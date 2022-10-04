Chelsea host AC Milan in a key clash for the Premier League side in Group E of the UEFA Champions League.

Graham Potter’s Chelsea lost at Dinamo Zagreb and drew at home against RB Salzburg in their opening two group stage games and now face the reigning Italian champs home and away over the next week.

How these next two games go will likely determine if Chelsea reach the last 16 of the competition, while Milan can all-but punch their ticket to the knockout rounds with some positive results as they have a few former Chelsea stars who are looking to prove a point.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.

How to watch Chelsea vs AC Milan live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: TUDN, Paramount+

Online: Updates via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Chelsea grabbed a late, and controversial, win at Palace at the weekend and they’re creating more chances in attack and are slowly getting used to Graham Potter’s tactics. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is off and running as he scored at Palace too and Chelsea continue to look solid defensively. Potter has also seen his injury issues subside as the likes of N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Marc Cucurella are all expected back soon. As for Milan, they have had a workmanlike start to the Serie A season and sit in fifth place but are just three points off the top and their squad is looking very deep.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher scored a beauty to win the game at Palace and he will be flying high, while Aubameyang looked sharp and grabbed his goal at the weekend as he proved he can lead the line in this revamped Chelsea side. Reece James has been in sensational form at right back. For Milan, Olivier Giroud is their top goalscorer this season with five goals in all competitions and Rafael Leao is just behind him with four. Sandro Tonali makes Milan tick in central midfield and will look to dictate the tempo of this game.

The lowdown on AC Milan

With Giroud leading the lead and Chelsea academy product Fikayo Tomori anchoring the defense, there are a couple of ex-Chelsea players who will be desperate to prove a point against their old club. Aside from that storyline, Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has created a dynamic, hard-working side who are very tough to break down and have individual quality to score plenty of goals from counters and set pieces. That will concern Chelsea as defensively they’ve struggled on those two areas.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

This game may come too soon for Kante, Mendy and Cucurella to start but Potter will be delighted they are almost fit, while Gallagher, Broja and Pulisic are all pushing hard for minutes. Will Thiago Silva and Wesley Fofana start at center back again? Or will Koulibaly come in to give Silva a break?

