Chelsea host Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Blues hope to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League as Graham Potter continues to build his project.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v WOLVES

Following their dramatic late win at Crystal Palace last weekend, and their thumping Champions League win against AC Milan, Chelsea are slowly recovering after firing Thomas Tuchel and you can already see confidence growing with Potter’s tactical tweaks evident.

Talking about new managers, Wolves will have one of those after Bruno Lage was fired following an awful start to the season as he secured just one win from 15 games dating back to the end of last season. Surely they will figure things out and not get sucked into a relegation battle. Right?

Here’s everything you need to know for Chelsea vs Wolves.

Premier League news Bournemouth vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 8

How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

It’s still early days in the Graham Potter era at Chelsea but the signs are promising. He’s made some big decisions with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta unused subs for the win at Palace last weekend and Potter already seems to be sorting out Chelsea’s attacking issues. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed his first Chelsea goal last weekend and added another against Milan as they look more dangerous and fluid in attack. As for Wolves, well, scoring goals has been a huge problem for them as injuries to their strikers (most notably Raul Jimenez) was a big reason why Bruno Lage was fired. Diego Costa returning to Chelsea is a storyline to look out for and he could well start this game after having an impact off the bench at West Ham last weekend as he should have scored a header and set up a goal which was ruled out.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Aubameyang is looking sharper and Reece James is the man of the moment for Chelsea as he continues to surge up and down the right flank. For Wolves, well, Jose Sa is doing okay in goal and Ruben Neves (suspended for this game) is doing his best to hold things together in midfield and even at center back after recent injuries and suspensions.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

The Blues have a few key players returning from injury, which is brilliant news for Potter. The duo of Edouard Mendy and Marc Cucurella are both back fit, while N’Golo Kante is very close to a return. However, Wesley Fofana suffered an injury against AC Milan and after leaving the stadium on crutches, Potter is concerned the French defender could be missing for a little while. It will be intriguing to see who lines up in the attacking midfield roles for Chelsea as Mount and Havertz started last weekend but Pulisic and Gallagher had a big impact off the bench late on.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

A long list of injuries and suspensions is the last thing Wolves need and it explains their current position in the bottom three. Raul Jimenez, Hwang-hee Chan and Pedro Neto are all out, while Sasa Kalajdzic is out for at least six months following his serious knee injury. Chiquinho is out long-term too, while Nathan Collins is still suspended and Neves is also missing for this game due to yellow card accumulation.

Latest USMNT news World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,... Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits USMNT’s Ricardo Pepi defies xG with relentless goal (video)

Follow @JPW_NBCSports