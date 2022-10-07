Premier League Fan Fest coming to Philadelphia

By Oct 7, 2022, 10:50 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Philadelphia in 2022, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be in Philly for what promises to be an incredible weekend.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on October 15-16 in Dilworth Park and we can’t wait to be in the City of Brotherly Love.

SIGN UP FOR THE FAN FEST HERE

That weekend the huge Liverpool vs Manchester City clash takes stage (Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11:30am ET), while on the same day in the other type of football the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

It will be one heck of a party in Philly.

Below are more details on the event, while all you have to do is click on the link above to sign up so you can be there.

Latest Premier League news

Bournemouth vs Leicester live
Bournemouth vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Premier League
Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 8

Premier League Fan Fest is coming to Philadelphia in October

This marks the first Fan Fest in the state of Pennsylvania and continues a period of huge celebration for soccer in Philly.

With the Philadelphia Union flying high atop the Major League Soccer standings, plus Philadelphia recently announced as one of the host cities for games at the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup, the beauty of the beautiful game is spreading to every corner of Philly’s famous streets.

Philadelphia was supposed to be the site of our Fan Fest in March 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.

“Philly’s been waiting, and we wanted to use the best opportunities at the right moment to come back,” NBC Sports’ senior vice president of consumer engagement Lyndsay Signor told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “For all of the reasons that we landed on Philly for 2020 — the fandom the city, as the heart of so many professional sports — there was never a question.

“But I think when it started to get closer to Philadelphia hosting the World Cup, and looking at some opportunities to collaborate around Sunday Night Football … it felt like a really awesome time to fire up the Philly fan base again, and bring Fan Fest back and actually be able to execute it without COVID parameters in the way.”

Here are a few things you can expect from the Fan Fest

  • Gates will open at 6am on both days
  • Premier League legends Alan Shearer and Ian Wright will be on-site
  • Club mascots and the Premier League trophy will also be there
  • TV screens will be in place across Dilworth Park so fans can easily watch the game of their choice
  • Four games kick off at 9am ET on Sunday, Oct. 16, before Liverpool vs Manchester City at 11:30am ET
  • Entry is free but you will have to register for a ticket here
  • Special guests will join our crew throughout the weekend
  • Alcohol and food will be served at the event

Bournemouth vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 7, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT
0 Comments

Bournemouth vs Leicester: The Cherries will try to make it five games unbeaten when they host the one-win Foxes at Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium). 

STREAM LIVE BOURNEMOUTH vs LEICESTER

Leicester (4 points. 19th place) hammered Nottingham Forest 4-0 to pick up that first win of the season last time out, seemingly buying manager Brendan Rodgers a bit more time following an incredibly rocky start (0W-1D-6L). Bournemouth (9 points – 13th), meanwhile, are unbeaten (1W-3D-0L) since firing Scott Parker in late August (1W-0D-3L to start).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Leicester

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Premier League
Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 8
Manchester City vs Southampton live
Manchester City vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Bournemouth vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

The Cherries had turned their season around by tightening the defense (just three goals conceded in four games, including two clean sheets) to compensate for their inability to create, let alone finish, scoring chances (two goals scored in four games under Parker; four in four games under interim boss Gary O’Neil). Half of their six goals came in the 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest (a common them emerges as well), all in a 36-minute period in the second half. Aside from those 36 minutes, it’s been a barren wasteland of offensive output (0.48 xG per game – last in the Premier League, by a wide margin).

The Foxes kept their first clean sheet of the season in the win over Forest, after conceding a PL-high 22 goals in their first seven games (they are still last in the PL, just ahead of — you guessed it — Forest). Leicester were, however, fortunate to escape the opening half-hour without conceding (maybe twice), most notably when Taiwo Awoniyi hit the post of an open goal. Saturday’s battle with Bournemouth will offer the perfect opportunity for another clean sheet.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (undisclosed)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Nampalys Mendy (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Oct 7, 2022, 12:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 10 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh)

More Arsenal news

Arsenal
Ever Wonder why Arsenal moved from South to North London?
Arsenal vs Tottenham
Arsenal ease past bitter rivals Tottenham, stay top of the Premier League
Arsenal vs Tottenham player ratings
Arsenal vs Tottenham player ratings

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Leon Bailey (undisclosed), Calum Chambers (illness)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (undisclosed)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (achilles), Keane Lewis-Potter (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Ethan Pinnock (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Moises Caicedo (undisclosed)Enock Mwepu (illness)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Wesley Fofana (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Carney Chukwuemeka (illness)

More Chelsea news

Chelsea vs Wolves live
Chelsea vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Chelsea vs AC Milan: Group E - UEFA Champions League
Potter’s strong start continues as Chelsea cruise past AC Milan
Chelsea transfer news
Chelsea transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT:  Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), Nathan Ferguson (foot), James McArthur (groin)

Everton injuries

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension), Layvin Kurzawz (calf), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Antonee Robinson (ankle), Willian (calf), Kenny Tete (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (suspension), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Archie Gray (ankle)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Nampalys Mendy (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Curtis Jones (calf), Andrew Robertson (knee)

More Liverpool news

Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
Premier League picks
Premier League odds, picks: Week 10 of the 2022-23 season
Champions League live
UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule,...

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), John Stones (hamstring), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

More Manchester City news

Manchester City vs Southampton live
Manchester City vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League
The Breakdown: Analysis, tactical focus on the Premier League
Manchester City vs Copenhagen: Group G - UEFA Champions League
Man City hammer Copenhagen 5-0, Haaland scores two more goals

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Raphael Varane (ankle)

More Manchester United news

Europa League live
UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League live! How to watch, updates,...
Cristiano Ronaldo
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo can leave Manchester United in January
Manchester City vs Manchester United player ratings
Manchester City vs Manchester United player ratings out of 10

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Aleksander Isak (leg)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Adam Armstrong (undisclosed), Juan Larios (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (undisclosed), Emerson Royal (suspension), Lucas Moura (achilles), Japhet Tanganga (knock)

More Tottenham news

Brighton vs Tottenham live
Brighton vs Tottenham: How to watch, live stream link, TV channel, team news
Champions League live
UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule,...
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham live
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham: Spurs to rue missed chances

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (calf)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Ruben Neves (suspension), Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Nathan Collins (suspension), Chiquinho (knee)

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 8

By Oct 7, 2022, 12:39 PM EDT
0 Comments

The latest Premier League player Power Rankings of the 2022-23 season have arrived, as we focus on who starred across Matchweek 9 as the action returned in full force following the international break.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ] 

Stars from Manchester City and Arsenal continue to dominate the upper echelons of our list, as plenty of megastars are starting to hit top gear.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ] 

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

I’m sure you all agree wholeheartedly with our latest Premier League player Power Rankings…

Latest Premier League news

Bournemouth vs Leicester live
Bournemouth vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Manchester City vs Southampton live
Manchester City vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Premier League player Power Rankings 2022-23 season – Week 8

1. Erling Haaland (Man City) – Even
2. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Even
3. Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) – Up 2
4. Phil Foden (Man City) – Up 2
5. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) –  Down 2
6. William Saliba (Arsenal) – Up 9
7. Joao Cancelo (Man City) – Even
8. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – Up 3
9. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 5
10. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle) – Up 8
11. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) – Up 9
12. Leandro Trossard (Brighton) – New entry
13. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – Up 4
14. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton) – New entry
15. Alisson (Liverpool) – New entry
16. Manuel Akanji (Man City) – New entry
17. Alex Iwobi (Everton) – New entry
18. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – Up 1
19. Miguel Almiron (Newcastle) – New entry
20. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) – New entry

Manchester City vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 7, 2022, 12:34 PM EDT
0 Comments

Red-hot Manchester City host struggling Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and all eyes are on goalscoring machine Erling Haaland.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v SOUTHAMPTON

Haaland has scored 14 Premier League goals in his first eight games in the competition and has already set numerous records, including being the first-ever player to score hat tricks in three-straight PL home games. Pep Guardiola’s incredible squad depth has been on full show in recent weeks but Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne are irreplaceable as City are the only PL team who remain unbeaten so far this season.

Southampton are struggling after three-straight defeats for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s young side, with goals hard to come by. Following a run of four defeats (all by a single goal) in their last five outings, the pressure is on their Austrian coach as many believe his time is running out at St Mary’s. A heavy defeat here will see confidence levels sink further.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need to know for Manchester City vs Southampton.

Premier League news

Bournemouth vs Leicester live
Bournemouth vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Premier League injury news
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Premier League
Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 8

How to watch Manchester City vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock 
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

City look unstoppable right now and Haaland and De Bruyne are ripping teams apart. Not to mention that Guardiola has a stable of incredible players to rotate and they look hungrier than ever to show everyone exactly how good they are. After smashing Manchester United 6-3 at home last weekend, the only concern for Guardiola is how they switched off late on to cough up a few goals. That said, City were barely in second gear at that point and could have scored 10 goals, at least, against their bitter rivals. For Southampton, well, they have the youngest squad in the Premier League and it’s showing. There have been ups and downs so far this season and they’ve come out on the wrong end of four one-goal losses in their last five. There isn’t an awful lot wrong (aside from not having a top striker) but after this game at City they need to pick up a few big wins to stop a growing tide of dissent towards Hasenhuttl. One strange fact: Saints drew home and away against Man City in the PL last season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Basically all of City’s team is in top form but Haaland, De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are all looking incredible, while Manuel Akanji has slotted in seamlessly at center back. Southampton’s best player this season has been Armel Bella-Kotchap, closely followed by Romeo Lavia (bought from Manchester City this summer) but the latter remains out injured. Joe Aribo has quietly scored a couple and is doing his best to get their attack going.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain out injured, while Rodri wasn’t risked for the Manchester derby. All of that means that Akanji and Ake could start again at center back as they are rotated with Laporte and Dias. The likes of Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez could also see some minutes this weekend after both scoring in the Champions League in midweek.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Lavia is close to a return, while Tino Livramento is stepping up his recovery from a long-term knee injury. Hasenhuttl could switch to a back five for this game as he knows a mauling could push him one step closer to being fired.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
Ricardo Pepi
USMNT’s Ricardo Pepi defies xG with relentless goal (video)