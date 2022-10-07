World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...

Red-hot Manchester City host struggling Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday and all eyes are on goalscoring machine Erling Haaland.

Haaland has scored 14 Premier League goals in his first eight games in the competition and has already set numerous records, including being the first-ever player to score hat tricks in three-straight PL home games. Pep Guardiola’s incredible squad depth has been on full show in recent weeks but Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne are irreplaceable as City are the only PL team who remain unbeaten so far this season.

Southampton are struggling after three-straight defeats for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s young side, with goals hard to come by. Following a run of four defeats (all by a single goal) in their last five outings, the pressure is on their Austrian coach as many believe his time is running out at St Mary’s. A heavy defeat here will see confidence levels sink further.

Here’s everything you need to know for Manchester City vs Southampton.

How to watch Manchester City vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

City look unstoppable right now and Haaland and De Bruyne are ripping teams apart. Not to mention that Guardiola has a stable of incredible players to rotate and they look hungrier than ever to show everyone exactly how good they are. After smashing Manchester United 6-3 at home last weekend, the only concern for Guardiola is how they switched off late on to cough up a few goals. That said, City were barely in second gear at that point and could have scored 10 goals, at least, against their bitter rivals. For Southampton, well, they have the youngest squad in the Premier League and it’s showing. There have been ups and downs so far this season and they’ve come out on the wrong end of four one-goal losses in their last five. There isn’t an awful lot wrong (aside from not having a top striker) but after this game at City they need to pick up a few big wins to stop a growing tide of dissent towards Hasenhuttl. One strange fact: Saints drew home and away against Man City in the PL last season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Basically all of City’s team is in top form but Haaland, De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are all looking incredible, while Manuel Akanji has slotted in seamlessly at center back. Southampton’s best player this season has been Armel Bella-Kotchap, closely followed by Romeo Lavia (bought from Manchester City this summer) but the latter remains out injured. Joe Aribo has quietly scored a couple and is doing his best to get their attack going.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain out injured, while Rodri wasn’t risked for the Manchester derby. All of that means that Akanji and Ake could start again at center back as they are rotated with Laporte and Dias. The likes of Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez could also see some minutes this weekend after both scoring in the Champions League in midweek.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Lavia is close to a return, while Tino Livramento is stepping up his recovery from a long-term knee injury. Hasenhuttl could switch to a back five for this game as he knows a mauling could push him one step closer to being fired.

