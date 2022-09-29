Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it: There’s something rather dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 11 goals from seven games has him five goals clear of the next two players: Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic.

That’s 1.57 goals per game from Haaland, a pace that would bag him just under 60 goals over the course of a 38-game Premier League season.

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total of 8.35, that translates to more than 43 goals scored in a single season. (For a breakdown of how Haaland’s doing what he does, check this video):

Haaland is extremely unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record could very well be under assault

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)

Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)

Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)

11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

Erling Haaland, Man City — 11 Harry Kane, Tottenham — 6 Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 6 Ivan Toney, Brentford — 5 Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 4 Rodrigo, Leeds — 4 Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 4 Alexis Mac Allister — Brighton — 4 Nine tied with 3

