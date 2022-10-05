Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s eight assists this Premier League season are double his closest competitors — teammate Bernardo Silva and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — to give him 94 for his career. That’s tied for fifth all-time with Dennis Bergkamp, 72 behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.95 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 8 Bernardo Silva, Man City — 4 Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 4 Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 3 Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 3 Erling Haaland, Man City — 3 Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 3 Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 3 Jack Harrison, Leeds United — 3 Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 3 Alex Iwobi, Everton — 3 Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 3 Kenny Tete, Fulham — 3 Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 3

