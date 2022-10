Harry Kane’s eighth goal of the Premier League season pushed Tottenham Hotspur into third place on the Premier League table with a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Tottenham was playing with heavy hearts following the death of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone at 61 years old earlier this week.

Brighton competed well for new boss Roberto De Zerbi, who couldn’t add to the point he oversaw in a thrilling 3-3 draw versus Liverpool.

Tottenham moves third on the Premier League table with 20 points, three back of Man City. Spurs have one fewer point than second-place Arsenal, who hosts Liverpool on Sunday.

Brighton dips into sixth place, six points behind Spurs with a match-in-hand on their Saturday visitors.

What we learned from Brighton vs Tottenham

Emotion visible for Spurs: Gian Piero Ventrone’s death from leukemia earlier this week was visible on pre-match tee shirts and then throughout the game. Kane choked up in his post-match interview, Antonio Conte was visibly sad as he left the pitch, and Hugo Lloris held up a “Gian Piero” Spurs shirt to the traveling fans who sang his name after the game. Stirring, really.

“It’s been a difficult week to say the least and it was nice to get a win today,” Kane said, pausing to collect himself more than once during the comment.

Ryan Sessegnon dedicated the win to Ventrone.

“100%,” Sessegnon added. “We knew we had to perform today and obviously we wanted to win because of him.”

Harry Kane keeps scoring, limps off: There’s a multi-verse in which we’re discussing the fact that Harry Kane is on pace to break the Premier League single-season goal record but Erling Haaland. Kane has eight goals in nine matches this season, on pace for 33.7 goals in a season (Can’t wait to see what that .7 looks like in real life).

Unfortunately for the England captain, Erling Haaland is making the scoring leaders list look like it belongs in indoor soccer. And double unfortunately, Kane’s attempted clearance in the 90th minute coincided with Alexis Mac Allister’s left-footed shot attempt at the same ball, catching him on the back of the ankle. He had to leave the match as precaution at a minimum, and anything with Kane’s problematic ankles will be closely monitored by Spurs fans.

“It’s just a knock, I think,” Kane said after the game.

Brighton will feel it could’ve gotten more: The Seagulls forced four saves out of Hugo Lloris and put Spurs under threat on a few lengthy occasions over the course of the 90 minutes, and midfielder Alexis Mac Allister was arguably the best player on the pitch — or at least in the discussion with Kane, Son, and Hugo Lloris; Throw-in the fact that Tottenham played UEFA Champions League football earlier in the week and the fact that this was a home game and Brighton will feel it should’ve come away with at least a point.

Tactical focus

Spurs fans got their 3-5-2 to start the match and it’s fitting that Kane and Heung-min Son teamed up for a goal in the first 22 minutes. Brighton found its foothold in the game but Antonio Conte was proactive and went for the win by bringing in Richarlison for Yves Bissouma (who was on a yellow).

Stars of the show

Heung-min Son

Harry Kane

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Moises Caicedo

Alexis Mac Allister

What’s next?

Brighton goes to Brentford on Friday, while Tottenham hosts Everton at 12:30pm ET Saturday.

Key storylines & star players

Brighton’s been getting so much of its offense from Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard, the latter coming off a hat trick and in the upper end of the Premier League leaders in both goals and assists. Alexis Mac Allister has been solid in the midfield and at the penalty spot.

Spurs continue to use Harry Kane in the Starting XI time and time again, and the English center forward hasn’t worn down yet. A midweek scoreless draw in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt will see Spurs show up to the party with more miles on their legs than the home team.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Enock Mwepu (illness)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Emerson (suspension), Dejan Kulusevski (thigh), Japhet Tanganga (knock), Lucas Moura (calf)

Our line-up for this afternoon's game 👇 For Gian Piero 💙 pic.twitter.com/fpp3fYMvzU — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 8, 2022

