Premier League odds, picks: Week 9 of the 2022-23 season

By Sep 29, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT
Arsenal vs Tottenham? Manchester City vs Manchester United? The pressure and intensity of derbies make picking who will win Premier League contests even more difficult.

Getting Premier League predictions spot-on has been very tricky this season, made no easier by the fact that the big boys — outside of Manchester City — haven’t exactly stayed on script.

Manchester United underachieved and then started achieving.

Chelsea flipped half its team and then its manager and sits outside the top four.

Liverpool’s played pretty well but hasn’t scored or won at its usual rate.

And Arsenal, well, Arsenal’s good.

Let’s dig into the Premier League week ahead.

PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 8

Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.

The originator of PST’s picks, Joe Prince-Wright, continues his surge up the table by correctly picking the outcome of five-of-seven games to pull into a tie with Andy Edwards, one spot below this humble typist.

STANDINGS

Wk8

JPW 5-2
Andy 3-4
Nick 4-3

Season

Nick Mendola, 32-35
Andy Edwards, 31-36
Joe Prince-Wright, 31-36

Premier League picks: Week 9 of the 2022-23 season

You can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick 'Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Odds: Arsenal (+105) vs Tottenham Hotspur (+240) | Draw (+260)
Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday
Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

JPW: Arsenal 2-2 Spurs
Andy: Arsenal 1-1 Spurs
Nick: Arsenal 2-1 Spurs

 

Bournemouth vs Brentford

Odds: Bournemouth (+230) vs Brentford (+115) | Draw (+240)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

JPW: Bournemouth 2-1 Brentford
Andy: Bournemouth 1-3 Brentford
Nick: Bournemouth 0-1 Brentford

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea

Odds: Crystal Palace (+325) vs Chelsea (-121) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

JPW: Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea
Andy: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Nick: Crystal Palace 0-2 Chelsea

Fulham vs Newcastle

Odds: Fulham (+200) vs Newcastle (+135) | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

JPW: Fulham 2-2 Newcastle
Andy: Fulham 1-1 Newcastle
Nick: Fulham 0-2 Newcastle

Liverpool vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Odds: Liverpool (-291) vs Brighton (+700) | Draw (+425)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

JPW: Liverpool 4-1 Brighton
Andy: Liverpool 2-0 Brighton
Nick: Liverpool 3-0 Brighton

Southampton vs Everton

Odds: Southampton (+115) vs Everton (+240) | Draw (++230)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

JPW: Southampton 1-1 Everton
Andy: Southampton 1-0 Everton
Nick: Southampton 1-0 Everton

West Ham vs Wolves

Odds: West Ham (-105) vs Wolves (+300) | Draw (+240)
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

JPW: West Ham 2-1 Wolves
Andy: West Ham 0-0 Wolves
Nick: West Ham 2-0 Wolves

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Odds: Man City (-291) vs Man United (+650) | Draw (+450)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

JPW: Man City 2-1 Man United
Andy: Man City 2-1 Man United
Nick: Man City 3-0 Man United

Leeds vs Aston Villa

Odds: Leeds (+135) vs Aston Villa (+195) | Draw (+240)
Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday
Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

JPW: Leeds 1-2 Aston Villa
Andy: Leeds 2-1 Aston Villa
Nick: Leeds 1-1 Aston Villa

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest

Odds: Leicester (-136) vs Nottingham Forest (+325) | Draw (+290)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday
Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

JPW: Leicester 2-0 Nottingham Forest
Andy: Leicester 2-2 Nottingham Forest
Nick: Leicester 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Fantasy Premier League Week 9: Who to captain, top transfer targets

By Sep 29, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT
The return of the Premier League from international break brings, as usual, injuries, intrigue, and a load of, “Who’s good at dealing with travel?” to our Fantasy Premier League discussion.

Rather than delve deep into stats that analyze the last part of that, let’s take a look at the first several weeks of the Premier League season and ask: Who’s piling up the points?

And let’s also look deeper than the obvious answers; Erling Haaland and Gabriel Jesus have been the genuine article for Manchester City and Arsenal, respectively, but who else is consistently dropping decent numbers?

We’ll also ignore some penalty takers, as surely Alexis Mac Allister won’t spend his season heading to the spot with the same regularity he has for Brighton early in it.

Here’s the “All-Fantasy Premier League XI” heading into Week 9, but before that, how about a couple of captain and transfer options?

This week is highlighted by some Bees, who seem to have people forgetting both how unlucky they’ve been and how fortunate their hosts have been in recent weeks…

Add and/or captain Week 9: Ivan Toney, Brentford at Bournemouth, 7.3M

Add, Week 9: David Raya, Brentford at Bournemouth, 4.5M

Add, Week 9: Kyle Walker-Peters, Southampton vs Everton, 4.5M

Add, Week 9: Lucas Paqueta, West Ham vs Wolves, 6.0M

Captain, Week 9: Mohamed Salah, Liverpool vs Brighton, 12.9M

Captain, Week 9: James Maddison, Leicester vs Nottingham Forest, 7.9M

Goalkeeper

Nick Pope, Newcastle (5.2 million, 38 points): After not facing a single shot in Newcastle’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Opening Day, the Burnley transfer has made 30 saves over six more matches. He’s twice claimed bonus points

Defenders

William Saliba, Arsenal (4.9 million, 44 points): Almost as many goals (2) as clean sheets (3) for the CB.

Joao Cancelo, Manchester City (7.2 million, 42 points): A goal, an assist, and three times earning bonus points for his managers.

Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United (5.4 million, 35 points): Same as Cancelo, but with Newcastle.

Midfielders

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City (12.3 million, 45 points): Two matches with multiple goal contributions, the same number as the mere two times he’s been held without one (and one of those was a 21-minute appearance).

Pascal Gross, Brighton (6.0 million, 42 points): Can he keep it up? Seems unlikely, but the midfielder was essentially playing forward for Graham Potter. Will it stay the same under Roberto De Zerbi?

Marcus Rashford, Manchester United (6.6 million, 40 points): Still trading under 7.0 million and listed as a midfielder. Please and thank you.

Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal (6.6 million, 39 points): The quiet gem of Arsenal, he’s showing us why Mikel Arteta kept trotting him out last season.

Alexis Mac Allister, Brighton (5.6 million, 39 points): Pens won’t last forever.

Bernardo Silva, Manchester City (7.0 million, 39 points): And to think he could’ve left for Barcelona…

Forwards

Erling Haaland, Manchester City (12.0 million, 73 points): An actual monster.

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur (11.4 million, 50 points): Derby day looms.

Ivan Toney, Brentford (7.3 million, 47 points): How long can Brentford hold onto him? A complete center forward.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (6.9 million, 41 points): Can he keep this up in the Premier League as the focal point for Fulham with a stint as Serbia’s focal point in the middle.

Gabriel Jesus (8.0 million, 39 points): His heroics have been well-covered.

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Sep 29, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT
The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far.

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We've got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

What day does the 2022-23 Premier League season start?

August 6, 2022 is the opening Saturday of the 2022-23 season. The Premier League is starting earlier than usual due to the break in November/December for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

7:30am: Arsenal v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
AFC Bournemouth v BrentfordWatch live on Peacock Premium
Crystal Palace v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
Fulham v NewcastleWatch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v BrightonWatch live on Peacock Premium
Southampton v EvertonWatch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: West Ham v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Sunday 2 October

9am: Man City v Man Utd – Watch live on Peacock Premium
11:30am: Leeds v Aston Villa – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Monday 3 October

3pm: Leicester v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

7:30am: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
10am: AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
12:30pm: Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

9am: Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH  REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
11:30am: West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

7:30am: Arsenal v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Crystal Palace v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
Fulham v Newcastle – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Southampton v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: West Ham v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Sunday 2 October

9am: Man City v Man Utd – Watch live on Peacock Premium
11:30am: Leeds v Aston Villa – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Monday 3 October

3pm: Leicester v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth v Leicester
Chelsea v Wolves
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle v Brentford
12:30pm: Brighton v Spurs

Sunday October 9

9am: Crystal Palace v Leeds
9am: West Ham v Fulham
11:30am: Arsenal v Liverpool
2pm: Everton v Man Utd

Monday October 10

3pm: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

3pm: Brentford v Brighton

Saturday 15 October

7:30am: Leicester v Crystal Palace
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Spurs v Everton

Sunday 16 October

9am: Aston Villa v Chelsea
9am: Leeds v Arsenal
9am: Man Utd v Newcastle
9am: Southampton v West Ham
11:30am: Liverpool v Man City

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton v Nottingham Forest
3:15pm: Crystal Palace v Wolves

Wednesday 19 October

2:30pm: Liverpool v West Ham
2:30pm: Newcastle v Everton
2:30pm: Brentford v Chelsea
3:15pm: Man Utd v Spurs
3:15pm: AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Arsenal v Man City — POSTPONED

Thursday 20 October

2:30pm: Fulham v Aston Villa
3:15pm: Leicester v Leeds

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

7:30am: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Man City v Brighton
TBC: Chelsea v Man Utd

Sunday 23 October

9am: Aston Villa v Brentford
9am: Leeds v Fulham
9am: Southampton v Arsenal
9am: Wolves v Leicester
11:30am: Spurs v Newcastle

Monday 24 October

3pm: West Ham v AFC Bournemouth

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

7:30am: Leicester v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Fulham v Everton
TBC: Liverpool v Leeds

Sunday October 30

9am: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
11:30am: Man Utd v West Ham

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Wolves v Brighton
12:30pm: Everton v Leicester

Sunday 6 November

7am: Chelsea v Arsenal
9am: Aston Villa v Man Utd
9am: Southampton v Newcastle
9am: West Ham v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Liverpool

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

7:30am: Man City v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Liverpool v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
12:30pm: Newcastle v Chelsea
2:45pm: Wolves v Arsenal

Sunday 13 November

9am: Brighton v Aston Villa
11:30am: Fulham v Man Utd

Monday 26 December

Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton

Saturday 31 December

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd

Monday 2 January

Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 14 January

Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 21 January

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton

Saturday 4 February

Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 February

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 25 February

AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Sep 29, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it: There’s something rather dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 11 goals from seven games has him five goals clear of the next two players: Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

That’s 1.57 goals per game from Haaland, a pace that would bag him just under 60 goals over the course of a 38-game Premier League season.

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total of 8.35, that translates to more than 43 goals scored in a single season. (For a breakdown of how Haaland’s doing what he does, check this video):

Haaland is extremely unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record could very well be under assault

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 11
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 6
  3. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 6
  4. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 5
  5. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 4
  6. Rodrigo, Leeds — 4
  7. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 4
  8. Alexis Mac Allister — Brighton — 4
  9. Nine tied with 3

The Breakdown: Analysis, tactical focus on how Erling Haaland is ripping it up

By Sep 29, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT
Throughout the Premier League season The Breakdown provides analysis, tactical focus and a deeper dive on some of the top plays from some of the best players on the planet.

We are back for Season 3 of the Breakdown and Joe Prince-Wright will be joining you to discuss some of the things which stood out (or may not have, initially) in the Premier League.

Click play on the video above to watch the latest episode of the Breakdown, while below is the full archive of The Breakdown.

And feel free to send in your comments and questions to JPW via his Twitter feed (click below) if you want him to select any plays which caught your eye and he will then give them the Breakdown treatment.

The Breakdown – 2022-23 Premier League season

Matchweek 1

Matchweek 2

Matchweek 3

Matchweek 4