to a place in the semifinal round.
[ MORE: European Nations League hub — Scores, stats ]
Group A4 is the opposite sort of fight, Belgium and the Netherlands have both played very well but the Dutch triumphed down the stretch (thanks to a 1-0 win as Virgil van Dijk scored the lone goal in Amsterdam) to advance to the semifinal round.
UEFA Nations Leagues B, C, and D also have drama built into the final days as Ukraine and Scotland are jockeying for promotion in B1; Russia’s punishment has left B2 promotion open to Israel, Iceland, and Albania. B4 sees Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and Norway fighting to join League A for the next cycle.
There’s also drama as Kazakhstan and Georgia currently lead their League C groups, with Latvia and Estonia in League D’s best spots.
UEFA Nations League live: How to watch, stream links
When: June 1, 2022 – March 26, 2024
How to watch: Fox Sports Live, Fubo TV
UEFA Nations League A, Group 1
Croatia– 4-1-1, 13 pts [ADVANCED]
Denmark — 4-0-2, 12 pts
France — 1-2-3, 5 pts
Austria — 1-1-4, 4 pts [RELEGATED]
Next fixtures
Thursday
France 2-0 Austria
Croatia 2-1 Denmark
Sunday
Denmark 2-0 France
Austria 1-3 Croatia
UEFA Nations League A, Group 2
Portugal — 3-1-1, 10 pts
Spain — 2-2-0, 8 pts
Switzerland — 2-0-3, 6 pts
Czech Republic — 1-1-3, 4 pts
Next fixtures
Saturday
Czech Republic 0-4 Portugal
Spain 1-2 Switzerland
Tuesday
Portugal vs Spain
Switzerland vs Czech Republic
UEFA Nations League A, Group 3
Hungary — 3-1-1, 10 pts
Italy — 2-2-1, 8 pts
Germany — 1-3-1, 6 pts
England — 0-2-3, 2 pts [RELEGATED]
Next fixtures
Friday
Italy 1-0 England
Germany 0-1 Hungary
Monday
England vs Germany
Hungary vs Italy
UEFA Nations League A, Group 4
Netherlands — 5-1-0, 16 pts [ADVANCED]
Belgium — 3-1-2, 10 pts
Poland — 2-1-3, 7 pts
Wales — 0-1-5, 1 pt [RELEGATED]
Next fixtures
Thursday
Poland 0-2 Netherlands
Belgium 2-1 Wales
Sunday
Netherlands 1-0 Belgium
Wales 0-1 Poland