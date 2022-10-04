Liverpool host Rangers in an all-British battle at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores, stats ]

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are under pressure after a very sluggish start to the season in the Premier League and it hasn’t been much better in the Champions League. They were hammered 4-1 at Napoli in their Group A opener and narrowly beat Ajax at home last time out.

As for Glasgow Rangers, well, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have suffered heavy defeats in their opening two group games as they are struggling massively after being back in the Champions League group stage for the first time in 12 years.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Rangers at what will be a fired-up Anfield.

Premier League news Chelsea vs AC Milan: How to watch live, team news, updates Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 8 Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

How to watch Liverpool vs Rangers live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+

Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Defensively Liverpool are really struggling and Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold in particular look way off their usual standards. However, it’s not just about the defense. From front to back Liverpool haven’t matched their usual energy levels so far this season and after so much success over the last few seasons it’s very strange to watch them play this way. As for Glasgow Rangers, they’re hoping to make it difficult for Liverpool and have players who can hurt teams, especially on the counter. This will be a very tough assignment for the Scottish giants but they know they have to get something from these two games in a week against Liverpool to have any chance of keeping their European hopes alive for the rest of this season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz has been one of their most consistent players so far this season, while Roberto Firmino scored two at the weekend and goalkeeper Alisson bailed them out against Brighton as they could have easily lost at home. For Rangers, Antonio Colak has scored four goals in his last two league games and he is one to watch in attack.

The lowdown on Rangers

It has not been a great start to the season for Glasgow Rangers either as their arduous path through the UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds impacted their form. They were hammered 4-0 by Celtic in the league and defensively they aren’t as well-organized as they were under Steven Gerrard. Young USMNT duo James Sands and Malik Tillman are options at center back and in an attacking midfield role respectively and both need a big few months if they’re going to get in Gregg Berhalter’s squad for the World Cup. Rangers have some very experienced players in Steven Davis, Alfredo Morales, Allan McGregor and James Tavernier and don’t forget, they reached the UEFA Europa League final last season and could have easily won it. They are the kind of team that can pull off an upset and click for 15-20 minute periods in a game. That will frighten Klopp.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Klopp has a few injury issues to contend with as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita remain out, while Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are also out. Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay are back in training though. As for lineup options, Klopp will go with Salah and Firmino in attack but Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz could come in after all three were on the bench at the weekend. In defense it will be intriguing to see if Alexander-Arnold is given a rest and Joe Gomez starts at right back.

Latest USMNT news World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,... Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits USMNT’s Ricardo Pepi defies xG with relentless goal (video)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports