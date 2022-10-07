Arsenal vs Liverpool: The Premier League leaders will try to keep pace with Manchester City when they welcome the Reds, mired in a mid-table slump, to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE ARSENAL vs LIVERPOOL

The Gunners (7W-0D-1L – 1st place) are winless in their last five meetings with Liverpool (2W-4D-1L – 9th) in all competitions, without scoring a single goal (and conceding 11). Arsenal are winless (without penalty kicks) in their last eight head-to-head matchups (0W-3D-5L).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Last weekend’s north London derby was billed as a massive test of Arsenal’s early-season title credentials, and they passed with flying colors. Still the youngest team in the Premier League (average age of 24.5, tied with Southampton), the young Gunners have grown and improved far more quickly than was expected of them, now they must show they can beat a side of Liverpool’s caliber — even in their struggles, the quality and highs-stakes experience remain and incredible advantage — at the very top of the Premier League hierarchy, and a side so dominant in recent times. Gabriel Jesus’ arrival (and team-leading five goals to start the season) has lifted spirits and tide alike, getting the rest of the attacking unit (Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka) heavily involved in the goal-scoring, too. Nine different players have scored a PL goal, but the above quartet is responsible for 12 of 20 goals and 8 of 13 assists thus far.

As for Liverpool, scoring goals hasn’t been a problem (18 in seven games – 4th-most in the PL) and their nine goals conceded (tied-5th-fewest) is hardly appalling either, but their performances have largely matched the disappointing 9th-place start: uninspiring, unremarkable and a bit worrying. Last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Brighton was certainly thrilling, but the Reds not only slow out of the starting gates (2-0 down after 18 minutes), but also not up to the task of closing out an undeserved victory (conceded an 83rd-minute equalizer). Injuries have made things rather difficult for Jurgen Klopp, but the impending returns of Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are good cause for optimism as Liverpool try to reverse course and keep within touching distance of the top of the table.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Andrew Robertson (knee), Curtis Jones (calf)

Follow @AndyEdMLS