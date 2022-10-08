40th minute: Didn’t get back into position defensively as Traore clipped a cross over and Nunes headed over.
51st minute: Did a lot of defensive work to start the second half an worked incredibly hard to help Chelsea win the ball back in the far corner.
54th minute: Brilliant goal from Pulisic, as he dribbles at Semedo, plays it to Mason Mount and picks up the reverse pass before he dinks home. Excellent way for Pulisic to score his first goal of the season.
Pulisic is back in the starting XI and back on the scoresheet for Chelsea!
Joao Cancelo put City ahead and Phil Foden doubled their lead before the break. Riyad Mahrez scored early in the second half and Erling Haaland grabbed his obligatory goal as City dominated from start to finish.
With the win they move on to 23 points for the season as they remain unbeaten and momentarily went top of the table.
Saints have now lost four on the trot and have picked up just seven points from their first nine games.
What we learned from Manchester City vs Southampton
Intensity key as City have momentum: All eyes will now be on City’s next Premier League game, their trip to Liverpool next Sunday. They are well ahead of Liverpool so far this season but their struggles at Anfield in recent seasons are well documented and Jurgen Klopp’s high-pressing style does put them off. This feels like peak City, though. They’re hungry to win the ball back, have quality on it when they do and they have so many players in form and flying. It’s hard to not predict City running away with the Premier League title this season and this game coming up at Anfield will show how just how much they’ve accelerated away from Liverpool over the summer.
Erling Haaland only scores one but opens up space for others: He hit the post early on and made some good runs and PL Fantasy team players everywhere will have been disappointed Haaland only scored once. That’s just 20 goals in his first 13 games in all competitions for City. Haaland went close on a few occasions and although his final pass through to Foden, or others, was just off at times, he opened up space for City’s other forwards to run into. Foden and De Bruyne benefitted from that and although Haaland wasn’t all over the scoreline, his impact was plentiful.
Saints can’t be judged on this defeat: Before this game there was growing pressure on Ralph Hasenhuttl amid reports he will be fired soon. It wasn’t a terrible display from Saints but this was all about damage limitation. The three defeats (by a one-goal margin) against Everton, Aston Villa and Wolves before this did the damage. Let’s see if Hasenhuttl is given the next few weeks to try and push them up the table as back-to-back games against West Ham and Bournemouth seem crucial as to whether or not he is given the time to turn this around. After almost four years in charge he’s kept Saints in the Premier League but now their new owners have spent big money in the summer on talented youngsters, they seem to be demanding more of a return.
Tactical focus
After a very slow start Pep Guardiola made an intriguing tactical switch which helped kick-start his team. He went from the 4-3-3 system to a 3-4-2-1 as Cancelo played as a left wing-back and dominated the game. That switch created overloads which Southampton couldn’t deal with as Kyle Walker-Peters was left isolated and City were ruthless. That move to a three-man central defense gave City the extra man further up the pitch and they took full advantage of it.
Pep Guardiola happy with display; praise for Foden, Haaland
“The result is good, we play quite good. We struggled to break their high pressing. Last season we suffered a lot against them but today we were much better. Some players were not at their best but we create a lot of chances. We were solid. It was a good game. For a long time Phil Foden is playing really good. The impact from him is great. Erling Haaland had the chances again. He scored a brilliant goal. It’s an incredible weapon for us, a big threat. I am so satisfied.” – Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport
Ralph Hasenhuttl on his future as Saints boss
“It is not my decision to make. Since I’ve come here, and it’s been nearly four years now, we have been fighting for results. The problem is not here today, it’s from other weeks where we did not get enough points. As long as I’m here [we will still fight].” – Ralph Hasenhuttl to BBC Sport
Stars of the show
Joao Cancelo: Sensational goal to get City going and oozed quality on the ball. Great cross for Haaland’s goal too.
Phil Foden: Lovely assist and goal and he is so hungry to win the ball back.
What’s next?
Man City travel to Copenhagen on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League group stage and then have a massive game at Liverpool on Sunday, Oct. 16. Southampton host West Ham next Sunday.
How to watch Manchester City vs Southampton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
City look unstoppable right now and Haaland and De Bruyne are ripping teams apart. Not to mention that Guardiola has a stable of incredible players to rotate and they look hungrier than ever to show everyone exactly how good they are. After smashing Manchester United 6-3 at home last weekend, the only concern for Guardiola is how they switched off late on to cough up a few goals. That said, City were barely in second gear at that point and could have scored 10 goals, at least, against their bitter rivals. For Southampton, well, they have the youngest squad in the Premier League and it’s showing. There have been ups and downs so far this season and they’ve come out on the wrong end of four one-goal losses in their last five. There isn’t an awful lot wrong (aside from not having a top striker) but after this game at City they need to pick up a few big wins to stop a growing tide of dissent towards Hasenhuttl. One strange fact: Saints drew home and away against Man City in the PL last season.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Basically all of City’s team is in top form but Haaland, De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are all looking incredible, while Manuel Akanji has slotted in seamlessly at center back. Southampton’s best player this season has been Armel Bella-Kotchap, closely followed by Romeo Lavia (bought from Manchester City this summer) but the latter remains out injured. Joe Aribo has quietly scored a couple and is doing his best to get their attack going.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup
John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain out injured, while Rodri wasn’t risked for the Manchester derby but he comes back into the starting lineup. All of that means that Ake starts at left back with Cancelo at right back with Akanji and Dias at center back. Riyad Mahrez replaces Jack Grealish in attack.
🔵 Today's City Team News 🔵
XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Haaland
Lavia is close to a return, while Tino Livramento is stepping up his recovery from a long-term knee injury. Hasenhuttl has brought in Salisu, Perraud, Diallo and Adam Armstrong to the starting lineup as it looks like he’s done back to his preferred 4-2-2-2 formation.
🇮🇪 Bazunu in goal 🇬🇭 Salisu at the back 🏴 @CheAdams_ up front
The joy has returned to Chelsea’s play: It took them a while to break through but it was coming. Chelsea’s players already seem to have embraced the extra creativity and freedom that Graham Potter’s tactics have brought and even after leaving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling on the bench, they looked sharp in attack. There is an extra belief about their play when they’re going forward and they could have scored more than three. All over the pitch Chelsea’s players look to be enjoying playing football again and winning three games on the trot (in all competitions) will help confidence levels too.
Wolves in a world of trouble: They were okay for part of the parts half and they missed a few chances as crosses into the box caused problems. But that was about it. With Raul Jimenez still out and Diego Costa, 34, looking well off the pace after his arrival, there is no real goal threat to Wolves. They also don’t have a manager and they entire squad looks devoid of confidence. It has done for some time and whoever comes in will have a very tough task to turn this around. Wolves have zero belief.
Tactical focus
Potter’s hybrid wing-back roles worked really well in this game and Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic had plenty of chances to score and assist. In possession Chelsea were playing a 4-2-3-1 formation with Pulisic pushing on down the left. Out of possession it would become a 3-4-2-1 with Pulisic dropping back as a wing-back and Marc Cucurella tucking in as a left-sided center back. It worked really well and allowed Chelsea to overload the wide areas expertly.
Graham Potter on reaction he’s getting from Chelsea stars
“I’ve said from the start I’ve been impressed with how open, honest and responsible they are. It’s difficult to keep the same XI with the schedule but there is an element of consistency to how we play. Really happy with the boys and how we’ve recovered. We go again on Tuesday. Winning games helps so we look forward to the games, it’s about hard work, it’s being together, that stuff is important but the guys have been really impressive.”
Stars of the show
Mason Mount: Two assists and kept popping up in dangerous areas. He’s slowly getting back to his best.
Kai Havertz: Took his goal well and led the line superbly as he linked up play and made clever runs.
What’s next?
Chelsea travel to AC Milan on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League group stage, then travel to Aston Villa on Sunday, Oct. 16. Wolves host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Oct. 15 in a huge game.
How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
It’s still early days in the Graham Potter era at Chelsea but the signs are promising. He’s made some big decisions with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta unused subs for the win at Palace last weekend and Potter already seems to be sorting out Chelsea’s attacking issues. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed his first Chelsea goal last weekend and added another against Milan as they look more dangerous and fluid in attack. As for Wolves, well, scoring goals has been a huge problem for them as injuries to their strikers (most notably Raul Jimenez) was a big reason why Bruno Lage was fired. Diego Costa returning to Chelsea is a storyline to look out for and he could well start this game after having an impact off the bench at West Ham last weekend as he should have scored a header and set up a goal which was ruled out.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Aubameyang is looking sharper and Reece James is the man of the moment for Chelsea as he continues to surge up and down the right flank. For Wolves, well, Jose Sa is doing okay in goal and Ruben Neves (suspended for this game) is doing his best to hold things together in midfield and even at center back after recent injuries and suspensions.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup
The Blues have a few key players returning from injury, which is brilliant news for Potter. The duo of Edouard Mendy and Marc Cucurella are both back fit, as Cucurella starts but Kepa keeps his place ahead of Mendy. Wesley Fofana suffered an injury against AC Milan and after leaving the stadium on crutches and is out for a few weeks. Pulisic and Gallagher had a big impact off the bench late on at Palace and they both start, with Aubameyang and Sterling on the bench. Reece James also drops to the bench with Ruben Loftus-Cheek at right wing-back.
A long list of injuries and suspensions is the last thing Wolves need and it explains their current position in the bottom three. Raul Jimenez, and Pedro Neto are out, while Sasa Kalajdzic is out for at least six months following his serious knee injury. Chiquinho is out long-term too, while Nathan Collins is still suspended and Neves is also missing for this game due to yellow card accumulation. Diego Costa starts up front as he returns to Chelsea for the first time.
Arsenal sit top of the Premier League heading into this weekend and they face a struggling Liverpool team on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com) in north London.
However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have had Arsenal’s number in recent seasons as they’ve lost just one of their last 14 Premier League games against the Gunners. That said, Mikel Arteta’s side are 11 points above Liverpool heading into this clash and they seem like a very different proposition this season.
Klopp and Arteta clashed on the sidelines last season and we can expect a fiery atmosphere, on and off the pitch, at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.
Below we take a closer look at form, head-to-head info, projected lineups and a prediction for what promises to be a classic Arsenal vs Liverpool clash.
Who has more wins, Arsenal or Liverpool? (all competitions head-to-head)
Arsenal wins: 81
Liverpool wins: 94
Draws: 62
Projected lineups
Arsenal (4-2-3-1)
—– Ramsdale —–
— White — Saliba — Gabriel — Zinchenko —
—- Partey —- Xhaka —-
—- Saka —- Odegaard —- Martinelli —-
—– Jesus —–
If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it. That is the motto for Mikel Arteta right now as the Gunners are flying. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are waiting patiently as Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko excel at full back, while Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira are extremely good options off the bench in attack. Expect to see the same starting lineup from their win against Tottenham last weekend.
Liverpool (4-2-3-1)
—– Alisson —–
— Alexander-Arnold — Matip — Van Dijk — Tsmikas —
—- Henderson —- Fabinho —-
— Salah — Jota — Diaz —
—– Nunez —–
Klopp moved away from his preferred 4-3-3 formation for the midweek UEFA Champions League win against Glasgow Rangers and that was a huge shock. It worked, though. Liverpool looked more solid defensively and that is what having two holding midfielders brings. Who will start in those roles? It’s tough to leave out one of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho or Thiago Alcantara but it seems like Thiago could be left out as he continues to get back towards full fitness and Klopp goes for a slightly more defensive approach. Up top this formation allows Klopp to play four very attacking players and it will be intriguing to see if Nunez or Firmino start in the central role. Andy Robertson is working his way back from injury but this game may come just too soon for him.
Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction
This is such a close game to call. As well as Arsenal have been playing, Liverpool have been their bogey team in recent years. Don’t underestimate that. It seems like Klopp will go for a slightly more pragmatic approach from here on out, which may take Liverpool a while to get used to. Given the momentum Arsenal have and the defensive issues Liverpool still have to iron out on the fly, I’m going for a home win. 3-2 to Arsenal in a thriller.
Arsenal vs Liverpool: The Premier League leaders will try to keep pace with Manchester City when they welcome the Reds, mired in a mid-table slump, to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
The Gunners (7W-0D-1L – 1st place) are winless in their last five meetings with Liverpool (2W-4D-1L – 9th) in all competitions, without scoring a single goal (and conceding 11). Arsenal are winless (without penalty kicks) in their last eight head-to-head matchups (0W-3D-5L).
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Liverpool.
Last weekend’s north London derby was billed as a massive test of Arsenal’s early-season title credentials, and they passed with flying colors. Still the youngest team in the Premier League (average age of 24.5, tied with Southampton), the young Gunners have grown and improved far more quickly than was expected of them, now they must show they can beat a side of Liverpool’s caliber — even in their struggles, the quality and highs-stakes experience remain and incredible advantage — at the very top of the Premier League hierarchy, and a side so dominant in recent times. Gabriel Jesus’ arrival (and team-leading five goals to start the season) has lifted spirits and tide alike, getting the rest of the attacking unit (Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka) heavily involved in the goal-scoring, too. Nine different players have scored a PL goal, but the above quartet is responsible for 12 of 20 goals and 8 of 13 assists thus far.
As for Liverpool, scoring goals hasn’t been a problem (18 in seven games – 4th-most in the PL) and their nine goals conceded (tied-5th-fewest) is hardly appalling either, but their performances have largely matched the disappointing 9th-place start: uninspiring, unremarkable and a bit worrying. Last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Brighton was certainly thrilling, but the Reds not only slow out of the starting gates (2-0 down after 18 minutes), but also not up to the task of closing out an undeserved victory (conceded an 83rd-minute equalizer). Injuries have made things rather difficult for Jurgen Klopp, but the impending returns of Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson are good cause for optimism as Liverpool try to reverse course and keep within touching distance of the top of the table.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh)
Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Andrew Robertson (knee), Curtis Jones (calf)