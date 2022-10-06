World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages are in full flow as Arsenal, Manchester United, and West Ham are all in action.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores ]

In the Europa League group stage Arsenal have a lovely set of European cities to visit with PSV, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich their opponents, and are clear favorites to advance. United are also favored but have some long distances to travel as they play Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol from Transnistria and Cypriot side Omonia.

In the Conference League the Hammers have Anderlecht, FCSB (formerly known as Steaua Bucharest) and Silkeborg, as David Moyes’ side will be very happy with that draw.

[ LIVE: Conference League scores ]

The final of the Europa League will be played in Budapest, while the Conference League final will be in Prague.

Below are details on the Europa League and Conference League, including how to watch info, the group stage draw, dates and schedule.

UEFA Europa League, Conference League, schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Europa League group stage fixtures & results (all kick off times ET)

Matchday 3 – Thursday 6 October

Group A: Zurich vs PSV Eindhoven (12:45), Arsenal vs Bodo/Glimt (3:00)

Group B: Rennes vs Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahce vs AEK Larnaca (3:00)

Group C: HJK Helsinki vs Ludogorets (12:45), Roma vs Real Betis (3:00)

Group D: Malmo vs Union Berlin (12:45), Braga vs St Gilloise (3:00)

Group E: Sheriff vs Real Sociedad, Omonia vs Man United (12:45)

Group F: Sturm Graz vs Lazio (12:45), Midtjylland vs Feyenoord (3:00)

Group G: Freiburg vs Nantes, Olympiacos vs Qarabag (3:00)

Group H: Red Star Belgrade vs Ferencvaros, Monaco vs Trabzonspor (12:45)

Matchday 1 – Thursday 8 September

Group A: Zurich 1-2 Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Bodo/Glimt

Group B: AEK Larnaca 1-2 Rennes, Fenerbahce 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Group C: Ludogorets 2-1 Roma, HJK Helsinki 0-2 Real Betis

Group D: Malmo 2-0 Braga, Union Berlin 0-1 St Gilloise

Group E: Man United 0-1 Real Sociedad, Omonia 0-3 Sheriff

Group F: Lazio 4-2 Feyenoord, Sturm Graz 1-0 Midtjylland

Group G: Freiburg 2-1 Qarabag, Nantes 2-1 Olympiacos

Group H: Red Star Belgrade 0-1 Monaco, Ferencvaros 3-2 Trabzonspor

Matchday 2 – Thursday 15 September

Group A: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven (postponed), Bodo/Glimt vs Zurich

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 AEK Larnaca, Rennes 2-2 Fenerbahce

Group C: Real Betis 3-2 Ludogorets, Roma 3-0 HJK Helsinki

Group D: St Gilloise 3-2 Malmo, Braga 1-0 Union Berlin

Group E: Real Sociedad 2-1 Omonia, Sheriff 0-2 Man United

Group F: Midtjylland 5-1 Lazio, Feyenoord 6-0 Sturm Graz

Group G: Olympiacos 0-3 Freiburg, Qarabag 3-0 Nantes

Group H: Trabzonspor 2-1 Red Star Belgrade, Monaco 0-1 Ferencvaros

Matchday 4 – Thursday 13 October

Group A: Bodo/Glimt vs Arsenal (12:45), PSV Eindhoven vs Zurich (3:00)

Group B: AEK Larnaca vs Fenerbahce, Dynamo Kyiv vs Rennes (12:45)

Group C: Real Betis vs Roma (12:45), Ludogorets vs HJK Helsinki (3:00)

Group D: St Gilloise vs Braga (12:45), Union Berlin vs Malmo (3:00)

Group E: Man United vs Omonia, Real Sociedad vs Sheriff (3:00)

Group F: Feyenoord vs Midtjylland (12:45), Lazio vs Sturm Graz (3:00)

Group G: Nantes vs Freiburg, Qarabag vs Olympiacos (12:45)

Group H: Trabzonspor vs Monaco, Ferencvaros vs Red Star Belgrade (3:00)

Matchday 5 – Thursday 27 October

Group A: Zurich vs Bodo/Glimt, PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal (12:45)

Group B: AEK Larnaca vs Dynamo Kyiv, Fenerbahce vs Rennes (12:45)

Group C: Ludogorets vs Real Betis (12:45), HJK Helsinki vs Roma (3:00)

Group D: Malmo vs St Gilloise, Union Berlin vs Braga (12:45)

Group E: Man United vs Sheriff, Omonia vs Real Sociedad (3:00)

Group F: Lazio vs Midtjylland (12:45), Sturm Graz vs Feyenoord (3:00)

Group G: Freiburg vs Olympiacos, Nantes vs Qarabag (3:00)

Group H: Red Star Belgrade vs Trabzonspor, Ferencvaros vs Monaco (3:00)

Matchday 6 – Thursday 3 November

Group A: Arsenal vs Zurich, Bodo/Glimt vs PSV Eindhoven (3:00)

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv vs Fenerbahce, Rennes vs AEK Larnaca (3:00)

Group C: Real Betis vs HJK Helsinki, Roma vs Ludogorets (3:00)

Group D: St Gilloise vs Union Berlin, Braga vs Malmo (3:00)

Group E: Real Sociedad vs Man United, Sheriff vs Omonia (12:45)

Group F: Midtjylland vs Sturm Graz, Feyenoord vs Lazio (12:45)

Group G: Olympiacos vs Nantes, Qarabag vs Freiburg (12:45)

Group H: Trabzonspor vs Ferencvaros, Monaco vs Red Star Belgrade (12:45)

Europa League groups

Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, FC Zurich

Group B: Dynamo Kiev, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca

Group C: Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki

Group D: Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise

Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, Sheriff Tiraspol, Omonia

Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz

Group G: Olympiacos, Qarabag, SC Freiburg, Nantes

Group H: Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor

Europa Conference League group stage fixtures (all kick off times ET)

Matchday 3 – Thursday 6 October

Group A: Hearts vs Fiorentina, RFS vs Istanbul Basaksehir (3:00)

Group B: Anderlecht vs West Ham, Silkeborg vs FCSB (12:45)

Group C: Lech vs H. Beer-Sheva (12:45), Villarreal vs Austria Wien (3:00)

Group D: Slovacko vs Nice (12:45), Cologne vs Partizan (3:00)

Group E: Dnipro-1 vs Vaduz (12:45), AZ Alkmaar vs Apollon Limassol (3:00)

Group F: Molde vs Shamrock Rovers (12:45), Gent vs Djurgarden (3:00)

Group G: Sivasspor vs Ballkani (12:45), Slavia Prague vs CFR Cluj (3:00)

Group H: Pyunik vs Zalgiris (12:45), Basel vs Slovan Bratislava (3:00)

Matchday 1 – Thursday 8 September

Group A: Hearts vs Istanbul Basaksehir, Fiorentina vs RFS (18:45)

Group B: Anderlecht vs Silkeborg (12:45), West Ham vs FCSB (21:00)

Group C: Villarreal vs Lech, Austria Wien vs H. Beer-Sheva (18:45)

Group D: Slovacko vs Partizan, Nice vs Cologne (18:45)

Group E: Vaduz vs Apollon Limassol, Dnipro-1 vs AZ Alkmaar (3:00)

Group F: Molde vs Gent, Shamrock Rovers vs Djurgarden (3:00)

Group G: Ballkani vs CFR Cluj (12:45), Sivasspor vs Slavia Prague (3:00)

Group H: Basel vs Pyunik, Slovan Bratislava vs Zalgiris (3:00)

Matchday 2 – Thursday 15 September

Group A: RFS vs Hearts, Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fiorentina (3:00)

Group B: FCSB vs Anderlecht, Silkeborg vs West Ham (3:00)

Group C: Lech vs Austria Wien, H. Beer-Sheva vs Villarreal (3:00)

Group D: Partizan vs Nice, Cologne vs Slovacko (3:00)

Group E: Apollon Limassol vs Dnipro-1, AZ Alkmaar vs Vaduz (12:45)

Group F: Djurgarden vs Molde, Gent vs Shamrock Rovers (12:45)

Group G: Slavia Prague vs Ballkani, CFR Cluj vs Sivasspor (12:45)

Group H: Zalgiris vs Basel, Pyunik vs Slovan Bratislava (12:45)

Matchday 4 – Thursday 13 October

Group A: Istanbul Basaksehir vs RFS, Fiorentina vs Hearts (12:45)

Group B: FCSB vs Silkeborg, West Ham vs Anderlecht (3:00)

Group C: Austria Wien vs Villarreal (12:45), H. Beer-Sheva vs Lech (3:00)

Group D: Partizan vs Cologne (12:45), Nice vs Slovacko (3:00)

Group E: Apollon Limassol vs AZ Alkmaar (12:45), Vaduz vs Dnipro-1 (3:00)

Group F: Djurgarden vs Gent (12:45), Shamrock Rovers vs Molde (3:00)

Group G: CFR Cluj vs Slavia Prague (12:45), Ballkani vs Sivasspor (3:00)

Group H: Slovan Bratislava vs Basel (12:45), Zalgiris vs Pyunik (3:00)

Matchday 5 – Thursday 27 October

Group A: Fiorentina vs Istanbul Basaksehir (12:45), Hearts vs RFS (3:00)

Group B: Anderlecht vs FCSB (12:45), West Ham vs Silkeborg (3:00)

Group C: Villarreal vs H. Beer-Sheva, Austria Wien vs Lech (12:45)

Group D: Slovacko vs Cologne, Nice vs Partizan (12:45)

Group E: Vaduz vs AZ Alkmaar (12:45), Dnipro-1 vs Apollon Limassol (3:00)

Group F: Molde vs Djurgarden, Shamrock Rovers vs Gent (3:00)

Group G: Ballkani vs Slavia Prague, Sivasspor vs CFR Cluj (3:00)

Group H: Basel vs Zalgiris, Slovan Bratislava vs Pyunik (3:00)

Matchday 6 – Thursday 3 November

Group A: RFS vs Fiorentina, Istanbul Basaksehir vs Hearts (11:30)

Group B: FCSB vs West Ham, Silkeborg vs Anderlecht (3:00)

Group C: Lech vs Villarreal, H. Beer-Sheva vs Austria Wien (3:00)

Group D: Partizan vs Slovacko, Cologne vs Nice (3:00)

Group E: Apollon Limassol vs Vaduz, AZ Alkmaar vs Dnipro-1 (12:45)

Group F: Djurgarden vs Shamrock Rovers, Gent vs Molde (12:45)

Group G: Slavia Prague vs Sivasspor, CFR Cluj vs Ballkani (12:45)

Group H: Zalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava, Pyunik vs Basel (12:45)

Europa Conference League groups

Group A: Istanbul Basaksehir, Fiorentina, Hearts, RFS

Group B: West Ham, FCSB, Anderlecht, Silkeborg

Group C: Villarreal, Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Austria Wien, Lech Poznan

Group D: Partizan Belgrade, FC Cologne, Nice, Slovacko

Group E: AZ Alkmaar, Apollon Nicosia, Vaduz, Dnipro-1

Group F: Gent, Molde, Shamrock Rovers, Djurgarden

Group G: Slavia Prague, CFR Cluj, Sivasspor, Ballkani

Group H: Basel, Slovan Bratislava, Zalgiris, Pyunik

