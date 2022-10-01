Newcastle thumps 10-man Fulham behind Almiron, Willock

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle United took an early VAR-awarded Fulham red card for all it’s worth, blowing away Fulham 4-1 at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

The Magpies got a break when Nathaniel Chalobah’s sliding studs-up tackle on Sean Longstaff was turned into a red card after video review, making life without its two most dangerous attackers — Alexander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin — a lot easier.

Miguel Almiron scored twice to join Longstaff and Callum Wilson on the score sheet, as Newcastle got its second win to go with five draws and a loss this season. The Magpies’ 11 points are good for … on the table

The Cottagers also have 11 points, as Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored off a delightful Neeskens Kebano cross in the 88th minute to ruin Nick Pope’s clean sheet. Fulham’s fast start to the season loses a bit of steam after the international break.

What we learned from Fulham vs Newcastle

Newcastle prepared to punish: It wasn’t that long ago that a Newcastle team going up a man after eight minutes would not necessarily mean a Magpies win. In fact, the 2020-21 Magpies only drew Fulham — who would be relegated — after a 62nd-minute red card to the Cottagers only saw a goal from the resulting penalty. On this day, however, Newcastle rolled past Fulham despite the absences of Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak, and all of their goal scorers were on board before last season’s big ownership change. Eddie Howe’s Black and White Army, y’all. And 2020-21 loan star Joe Willock had two assists (though big January buy Bruno Guimares had an assist and starred).

Mitrovic-led limitations on display through red card: Newcastle fans who missed the game and the opening paragraphs would’ve thought this subheading meant Fulham hitman Aleksandar Mitrovic’s once-everpresent temper flared up again, but no: But Mitrovic was already set to deal with two giant center backs in Sven Botman and Dan Burn, and now had to hope his disadvantaged side could get him service. That was a huge ask even if the Magpies hadn’t found their ruthless streak in front of goal.

Joe Willock has entered the chat: He was lightning on loan for Steve Bruce and it took him some time to really earn Eddie Howe’s trust (despite advanced stats) but Arsenal export Joe Willock was too much for 10-man Fulham.

Tactical focus

Newcastle showed a strong understanding of what Eddie Howe wants in the final third and this could’ve been an even uglier score line for Fulham: Bernd Leno made six saves.

Stars of the show

Bruno Guimares: A perfect game, right down to Newcastle’s healthy cushion allowing for the recently banged-up midfielder to leave before the hour mark.

Miguel Almiron: The knock on Almiron has never been hustle and energy, but finish. That was not an issue, as the ex-Atlanta United star was an offside away from a hat trick.

Bernd Leno: Not that Arsenal’s worried about Aaron Ramsdale, but Leno is proving himself as rich a talent as when the Gunners won his signature and a move from the Bundesliga years ago.

Joe Willock: See above stats.

What’s next?

Newcastle and Brentford have a tasty 10am ET Saturday match-up at St. James’ Park, while Fulham goes to West Ham at 9am ET Oct. 9.

Fulham vs Newcastle score

Fulham: 1 (De Cordova-Reid, 88′) — Chalobah red card, 8′

Newcastle: 4 (Wilson 11′, Almiron 33′, Longstaff 43′, Almiron 57′)

Callum Wilson goal video: Magpies take lead on 10-man Fulham

Miguel Almiron goal video: Paraguayan doubles Newcastle lead

Miguel Almiron goal video: Stunner increases the lead

Sean Longstaff goal video: Any doubt laid to rest

Key storylines & star players

Somewhere in the multiverse, Mitrovic’s tied for the Golden Boot lead because Erling Haaland is an actual superhero. The Fulham man has six goals to tie Harry Kane five behind Man City’s prolific Norwegian hitman. Kenny Tete’s assisted three of those goals, and Tete’s also top six in tackles. Teammate Joao Palhinha is first.

Newcastle, meanwhile, is dealing with a ridiculous amount of injuries to key players, as Bruno Guimares, Chris Wood, and Alexander Isak were both hurt on international break to join Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin as walking wounded attackers.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Palhinha (suspended), Manor Soloman (knee), Harry Wilson (knee), Antonee Robinson (ankle)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Alexander Isak (other), Emil Krafth (ACL).

How we line-up at Craven Cottage this afternoon. HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pFnm5S09DB — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 1, 2022

