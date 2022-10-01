Southampton vs Everton: Toffees’ comeback seals back-to-back wins

Everton fought back to beat Southampton at St Mary’s as Frank Lampard’s Toffees have secured back-to-back wins.

Saints took the lead early in the second half through Joe Aribo and that sparked a wild few minutes as the game came to life.

Conor Coady equalized and moments later Dwight McNeil smashed home to make it 2-1 as Everton stretched their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games.

Everton move on to 10 points for the season and have lost just two of their opening eight games, while Southampton stay on seven points and have lost three games in a row and four of their last five.

What we learned from Southampton vs Everton

Toffees have found the formula to get most from Calvert-Lewin’s imminent return: There is real progression to Everton under Frank Lampard, especially going forward. Defensively they remain solid but Gray and McNeil provided width, speed and trickery which the Toffees couldn’t make the most of. When Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns soon, they will have a focal point to make the most of this structured attacking play.

Saints’ attacking woes continue: They created enough chances to score three or four but when the ball got into the final third they lacked composure. They key moment in the game summed that up. Che Adams was played clean through but Pickford saved, then Everton broke and McNeil slammed home the winner. Saints wanted to sign a new striker in the summer window and that was the only area where they didn’t strengthen their squad as Sekou Mara is one for the future. It looks like it could be a costly error to not bring in a more prolific, and experienced, forward.

Tactical focus

Everton were more attack-minded and should have been ahead in the first half as they whipped in dangerous crosses and Demarai Gray and Neal Maupay had chances. Saints were more adventurous and looked dangerous on the counter as the game opened up and became end-to-end in a wild five minutes spell in the second half where three goals were scored. Everton were clinical when their chances arrived. Saints were not. It really was that simple.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Stars of the show

Demarai Gray: Caused so many problems with his dribbling and direct running but the finish was just off.

Stuart Armstrong: Never stopped running and went on some surging runs. Tried his best to get Saints on the front foot.

Jordan Pickford: Unsighted on the goal as it went through plenty of players but made some crucial saves and marshalled the defense expertly.

What’s next?

Saints head to Manchester City on Saturday, Oct. 8, while Everton host Manchester United on Sunday, Oct. 9.

How to watch Southampton vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Saints have so many good youngsters with Armel Bella-Kotchap, Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia all catching the eye early in the season. The latter has missed the last few games through injury and Saints have lost both 1-0 at Wolves and Aston Villa. Scoring goals will be a problem for them but they look defensively solid this season and Hasenhuttl is relying on Che Adams and James Ward-Prowse to score the goals to keep them well away from the relegation scrap.

Lampard’s Everton are also tougher to break down and scoring goals is also an issue for them. After selling Richarlison in the summer and having Dominic Calvert-Lewin out injured so far, Lampard has relied on Anthony Gordon to be his main attacking weapon. The youngster has a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Saints’ Bella-Kotchap (20) and Mohammed Salisu (23) have formed a really strong partnership at center back and both made their international debuts over the break for Germany and Ghana respectively. Saints need Ward-Prowse to get back to his best as he’s struggled to start the season and is so important to the way they play.

Alex Iwobi has been superb in a deeper central midfield role for Everton and Amadou Onana continues to show his class alongside him, while the experienced duo of Conor Coady and James Tarkwoski are forging a very solid partnership at center back with the summer signings leading by example.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

Tino Livramento continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury and is getting closer to a return, while 18-year-old midfield sensation Lavia is still a few weeks away from returning. Sekou Mara starts in attack with Adams as Hasenhuttl rotates his squad and seven new signings start. Larios, Caleta-Car, Maitland-Niles, Aribo, Stuart Armstrong and Mara all come in for Saints.

Taking on the Toffees 👊 Here’s today’s #SaintsFC team, with three players making their full debut! pic.twitter.com/fmDqE2Zlse — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) October 1, 2022

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

Injury issues continue to mount up for Lampard as they lost right back Nathan Patterson over the break and that is a big blow as he’s been sensational in recent games. Jordan Pickford is back from injury, which is a massive boost, but Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend all remain out. Calvert-Lewin remains out as Seamus Coleman comes in.

