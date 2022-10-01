Bournemouth vs Brentford recap: The Bees were perhaps lucky to escape with a point, thanks to a curious penalty decision, in a 0-0 draw at Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The game’s biggest moment came in the 20th minute, when Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer appeared to slide through Bournemouth left back Jordan Zemura. Ajer made no contact with the ball (he could have, as it appeared well within his reach) before pulling out of the challenge, leaving his legs high and catching Zemura who tried to hurdle the outstretched defender.

Referee Thomas Bramall initially said no foul, and then maintained that position following his own lengthy video review session.

Ivan Toney made a goal-line clearance at one end of the field and missed the game’s best scoring chance at the other, both in the second half as Brentford controlled possession and looked the likeliest to score in the stalemate affair.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news Man City vs Man United: How to watch live, stream link, team news Leeds vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news West Ham gets breakthrough win, goals for Scamacca and Bowen

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Brentford sit 9th in the Premier League table, even after only seven games, is no small achievement for a tiny club that only made its PL debut a year ago. They look like they belong in the top half of the table as well, with their 15 goals scored bested by only Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal — the top three sides in the league heading into matchweek 8. Ivan Toney is back to his goal-scoring best with five in seven games, chipping in a pair of assists as well as he continues to prove himself a complete player at the top level, resulting in his first England call-up (but not appearance, yet) last week.

Bournemouth are trying to replicate Brentford’s top-flight success after returning to the Premier League this season. Without a star center forward like Toney (six goals scored, 4th-fewest in the PL), the Cherries will frequently look to grind out results by keeping clean sheets, only their defensive record (19 conceded in seven games) runs to the contrary.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee), Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (undisclosed)

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 🔺 Moore and Solanke up top

🔺 Unchanged at the back

🔺 Smith with the armband Our line up for #BOUBRE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/V39oBsEpla — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 1, 2022

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Christian Norgaard (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Keane Lewis-Potter (knock), Ethan Pinnock (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS