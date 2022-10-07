Premier League Fan Fest coming to Philadelphia

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Philadelphia in 2022, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be in Philly for what promises to be an incredible weekend.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on October 15-16 in Dilworth Park and we can’t wait to be in the City of Brotherly Love.

That weekend the huge Liverpool vs Manchester City clash takes stage (Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11:30am ET), while on the same day in the other type of football the Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

It will be one heck of a party in Philly.

Below are more details on the event, while all you have to do is click on the link above to sign up so you can be there.

Premier League Fan Fest is coming to Philadelphia in October

This marks the first Fan Fest in the state of Pennsylvania and continues a period of huge celebration for soccer in Philly.

With the Philadelphia Union flying high atop the Major League Soccer standings, plus Philadelphia recently announced as one of the host cities for games at the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup, the beauty of the beautiful game is spreading to every corner of Philly’s famous streets.

Premier League Mornings Live is BACK and we're heading to the City of Brotherly Love! Join us at Dilworth Park in Philadelphia October 15-16. Details on how to register and more: https://t.co/uxSWU8zvva#MyPLMorning

NBC Sports | @BarclaysBankUS pic.twitter.com/OHFG85Oqf9 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 27, 2022

Philadelphia was supposed to be the site of our Fan Fest in March 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19.

“Philly’s been waiting, and we wanted to use the best opportunities at the right moment to come back,” NBC Sports’ senior vice president of consumer engagement Lyndsay Signor told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “For all of the reasons that we landed on Philly for 2020 — the fandom the city, as the heart of so many professional sports — there was never a question.

“But I think when it started to get closer to Philadelphia hosting the World Cup, and looking at some opportunities to collaborate around Sunday Night Football … it felt like a really awesome time to fire up the Philly fan base again, and bring Fan Fest back and actually be able to execute it without COVID parameters in the way.”

Here are a few things you can expect from the Fan Fest

Gates will open at 6am on both days

Premier League legends Alan Shearer and Ian Wright will be on-site

Club mascots and the Premier League trophy will also be there

TV screens will be in place across Dilworth Park so fans can easily watch the game of their choice

Four games kick off at 9am ET on Sunday, Oct. 16, before Liverpool vs Manchester City at 11:30am ET

Entry is free but you will have to register for a ticket here

Special guests will join our crew throughout the weekend

Alcohol and food will be served at the event

Follow @JPW_NBCSports