UEFA Nations League champions France will not go back-to-back, and Portugal is battling with Spain in its bid to return to the throne room, highlighting the odds that a new Nations League winner will be crowned at the end of third edition of the tournament.
England and Wales are no longer top-tier sides after their relegations to UEFA Nations League B. England didn’t win a single one of their six group games (0W-3D-3L) as Gareth Southgate’s side finished bottom of Group A3. Italy won at Hungary in their final game in Group 3 to reach the semifinal rounds, which won’t really make up for not making the World Cup but could give Roberto Mancini’s side some silverware.
France lost to Denmark and just remained in League A as Austria were relegated, with Croatia pipping the Danes to a place in the semifinal round by winning Group A1.
Group A4 is the opposite sort of fight, Belgium and the Netherlands have both played very well but the Dutch triumphed down the stretch (thanks to a 1-0 win as Virgil van Dijk scored the lone goal in Amsterdam) to advance to the semifinal round.
While all eyes are now on Group A2 as Portugal host Spain on the final day and a win or a draw for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will see them join Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands in the semifinals. If Spain triumph, they will be in the semifinals. Elsewhere in A2, the Czech Republic and Switzerland do battle to avoid relegation.
UEFA Nations Leagues B, C, and D also have drama built into the final days as Ukraine and Scotland are jockeying for promotion in B1; Russia’s punishment has left B2 promotion open to Israel, Iceland, and Albania. B4 sees Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and Norway fighting to join League A for the next cycle.
There’s also drama as Kazakhstan and Georgia currently lead their League C groups, with Latvia and Estonia in League D’s best spots.
UEFA Nations League live: How to watch, stream links
When: June 1, 2022 – March 26, 2024
How to watch: Fox Sports Live, Fubo TV
UEFA Nations League A, Group 1
Croatia– 4-1-1, 13 pts [ADVANCED]
Denmark — 4-0-2, 12 pts
France — 1-2-3, 5 pts
Austria — 1-1-4, 4 pts [RELEGATED]
Next fixtures
Thursday
France 2-0 Austria
Croatia 2-1 Denmark
Sunday
Denmark 2-0 France
Austria 1-3 Croatia
UEFA Nations League A, Group 2
Portugal — 3-1-1, 10 pts
Spain — 2-2-0, 8 pts
Switzerland — 2-0-3, 6 pts
Czech Republic — 1-1-3, 4 pts
Next fixtures
Saturday
Czech Republic 0-4 Portugal
Spain 1-2 Switzerland
Tuesday
Portugal vs Spain
Switzerland vs Czech Republic
UEFA Nations League A, Group 3
Italy — 3-2-1, 11 pts [ADVANCED]
Hungary — 3-1-2, 10 pts
Germany — 1-4-1, 7 pts
England — 0-3-3, 3 pts [RELEGATED]
Next fixtures
Friday
Italy 1-0 England
Germany 0-1 Hungary
Monday
England 3-3 Germany
Hungary 0-2 Italy
UEFA Nations League A, Group 4
Netherlands — 5-1-0, 16 pts [ADVANCED]
Belgium — 3-1-2, 10 pts
Poland — 2-1-3, 7 pts
Wales — 0-1-5, 1 pt [RELEGATED]
Next fixtures
Thursday
Poland 0-2 Netherlands
Belgium 2-1 Wales
Sunday
Netherlands 1-0 Belgium
Wales 0-1 Poland