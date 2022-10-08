Bournemouth vs Leicester: The Cherries continued to defy all expectations as they came back to beat the Foxes 2-1 at Vitality Stadium on Saturday, and move into the top half of the Premier League table as a result.
Patson Daka gave Leicester (4 points – 20th place) the lead after 10 minutes, but two goals in three minutes midway through the second half saw the Bournemouth (12 points – 8th) deficit turn to advantage. First it was Philip Billing in the 68th, followed by Ryan Christie in the 71st.
What we learned from Bournemouth vs Leicester
Bournemouth defying stats, logic
Heading into matchweek 10, Bournemouth 0.48 expected goals (per 90 minutes) was not only the worst mark in the Premier League, but it was so by quite some way (Aston Villa, with nearly twice the output at 0.85, was the next closest). That number will climb a bit following Saturday’s result, but the Cherries will still be last in xG by a country mile. And yet, there they sit in 8th place in the PL table.
Patience paying off as Patson Daka comes good in second season
Daka’s move to the Premier League was widely celebrated as a massive coup for Leicester, but he scored just five PL goals (11 in all competitions) last season and largely failed to deliver the expected returns on his $25-million transfer. Now, though, the Zambian international has three goals in four games, suddenly the first-choice striker and full of confidence. The 23-year-old, who scored 61 goals (all competitions) in his final two seasons at Red Bull Salzburg, simply required a bit of time to adjust to living and playing in England after coming over from Austria without a stop at, say, a Borussia Dortmund-type club in between.
Key storylines & star players
The Cherries had turned their season around by tightening the defense (just three goals conceded in four games, including two clean sheets) to compensate for their inability to create, let alone finish, scoring chances (two goals scored in four games under Parker; four in four games under interim boss Gary O’Neil). Half of their six goals came in the 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest (a common them emerges as well), all in a 36-minute period in the second half. Aside from those 36 minutes, it’s been a barren wasteland of offensive output (0.48 xG per game – last in the Premier League, by a wide margin).
The Foxes kept their first clean sheet of the season in the win over Forest, after conceding a PL-high 22 goals in their first seven games (they are still last in the PL, just ahead of — you guessed it — Forest). Leicester were, however, fortunate to escape the opening half-hour without conceding (maybe twice), most notably when Taiwo Awoniyi hit the post of an open goal. Saturday’s battle with Bournemouth will offer the perfect opportunity for another clean sheet.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee), Junior Stanislas (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (undisclosed)
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
🔺 Fredericks makes first start
🔺 Christie also back in side
🔺 Unchanged elsewhere
Here's our line up for #BOULEI 📋
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 8, 2022
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Nampalys Mendy (knee)
Our starting XI for #BOULEI 📝
— Leicester City (@LCFC) October 8, 2022